Maryland State

WBAL Radio

State trooper faces charges involving drug distribution

A state trooper assigned to the narcotics division is facing several federal charges for allegedly selling drugs. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Cpl. Justin Riggs was arrested Saturday and charged with bribery, aiding and abetting drug distribution and conspiracy to distribute drugs. Investigators report Riggs was caught in a sting...
New York Post

Vermont state trooper suspected of stealing Rolex from evidence room

A Vermont state trooper was suspended after he allegedly swiped a Rolex watch and other valuables from an evidence room, according to authorities and court documents. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave Dec. 19, 2022 over the alleged thefts from a temporary evidence storage room, state police announced last week. The missing property was seized by narcotics investigators and Burlington police on Nov. 22 from an arrestee, according to VT Digger, citing court documents. In addition the gold Rolex watch, stud earrings, Apple AirPods and a wallet were stolen, according to the court docs. DiGenova showed the Rolex...
VERMONT STATE
WUSA9

MPD: Maryland man charged with murder in DC August homicide

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a wanted man was taken into custody Thursday for a homicide that occurred in August of 2021. Around 2:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, officers responded to 9th Street, Northwest D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
The Independent

Store worker fired after ‘disgusting’ video emerges of her throwing water on homeless person

A Louisiana convenience store worker was fired after throwing water over a homeless woman during cold winter weather.The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named by authorities, has also been issued a misdemeanour summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.The shocking incident took place outside Baton Rouge’s Triple S Food Mart during recent cold weather, reported WAFB.“Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!” the worker can be heard shouting in the video. “Clear the f*** out!”An employee at the store told the news station that the woman was actually known for feeding the homeless in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Clarence Walker

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.
INDIANA STATE
People

'Sweet, Giving' Teen Is Found Dead by Dumpster in Suspected Homicide, and Family Pleads for Answers

The body of 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel was found on Dec. 26 in Denver The death of a teenage girl, whose body was found near an apartment-complex dumpster the day after Christmas, is being investigated by authorities in Colorado as a suspected homicide as her family looks for answers. The grim discovery was made the morning of Dec. 26 in Denver, Colo.'s Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department. The victim was identified by family and police as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel. The girl's mother...
DENVER, CO
WUSA9

Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

