NRVNews
Farley, Stacey Baker
Stacey Michelle Baker Farley, 54 of Ripplemead, VA departed this life at her home on January 11, 2023. Born on January 6, 1969 in Giles County, Virginia she was a daughter of Wallace and Linda Doyle Baker. Stacey was employed in Human Resources and Liberal Arts at Virginia Tech. She...
NRVNews
Hall, Robin Lee
Robin Lee Hall, 65, of Radford, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Radford and retired from Wolverine Gaskets. Robin was an avid outdoorsman and loved traveling. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Jackson and Emmett.
NRVNews
Dalton, Ada Elizabeth
Ada Elizabeth Dalton, age 70 of Pulaski passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem. Born September 7, 1952 in Wythe County she was the daughter of the late William Floyd Dalton & Pearl Ellen Snow Dalton. She is survived by her. Significant Other –...
NRVNews
Johnston, Melissa Jean
Our dearly beloved Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston, 49, departed this earth to be with our heavenly father on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was loved by everyone she met. Preceding her in death, is her father Roger Lee Johnston. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaye Damron and stepfather, Mike Bahr. Her brothers, Roger Lee Johnston Jr. and wife Sharon and Jassen Dean Johnston and Jessica. Her sister Nancy (Dee Dee) Crawford and husband Kevin. She has many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends that she loved dearly.
NRVNews
Lucado, Brenda Goodwin
Brenda Faye Goodwin Lucado, 75, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Evelyn Goodwin; husband, Norman Leon Lucado; daughter, Mary S. Lucado; and her son-in-law, Frank Rierson. Survivors include her daughter, Eve Rierson; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Julie Lucado;...
NRVNews
Neece, Alma Cox
Alma Magdalene Cox Neece, 93, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker Cox and Lacona Sutphin DeHart; son, Phillip Rickey Neece; siblings, Gladys Phillips, Troy Cox, Lura Ritter, Mable Akers, Celestie Adams, Truelove Weddle, Sylvia Minnick, Grace Pennington, and June Franklin; sons-in-law, Wesley Neal and Quincy Walker; and her grandson-in-law, Mel Braheny.
NRVNews
Davis, Roger Lee
Roger Lee Davis, age 71, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg, VA. Born July 11, 1951, in Princewick, WV, he was the son of the late Garland Hatfield Davis and Mary Elizabeth Harmon. Roger worked as a custodian at the Giles...
NRVNews
Conner, Margie Akers
Margie Akers Conner, age 90, of Christiansburg, Va. died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Albert B. Conner; son, Albert “Lee” Conner; parents, Golden Davis and Mellie Lee Duncan Akers; brothers, Golden “Kenneth” Akers and Willard “Russell” Akers; nephew, George “Davis” Akers. She attended Bible Holiness Church, Christiansburg, Va.
NRVNews
Linkous, Roger Dale
Roger Dale Linkous, age 74 of Blacksburg, went to be with the Lord Friday January 6, 2023. Roger was born November 12, 1948, to the late Paul and Mildred Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Amelia Linkous, daughters, Jennifer Linkous, Debbie Snell and brother Woody Linkous.
NRVNews
Coughlin, James Joseph
James Joseph Coughlin, Jay, Uncle Jay, Jay Bird or simply Bird, was born March 31, 1953 and died unexpectedly January 7th, 2023, after a brief illness. A brother, uncle, friend to the masses, painter and highly skilled in the art of joke telling he will be remembered as an all around good guy with a kind soul and a generous heart. Jay was a nonconformist who led a simple but full life with a unique “take” on the world. This could have been the result of being the lone brother to 7 sisters. He was also proud of his Irish heritage and represented the culture well in the area of obstinacy.
NRVNews
Hyatt, Maxine Weatherman
Maxine W. Hyatt, of Pulaski passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Brookdale Senior Living in Roanoke Virginia. She was born November 17, 1926. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Ray J., and Minnie Weatherman, he beloved husband, James E. Hyatt, two sisters, Daphne Hyatt and Barbara Gravley, and daughter-in-law, Diane D. Hyatt.
NRVNews
Furrow, Freida Levon
Freida Levon Furrow ‘Squeaky’, of Elliston, passed away on January 9, 2023. She was born on October 21, 1938 to the late Edward Eugene and Oveda Bryant Wheeling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Charlie Furrow; sisters, Kathy Nester, Loretta Furrow, Phyllis Bowles, and Juanita Dowdy; and son-in-law, Danny Combs.
NRVNews
Beamer, Bonna Sikes
Bonna Sikes Beamer, 81, of Dublin, Virginia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Grayson County, Virginia to Robert and Ruth Sikes. She was a former English Professor at New River Community College and an active member of the...
NRVNews
Sutphin, Arnold Cereal
Arnold Cereal Sutphin, 76, of Christiansburg departed this world to be with his heavenly father on January 4, 2023. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ozie Lee Sutphin. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Morris Sutphin,...
NRVNews
Corvin, Timothy Lee
Timothy (Tim) Lee Corvin, age 64, peacefully departed his earthly life at home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Preceding in death is father Luther Neal Corvin, mother Florence Aileen Corvin, and brothers, Lester and Marlon Corvin. He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Patricia Corvin; daughter, Jennifer...
wfxrtv.com
Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his seat against 25-year-old politician
On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his …. On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. FAA Update: ground order lifted. After an overnight outage affected the Notice...
NRVNews
Handy, Leonard S.
Leonard S. Handy, Jr., age 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, WV. Born March 23, 1951, in Lindside, WV, he was the son of the late Leonard and Waneta Cole Handy. Leonard had several different jobs, including at the Greenbrier and...
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
NRVNews
1/15: Celebrate Dr. King
We will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, Jr. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3 pm via Zoom. Our guest speaker will be our very own, Elder Marlin Reeves! Elder Reeves is our MRF NAACP Member At large Executive member for his second term and subscribing Silver Life member. He serves as Assistant Pastor of New Beginnings Church, Pulaski, Virginia. He is also Vice President NRV and Roanoke Markets of the Freedom First Credit Union. Please join us to hear his message reflecting on the life and teachings of Dr. King.
