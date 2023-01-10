For Titans, so much change. Soooooo much change.

Time may change the Tennessee Titans, but that's why Talkin' Titans is here to trace time. I’m Nick Suss and I'm here to help y'all turn and face the strange.

Get ready to hear the word "change" a lot over the next few months, Titans fans.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Monday, alongside offensive line coach Keith Carter and secondary coach Anthony Midget. None of this was surprising. Downing oversaw the offense that averaged the third-fewest yards per game and the fifth-fewest points per game in the NFL. Carter's unit allowed the fourth-most sacks per pass attempt in football. Midget's secondary allowed the most passing yards in the league.

It all makes sense. Teams don't end their seasons losing seven games in a row without trying to fix some things.

But, man, this time last year the Titans were getting ready to host a playoff game as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Now they need a new offensive coordinator, a new general manager and two position coaches. And once the new blood is in town, the franchise will have to make decisions about the futures of veterans like quarterback Ryan Tannehill, offensive linemen Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones and linebackers Zach Cunningham and Bud Dupree, all of whom have big contracts with outs to save cap space this offseason.

This is a lot of change for a team that was built to be and performing like a Super Bowl contender until about two months ago. The NFL can be a sudden league, but this is really sudden.

People talk all the time about "championship windows" and whether teams are on the right or wrong side of contention. The Titans are in a weird place in that regard.

The Titans have dealt with the most injuries in the NFL two years in a row. If they could've counted on full, healthy seasons from players like linebacker Harold Landry III or defensive lineman Denico Autry or rookie receivers Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips or, heck, any of the five veterans listed above, they probably cruise into the playoffs and maybe win a game or two. Instead they're reinventing their front office and their offensive staff and the roster questions come next.

Maybe this team is still built to contend. Maybe it's an offensive coordinator and a general manager away from the Super Bowl. But that's not really a thing that happens much, is it? Usually when a contender needs one or two pieces, it needs something like an offensive lineman and a slot corner, not a new front office structure and a new play-calling scheme.

These are confusing times for the Titans. It's not clear if these changes are a precursor to a tear-down or a tactic of a team desperate to extend its winning window. How the new regime handles the draft and free agency might be a hint, but it's still tough to say what this Titans team will be next year.

At best, it's a team trimming off the fat to reload for the final years of Derrick Henry's prime. At worst, it's a team closer to a full rebuild than anyone wants to admit.

