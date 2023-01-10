Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. says they followed ‘the protocol’ leading up to vicious dog attack
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After talking to Justin Gilstrap’s aunt about prior incidents involving the dogs that attacked him, we’re hearing from Columbia County about why there didn’t seem to be a follow-up after the dog’s owner received the final warning. There were multiple calls for...
WRDW-TV
13-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting in Jefferson County
LOUSIVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Jefferson County Thursday night. At 6:30 p.m., the Jefferson County Communications Center received a 911 call for assistance on the 700 block of Academy Drive in reference to a subject with a gunshot wound. Upon...
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. woman wanted for stealing child’s Christmas bike
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a woman who stole a child’s Christmas bike. On Thursday afternoon, around noon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there is security camera footage of the woman walking onto the property and leaving with the child’s gift on the 4000 block of Lee Place in Martinez.
WRDW-TV
A look into prior reports made against dogs in Grovetown attack
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the dogs involved in a violent attack on an 11-year-old boy Friday. Records with animal services show Justin Gilstrap’s aunt, Kellie Aguilar, filed complaints about the same group of dogs about a year ago. In early 2022, reports show the dogs attacked her small Yorkie.
WRDW-TV
Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Coroner’s Office released new details Thursday afternoon about a child who died earlier in the day. Coroner Vernon Collins said the child had been sleeping and then when a parent went to check in the morning, the child was not breathing. The...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies search for missing homeless man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for a homeless man on Wednesday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Jesus Quintanilla, 62, has been missing since Jan. 4. Quintanilla is described to be 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds,...
wfxg.com
62-year-old homeless man missing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing homeless man. Sixty-two-year-old Jesus Francisco Quintanilla was last seen Jan. 4 on the 2600 block of Oakland Ave. Investigators believe he may be in the area around the 1300 block of Greene St.
wfxg.com
Police in Harlem investigate child death
HARLEM, Ga. (WFXG) - The Harlem Police Department says it is investigating the death of a child early Thursday morning. Police say they, along with the Harlem Fire Department, responded to a house on Village Run shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, police say they provided CPR and medical aid to the juvenile until EMS arrived.
wfxg.com
2 suspects sought for Olmstead Homes murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a murder on B St. back in October 2022. At around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15, deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes. When deputies arrived, they found twenty-two-year-old Kyan Bowie with a gunshot wound. Bowie was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
6-year-old riding go kart in Georgia neighborhood run over by school bus
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old is recovering after a collision with a school bus, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the boy was driving the go kart in his neighborhood when he mistakenly put the kart in reverse. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WRDW-TV
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Olive Road at Eagle Way was shut down after an accident with injuries involving six pedestrians and two separate vehicles. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, the call came in a 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say two...
WRDW-TV
2 more suspects sought in fatal October shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
WRDW-TV
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
6 people struck by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple-pedestrian crash that occurred along Olive Road near the intersection of Eagles Way.
Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
One in critical condition, several injured after two vehicles hit pedestrians on Olive Road
Several people were injured after a collision Wednesday night near T.W. Josey High School.
WRDW-TV
‘We all lost it’: Kids heartbroken after crash kills Aiken teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car crash took the life of a North Aiken Elementary School teacher on Jan. 8. Sabrina Molina, 43, leaves behind four kids. It happened at Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway, and we spoke with a student about the loss of her favorite teacher. There’s...
WRDW-TV
‘It’s dangerous’: Drivers raise concerns about speeding on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Within 24 hours, cars hit seven people in the Augusta area. Six of those were on Olive Road, and another on Tobacco Road. We took a look at what neighbors call a dangerous speedway that needs more enforcement. It’s not uncommon for drivers to speed down...
CCSO: 6-year-old on go-kart involved in accident with school bus
UPDATE, 01/10/2023, 5:10 P.M. – The Columbia County School District has released an official statement. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the bus driver was not at fault. Investigators say that the 6-year-old, who is not a student of the Columbia County School District, was operating a motorized toy car, and it collided with […]
WRDW-TV
ID released for Aiken County killing victim whose body was found burned
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of a homicide victim whose body was found in a burned vehicle. The body was found around 10 a.m. July 28 in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road, approximately a mile off Williston Road.
