Zoning board reviews Pepper Street manufacturing facility proposal

MONROE, CT — Planning and Zoning Commission members scrutinized the materials and equipment Monroe Recycling and Aggregates LLC wants to use at a 9,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to be built at 467 and 485 Pepper St. The developer presented the proposal, which includes the operation of a 56,853-square-foot outdoor storage...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Police: Men covered in oil deny stealing cooking oil

MONROE, CT — Two Haverstraw, N.Y., men were charged for allegedly using a Home Depot box truck to steal used cooking oil from a container behind Mr. Mac’s Canteen, 838 Main St., Monday morning. Police officers were called to the restaurant at approximately 8:30 a.m. and later found...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Masuk girls basketball team wins third straight

MONROE, CT — The Masuk High girls basketball team won its third straight game with a 43-28 victory over visiting Amistad on Tuesday. Masuk was coming off a 58-34 win at Joel Barlow the night before; the Panthers defeated Stratford 56-39 at home on Jan. 5. In the most...
