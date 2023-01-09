ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

A Semi-Private Club With All-Day Service and Guy Fieri Energy Is Opening in the West End

Once upon a time, Dallas’s historic West End was home to then-hot properties like Planet Hollywood and Spaghetti Warehouse, drawing tourists in from the aquarium, Dealey Plaza, and the convention center. These days, it almost isn’t a destination at all — other than a few notable stops, like Ellen’s for brunch or Record Grill for lunch if you’re in the area. It’s become a bit of a dead zone, abutted by a collection of highways. But a restaurant and entertainment veteran aims to change that with a new, (almost) always-on establishment called the Operator’s Club.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut

A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'

This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Zalat Pizza offering appetizers, desserts for the first time

Zalat Pizza added appetizers and desserts to its menu after over seven years in business. The restaurant opened its first location on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas in 2015. Since then, it has expanded to 27 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. Zalat was founded by Khanh Nguyen, who...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Plano’s Pistachio Bakery Sells a Lot of ... Pistachios

If the name isn’t a dead giveaway, Plano’s bakery Pistachio is a haven for lovers of all things nutty. Glass cases throughout the small shop are filled with nut-based sweets — rolled, pressed or folded to your liking. Amir Aljazaerli opened the bakery in 2021 with the goal of bringing Turkish flavors to Plano; everything here is imported directly from Turkey, including hookahs and selected gifts.
PLANO, TX
advocatemag.com

Where to buy Girl Scout cookies in East Dallas

It’s Girl Scout cookie season again. The new variety this year is Raspberry Rally. Thin and crispy, they are infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate. These cookies are available for online shipment only. But the others, including Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils and Girl Scout S’mores, are...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm

H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
FRISCO, TX
Steven Doyle

Dim Sum in Dallas Can be an Exciting Adventure

Steamer carts buzzing tables filled with steamed, baked, fried and sauteed treasures that are tiny packages of light bites meant to be shared. Dim Sum is whimsical power brunch that when coupled with hot tea makes for an extremely special touch with culture and civility that feeds our bodies, souls and curiosity.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas’ Biggest New Dining Trend Is Very, Very Small

Three restaurants are enough for a trend, right? If that’s the case, Dallas dining officially has an exciting new fashion: small, creative, snack-sized appetizers, priced per person. For $3-7, you can enjoy one or two bites of an inventive dish at El Carlos Elegante, Quarter Acre, and Rye. It’s...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Indoor Mall to Submit Redevelopment Plan

The new owners of Willow Bend Mall, a.k.a. The Shops at Willow Bend, are gearing up to submit official redevelopment plans with the city of Plano. Tentative redevelopment plans for the 1.4 million square foot shopping mall include reducing retail stores to add residential space and a hotel, according to the new property owners.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy