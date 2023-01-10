Read full article on original website
Cool Dry Air, Warmer Beginning Sunday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler dry airmass will bring chilly nights and mild days through Saturday. The dry air with clear skies and light winds will allow nighttime temperatures to cool quite a bit as heat quickly is lost to space from the earth’s surface. As the dry airmass moves away to our east during Saturday, warmer southeasterly winds will return, bringing warm air into our area for several days beginning Sunday.
Cooler Drier Rocky Mountain Air Thursday and Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After desert air raised our temperatures to 88F Wednesday, we will have cooler dry air arrive from the Rockies before dawn. This is not an arctic airmass, and temperatures will still reach the 70′s during Thursday. The Rocky Mountain air will bring chilly nighttime and dawns Thursday and Friday nights. Warmer southerly winds will return by Sunday.
Very Warm Wednesday, Rocky Mountain Air Follows
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm air from the Mexican Plateau will influence our weather during Wednesday. After any morning clouds or patches of fog, the desert air will stir in, bringing sunny skies and very warm afternoon temperatures. A Rocky Mountain airmass will arrive before dawn Thursday. This will be a dry cooler airmass. With bright sunshine and low humidity, temperatures will still reach above 70.
Laredo, already the dominant land port between the U.S. and Mexico, could soon play a larger role
Laredo has long been the dominant land port between the United States and Mexico, but according to reporting by The New York Times, the city may soon play an even larger role on the global economic stage. In the wake of supply chain upheaval and alarmed by tensions with China,...
Laredo International Airport impacted by FAA outage, flights delayed
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport was not unsusceptible to that critical Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system that went down before the sun came up on Wednesday morning, January 11. Gilberto Sanchez, the airport director, said he received notification about the outage around 5 a.m. As a...
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
El Cenizo experiencing trash problems along riverbanks
EL CENIZO, TX (KGNS) - The City of El Cenizo is dealing with a messy situation along the Rio Grande riverbanks. According to City of El Cenizo officials, trash such as old tires and furniture are being left along the river. Mayor Carina Hernandez said the previous city administration did...
Pet of the Week: Lana
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It’s a new year, and a new pet is looking to start the year off on the right paw. Lana is the first Pet of the Week for 2023. Lana is roughly three-years-old, she is fairly calm but she will go up to people for attention.
Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Traffic is stalled near a central Laredo overpass after a tractor trailer broke in half. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at overpass near Mann Road and San Dario. All eastbound traffic headed to San Dario is closed. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid...
Accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the 3100 block of East Saunders Street. Authorities say this is causing significant traffic congestion in the area. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect...
Mobile home catches fire in Zapata County
ZAPATA, TX (KGNS) - Firefighters in Zapata County put out a fire that damaged a mobile home. The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at around 9:40 p.m. when firefighters were called out to a blaze at the 200 block of Elm Street. Fire officials arrived and immediately began extinguishing...
Annual Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl set for January 21
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tasty Laredo tradition is set to kick off on Saturday, January 21. The 27th annual Laredo Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl is going to provide a fun-filled event for the whole family. There will be live music, pop-up food vendors, a children’s area with rides, a ranch rodeo, and much more. It all gets underway at 10 a.m. at the Webb County Fairgrounds off Highway 59.
Accident reported on Chicago Street
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident in west Laredo sends two children to the hospital. The accident happened on Wednesday at the 1200 block of Chicago Street at around 4 p.m. Laredo Police confirmed that two children were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time there is...
Laredo mayor discusses possible return of the Tecolotes
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The possible return of the Los dos Laredos’ baseball team could be gaining momentum in the Gateway City. It’s been several months of uncertainty for the status of the Tecolotes in Laredo. This past November, City Council accepted the team’s proposal to lease their...
What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been exactly one week since Laredo City Council held a special meeting to discuss the city manager position. During the meeting, it was revealed that SGR, the firm used to help recruit the candidates had several applicants for the position. As the city continues...
Crash between two SUVs sends one person to the hospital
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident ends with one person in the hospital and a vehicle on its side. Laredo Police were called out to Gallagher Avenue and Calton Road shortly after noon Thursday. Details are light at the moment on what led up to the accident, but the...
Laredo Police continue to search for North Central Park vandals
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been almost two weeks since North Central Park was hit by an appalling case of vandalism. The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, during the early morning hours. Laredo Police are continuing to investigate the case and bring those responsible for the damages...
Longstanding Whataburger Restaurant Closing
The entity will be replaced with a new nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LMTOnline.com.
Sames Auto Arena to hold job fair
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Jobseekers looking for a new place of employment will have an opportunity to take part in a job fair. The Sames Auto Arena is set to host the fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say applicants must be at least 18-years old and must...
No show witnesses in Laredo election lawsuit may be forced to answer questions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There are new developments in the Laredo City Council District Two lawsuit between Ricardo Rangel Jr. and Daisy Campos Rodriguez. Four of the witnesses in the case could land behind bars due to the noncompliance of a several subpoenas. The lawsuit claims 51 people should not...
