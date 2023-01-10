ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘I keep having flashbacks’: Family says woman still recovering after being shot in head by man she knew on Houston METRORail

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Have you seen him? Search underway for missing man with severe mental disabilities last seen in Brazoria County, deputies say

PEARLAND, Texas – A search is underway for a man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon in Pearland area, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Galindo, 38, was last seen on home surveillance at 2:30 p.m. walking by himself in the 3900 block of County Road 48. He was wearing a black and grey polo shirt with black pants.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man already serving probation now charged with murder after 1 killed, 1 injured in two separate robberies in midtown, police say

HOUSTON – A man who is already serving probation for aggravated assault has now been linked to two more violent offenses, one which left a man dead. Emerson Hernandez, 25, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in two separate incidents that happened early last year.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uber driver shot during robbery attempt while waiting for his next ride

HOUSTON - An Uber driver is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday along Westpark Drive and Ocee Street on Houston's West Side. Houston Police said the Uber driver had pulled into a parking lot to wait for his next ride. At...
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

A Texas Woman Wanted For Robbery Wore High Heels During The Crimes & Smelled Bad (VIDEO)

A Texas woman is suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Houston area in December while wearing high heels and reeking "heavily" of body odor. The Houston Police Robbery Division shared surveillance footage last week of a white female who they say is wanted for at least four counts of robbery by threat at different establishments in the Galleria area of west Houston.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy