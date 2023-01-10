ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
WPXI

EA Sports to remove CPR touchdown celebration from 'Madden NFL 23' following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

Video game publisher EA Sports will remove a touchdown celebration from "Madden NFL 23" that showed players giving each other CPR in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Week 17. The celebration existed in the game already, but EA Sports said it will release a software update soon to eliminate it from the most recent version of the popular video game.
BUFFALO, NY
WPXI

How can Bill Belichick fix stagnant Patriots? Maybe he should ask his old pal, Nick Saban

One of Bill Belichick’s closest coaching confidants, and one of the few who can stand close to him in terms of accomplishment, is Alabama’s Nick Saban. Each hails from a Croatian family that settled in the steel and coal towns of Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Both are sons of coaches and are of similar demeanor. Back in the early 1990s, Belichick, now 70, employed Saban, 71, as his defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns.
ALABAMA STATE
WPXI

If it's Bills-Chiefs AFC championship game, it'll be played in Atlanta

If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills make the AFC title game, they'll face off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday. This decision came after the league canceled the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17 and subsequently agreed on playoff rule changes. One less game for the Bills meant they couldn't officially earn the No. 1 seed, and thus the league decided it would move the title game to a neutral site should Buffalo and Kansas City play each other for a shot at the Super Bowl.
ATLANTA, GA
WPXI

Georgia's obliteration of TCU leads to lowest ratings in college football title game history

It appears fans did not feel like watching most of Monday's College Football Playoff title game between Georgia and TCU, and it's hard to blame them. The 65-7 show of force displayed by Georgia on its way to a second consecutive national championship drew only 17.223 million viewers for ESPN's family of channels, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That number reportedly makes the Bulldogs' win the least-watched college football title game since the beginning of the BCS in 1999.
ATHENS, GA

