‘I keep having flashbacks’: Family says woman still recovering after being shot in head by man she knew on Houston METRORail

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO