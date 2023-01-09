Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Eater
A Semi-Private Club With All-Day Service and Guy Fieri Energy Is Opening in the West End
Once upon a time, Dallas’s historic West End was home to then-hot properties like Planet Hollywood and Spaghetti Warehouse, drawing tourists in from the aquarium, Dealey Plaza, and the convention center. These days, it almost isn’t a destination at all — other than a few notable stops, like Ellen’s for brunch or Record Grill for lunch if you’re in the area. It’s become a bit of a dead zone, abutted by a collection of highways. But a restaurant and entertainment veteran aims to change that with a new, (almost) always-on establishment called the Operator’s Club.
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
escapehatchdallas.com
Chicago’s Portillo’s is now open in DFW, selling its famous hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake shakes
Chicago’s Portillo’s restaurant has finally opened for business in DFW, debuting their first area location at The Colony. The newest Portillo’s can seat 260 guests and offers a double-lane drive-through. The Windy City fast casual darling is best known for its Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs...
Dallas Observer
Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'
This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
Don’t miss the best soup restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be as cold as it normally is in North Texas this time of the year, but it’ll cool down again at some point which will prove to be primetime to consume some delicious soup. Eating soup can be good for your health...
advocatemag.com
Zalat Pizza offering appetizers, desserts for the first time
Zalat Pizza added appetizers and desserts to its menu after over seven years in business. The restaurant opened its first location on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas in 2015. Since then, it has expanded to 27 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. Zalat was founded by Khanh Nguyen, who...
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
escapehatchdallas.com
Dallas loses big-deal steakhouse Maple & Ash, but owners settle dispute that impacts Monarch restaurant
Mired for months of legal battles over ownership, the owners of Dallas’ Monarch restaurant and a previously announced Maple & Ash steakhouse in Uptown have settled their dispute and divided the Chicago-based group’s operations. What If Syndicate co-owners Jim Lasky and chef-partner Danny Grant will retain ownership of...
Dallas Observer
Plano’s Pistachio Bakery Sells a Lot of ... Pistachios
If the name isn’t a dead giveaway, Plano’s bakery Pistachio is a haven for lovers of all things nutty. Glass cases throughout the small shop are filled with nut-based sweets — rolled, pressed or folded to your liking. Amir Aljazaerli opened the bakery in 2021 with the goal of bringing Turkish flavors to Plano; everything here is imported directly from Turkey, including hookahs and selected gifts.
New 'kids-themed' Universal Studios park to open in North Texas
The new kids-themed park set to open in Frisco will be about "one-fourth the size of Universal's main theme parks," officials said.
Hutchins BBQ bringing smoked meats to Trophy Club
Hutchins BBQ will offer smoked meats, sides,and specialties such as Texas Twinkies at its new Trophy Club location. (Courtesy Hutchins BBQ) Hutchins BBQ will be opening a new restaurant in Trophy Club at 3000 Hwy. 114 in late May, according to filing documents to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
advocatemag.com
Where to buy Girl Scout cookies in East Dallas
It’s Girl Scout cookie season again. The new variety this year is Raspberry Rally. Thin and crispy, they are infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate. These cookies are available for online shipment only. But the others, including Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils and Girl Scout S’mores, are...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm
H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
Dim Sum in Dallas Can be an Exciting Adventure
Steamer carts buzzing tables filled with steamed, baked, fried and sauteed treasures that are tiny packages of light bites meant to be shared. Dim Sum is whimsical power brunch that when coupled with hot tea makes for an extremely special touch with culture and civility that feeds our bodies, souls and curiosity.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
Pokemoto opening this week in Highland Village
A new Poke restaurant will open in Highland Village this week. Pokemoto, a poke bowl concept offering sushi burritos and poke rolls, will celebrate its grand opening on Friday at 3090 FM 407, Suite 305, in front of Walmart. The new eatery will have limited-time menu items such as the Musubi Bowl made with SPAM.
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Biggest New Dining Trend Is Very, Very Small
Three restaurants are enough for a trend, right? If that’s the case, Dallas dining officially has an exciting new fashion: small, creative, snack-sized appetizers, priced per person. For $3-7, you can enjoy one or two bites of an inventive dish at El Carlos Elegante, Quarter Acre, and Rye. It’s...
dallasexpress.com
Indoor Mall to Submit Redevelopment Plan
The new owners of Willow Bend Mall, a.k.a. The Shops at Willow Bend, are gearing up to submit official redevelopment plans with the city of Plano. Tentative redevelopment plans for the 1.4 million square foot shopping mall include reducing retail stores to add residential space and a hotel, according to the new property owners.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
Comments / 0