Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

03-24-34-35-38

(three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
