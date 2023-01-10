Read full article on original website
Review: ‘All Against All’ #2 Explores The Survival Of The Fittest
Last month, we were introduced to a violent future after Earth’s destruction. Now we get to see what the last human is like in such a future. Alex Paknadel, Caspar Wijngaard, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and Ian Chalgren introduce us to Helpless, the last human. The Operators’ military have taken control...
The End Is In Sight: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #17
In the penultimate issue, ‘I Am Batman’ begins to load up the plate with a variety of plot and character moments both new and old as it prepares for some type of conclusion. Jace Fox’s history and place in the DC Universe is still being forged, and some of the elements are proving to be interesting should they be followed up on beyond this series.
Advance Review: Tragedy Is Good For Business In `Dark Ride’ #4
The series concludes its first story arc with a strong outing, featuring theme park intrigue, family drama and assorted demonic theme park characters. Some memorable artwork helps to make the story real. Overall. When an accident happens at a theme park, it makes headlines that usually take their toll on...
Preview: Romance Blooms In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien: The Book Of Love #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. As romance blooms in the small town of Patience, reformed smuggler Don finds himself in trouble over an old debt, and curious Nurse Ellen finds her life at risk at her new job. Can Harry help solve the new mysteries and problems that haunt his friends?
Fate Or Freewill? Previewing ‘Daredevil’ #7
Art by: Rafael de Latorre, Matt Wilson, Arif Prianto. “BETRAYAL! As Daredevil, both Elektra and Matt Murdock have made a home for super villains at the new stronghold of the Fist. But not everyone they’ve welcomed shares their vision for how things should be done. In this issue, that’s going to cost them—and put them on a collision course with the rest of the Marvel Universe!”
Two’s Company: Previewing ‘Mary Jane & Black Cat’ #2
Art by: Vicenzo Carratù, Brian Reber, Ariana Maher. “Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo and at the mercy of BELASCO THE SWORDSMAN! As if that wasn’t BAD ENOUGH, they’re also keeping SECRETS from one another! Somehow, MJ’s got powers and there’s a new (old) man in Felicia’s life—and if they don’t come clean with one another, they could be stuck in Limbo FOREVER!”
Previewing Image Comics’ ‘Gospel’ #3
“Stripped of their possessions, the fate of the quest balances on the tip of Pitt’s storytelling tongue. Meanwhile, deep in ancient woodland, grace, guile, and a murderous blade stalk our heroes. With one eye always on her legacy, will Matilde see the danger coming?”. Gospel #3 is out now...
Preview: ‘My Little Pony– Classics Reimagined—Little Fillies’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of My Little Pony– Classics Reimagined—Little Fillies #3, out tomorrow from writer Megan Brown, artist Jenna Ayoub, colorist Heather Breckel, and letterer Johanna Nattalie. Spring is finally here, and with it comes challenges for the Little Fillies. Sickness, departures, and, worst of...
Subway Surfing: Previewing ‘Moon Knight’ #19
“Moon Knight delves into the depths of the Earth to bring vengeance and justice to the subterranean seas of New York City while wrestling with new revelations brought to light by savage murder. Meanwhile, what exactly has Zodiac been up to all this time…?”
Preview: The King Of Fairies Prepares For War In ‘Dahlia In The Dark’ #2
Unable to hide from the law for long, Donny is forced to confront the police while being unknowingly pursued by a federal agent. All of this while Donny’s partner in crime grows suspicious that he’s hiding something from her. Meanwhile, the outlaw king of the fairies grows impatient and begins his preparations for war.
Preview: Untold Stories From A Twisted Universe In ‘Tales From Nottingham’ #1
‘Explore untold stories from the twisted universe of Nottingham, including the secret origins of Robin Hood and the Merry Men, Marian’s violent past, Aya of the Hashashin’s first kill, and an ordeal that will shake Friar Tuck to his core. Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of...
Preview: Changing The Rules Of The Game In ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ #3
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Nature’s Labyrinth #3, out next Wednesday from writer Zac Thompson, artist Bayleigh Underwood, colorist Warnia Sahadewa, and letterer Rus Wooton. Nasir and J. continue their journey through the labyrinth, but things take a ghostly turn as they stumble upon a ghost...
Can You Feel The Pain? Reviewing ‘Wolverine’ #29
There is only so many times one can go down the same path before it starts to just become far too routine, and that is very much where ‘Wolverine’ is as a title and character currently. Some interesting nuggets are consumed by the all too familiar tropes that have plagued the character for decades, with not a bit of relief in sight.
Preview: Otherworldly Chaos In ‘Groo– Gods Against Groo’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Groo: Gods Against Groo #2, dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Sergio Aragonés, co-writer Mark Evanier, letterer Stan Sakai, and colorist Carrie Strachan. When a Groo-like deity arises in the heavens, scores of both well-known and obscure gods come together to end...
Series Finale Preview: ‘Ten Thousand Black Feathers’ #5
“MINISERIES FINALE SPECIAL EXTRA-LENGTH ISSUE!There is one final adventure for Jackie and Trish in their twisted fantasy world. When Trish heroically steps forward against the Dark Lord, will she be struck down, or will she save Jackie and herself from unspeakable fates?”. Ten Thousand Black Feathers #5 is out now...
She’ll Solve The Problems No One Else Can: Reviewing ‘Scarlet Witch’ #1
It’s time for the ‘Scarlet Witch’ to reclaim her place as an A-List hero, doing what heroes do in a truly magnificent magical sort of way. Everything about this debut issue works, as the creative team showcases their love for this character and her place within the Marvel Universe, crafting a new mission and space for her that lets her stand on her own while also keeping her most important relationships intact.
Before Grootfall, Witness Groot’s Rise As A Hero In An All-New Solo Series
This April, see the thrilling mission that turned Groot into one of the galaxy’s greatest defenders in an all-new limited series. The iconic hero will headline his very own solo series that will reveal his never-before-told origin and depict his first breathtaking battles. The series will feature the momentous return of writer Dan Abnett with artist Damian Couceiro. Groot’s thrilling journey across the galaxy will see him cross paths with the original Captain Marvel and introduce the distant ancestor of a fellow Guardian.
Previewing ‘Judge Dredd: The Complete Case Files 41’ Bringing Us More Of The Law In Order
PJ Maybe, Kenny Who, Mandroid; all this and more in the latest Judge Dredd: Complete Case Files. It’s Dredd in order…. Sometimes these Case Files are made up of a load of short Dredds, sometimes it’s got a bigger tale in there. With this one, it’s a couple of major 2000 AD storylines, ‘Blood Trails’ and ‘Mandroid’, 10 and 12 parts respectively, with three one and two-parters in between. As for the Megazine tales, it’s dominated by the 4-part ‘Monsterus Mashinashuns of PJ Maybe’.
An Ancient Prophecy And A Drunken Idiot: Previewing ‘White Savior’ #1
Dark Horse Comic has revealed a preview of their Samurai satire White Savior #1 (reviewed by Tom Smithyman here), dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Scott Nguyen, co-writer Scott Burman, and colorist Iwan Joko Triyono. An ancient prophecy foretold of an outsider that would save the peaceful village of Inoki from...
Critiquing Comics #226: ‘Immortalis’ #1 and #2
A few weeks back, Tim and Jason discussed Sean Lewis‘ Immortalis — issue # 3. This time, we’re reading the first two issues, and grasping, in some ways, why he made issue #3 first. But if you need to start with issue 3 to hook readers, isn’t that indicative of a problem with the first two issues?
