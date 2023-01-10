Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
EA Sports to remove CPR touchdown celebration from 'Madden NFL 23' following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Video game publisher EA Sports will remove a touchdown celebration from "Madden NFL 23" that showed players giving each other CPR in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Week 17. The celebration existed in the game already, but EA Sports said it will release a software update soon to eliminate it from the most recent version of the popular video game.
Wild Card Preview: Tua & Lamar are out, Herbert & Lawrence could be next great QB rivalry, Vikings & Giants could be pure chaos
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Super Wild Card Weekend is only two short days away. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald to preview the six matchups that kick off the 2022-2023 NFL playoffs. It's hard to talk about these games without...
How can Bill Belichick fix stagnant Patriots? Maybe he should ask his old pal, Nick Saban
One of Bill Belichick’s closest coaching confidants, and one of the few who can stand close to him in terms of accomplishment, is Alabama’s Nick Saban. Each hails from a Croatian family that settled in the steel and coal towns of Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Both are sons of coaches and are of similar demeanor. Back in the early 1990s, Belichick, now 70, employed Saban, 71, as his defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns.
Fantasy Football Flashback: Recapping the top players of the NFL season
Welcome to Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the most reliable players each week. For the final edition of the 2022 season, we will take a close look at those who dominated over the course of the entire campaign and finished with the highest point totals. Top...
If it's Bills-Chiefs AFC championship game, it'll be played in Atlanta
If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills make the AFC title game, they'll face off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday. This decision came after the league canceled the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17 and subsequently agreed on playoff rule changes. One less game for the Bills meant they couldn't officially earn the No. 1 seed, and thus the league decided it would move the title game to a neutral site should Buffalo and Kansas City play each other for a shot at the Super Bowl.
Fantasy Football: Which of 2022's most underperforming players will turn it around in 2023?
Welcome back, fantasy managers. In this piece, we will be focusing on the most inefficient players this season. In other words, these players totaled the most Fantasy Points below their Expected Fantasy Value. If you are new to this series, you might be wondering what those metrics mean. Expected Fantasy...
Georgia's obliteration of TCU leads to lowest ratings in college football title game history
It appears fans did not feel like watching most of Monday's College Football Playoff title game between Georgia and TCU, and it's hard to blame them. The 65-7 show of force displayed by Georgia on its way to a second consecutive national championship drew only 17.223 million viewers for ESPN's family of channels, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That number reportedly makes the Bulldogs' win the least-watched college football title game since the beginning of the BCS in 1999.
