EDITORIAL: Bingo a perfect fit for Rotterdam’s ViaPort Mall

It’s unlikely the old model of the big indoor shopping mall is coming back any time soon.

But that doesn’t mean the space vacated by major retailers and the many shops that used to occupy the space needs to be wasted. There are plenty of companies and organizations that can make use of the vast indoor spaces and convenient, up-close parking of shopping malls, and repurpose all or parts of them into valuable properties once again. The alternative is to allow these vast buildings and wide open pavement to become large, worthless eyesores.

The ViaPort Mall in Rotterdam has been creative with its solutions to filling space, with the aquarium (in upstate New York!), the movie theater (an old standby), businesses that cater to kids, office space and government services.

So let’s hope the town of Rotterdam and the state Gaming Commission both consider the value of allowing the mall to host bingo fundraisers in a large portion of the old Kmart space.

The Rotterdam Town Board is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday on a proposal by the Beukendaal Temple Association to lease about 21,200 square feet of the former Kmart store to host bingo nights for four local organizations – Beukendaal Temple Association, the Cyprus Shriners, Schenectady Shrine Club and Notre-Dame Bishop Gibbons school.

The organizations lost their old space in the former Schenectady Bingo Palace when it was converted into a self-storage facility in 2021.

The mall is the perfect solution, and approval for use of the space shouldn’t be controversial.

The bingo games could bring more than 300 people into the mall four nights a week. Bingo fits the theme of the mall’s other entertainment offerings. The games will help nonprofit organizations. And bingo is about as benign a use for the space as one could imagine.

Attendees of bingo nights could be encouraged to make use of the other mall space for walking or to patronize other tenants in the mall. The visibility and popularity of the bingo operations also could encourage more organizations and businesses to consider the mall to solve their space needs.

Licensing approval from the state Gaming Commission would require the organizations to demonstrate a hardship. That shouldn’t be difficult, considering they were kicked out of their previous space. But also, why should they have to prove a hardship in the first place? If the location in which they want to host their games is viable — in that it’s available, affordable and accessible — then why should the state Gaming Commission care where they host games, as long as they adhere to the licensing rules for charitable games of chance?

Bingo nights at ViaPort are a no-brainer as a potential use for abandoned space.

Rotterdam and state officials should green-light this proposal as soon as possible and help inject even more life into the old mall.

