‘I keep having flashbacks’: Family says woman still recovering after being shot in head by man she knew on Houston METRORail

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects wanted, charged for stabbing man multiple times in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects are wanted after police say they stabbed a man last month in southeast Houston. Jack Dean Hairston, 37, and Justin Edmond Salton, 36, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 22, Houston police responded to reports of a stabbing at 10910...
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the shooting...
Man charged in 2 separate 2022 murders that happened weeks apart
The man is accused of shooting two men during a Midtown robbery in February 2022, killing one of them, and also fatally shooting another man in March exactly two weeks later in west Houston.
$1M bond set for man charged with killing woman who was 8 months pregnant, her unborn baby
HOUSTON — Nearly four months after a young mother-to-be was gunned down in north Harris County, her accused killer appeared in court Thursday morning. Keylin Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20 -- who was eight months pregnant -- and her unborn baby.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Search underway for missing man with severe mental disabilities last seen in Brazoria County, deputies say
PEARLAND, Texas – A search is underway for a man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon in Pearland area, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Galindo, 38, was last seen on home surveillance at 2:30 p.m. walking by himself in the 3900 block of County Road 48. He was wearing a black and grey polo shirt with black pants.
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
Click2Houston.com
Convicted robber charged in purse snatching of 76-year-old woman in NW Houston grocery store parking lot, docs show
HOUSTON – A man who’s been convicted of aggravated robbery is now being charged in the robbery of a 76-year-old woman at a northwest Houston grocery store, according to court records. Everett Morris, 27, has been charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65 or disabled. The...
Click2Houston.com
Man already serving probation now charged with murder after 1 killed, 1 injured in two separate robberies in midtown, police say
HOUSTON – A man who is already serving probation for aggravated assault has now been linked to two more violent offenses, one which left a man dead. Emerson Hernandez, 25, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in two separate incidents that happened early last year.
fox26houston.com
HCSO: No foul play suspected after baby was taken to hospital, later died
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office says investigators believe no foul play was involved in the death of a baby on Tuesday. Officials said the baby's death appears to be a natural death. ------------------- Harris County authorities are investigating after a baby was taken to the...
fox26houston.com
Woman's body found decapitated in Waller Co., suspect said to be victim's husband
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Waller County authorities are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found inside a home on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the woman was found inside a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. Authorities said deputies were...
Click2Houston.com
‘Gruesome scene’: Husband confesses to killing 21-year-old wife who was found decapitated inside home, sheriff says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A 21-year-old woman is dead in Waller County after she was believed to have been murdered by her husband on Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s husband, identified as 21-year-old Jared Dicus, was taken into custody where he is expected...
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Houston Chronicle
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
Memorial Hermann Hospital needs help finding family of unidentified man found on Christmas Day
Do you know him? Memorial Hermann Hospital says the man is Hispanic, about 5 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was admitted on Dec. 25, 2022.
Charges dismissed against man who ran over 6-year-old boy several times in laundromat parking lot, DA says
HOUSTON — The family of a 6-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a driver in October 2022 is calling for justice after charges were dismissed Tuesday. Darien Lewis died when Pedro Alberto Hernandez, ran him over at least three times in a laundromat parking lot, police said.
news4sanantonio.com
Uber driver shot during robbery attempt while waiting for his next ride
HOUSTON - An Uber driver is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday along Westpark Drive and Ocee Street on Houston's West Side. Houston Police said the Uber driver had pulled into a parking lot to wait for his next ride. At...
A Texas Woman Wanted For Robbery Wore High Heels During The Crimes & Smelled Bad (VIDEO)
A Texas woman is suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Houston area in December while wearing high heels and reeking "heavily" of body odor. The Houston Police Robbery Division shared surveillance footage last week of a white female who they say is wanted for at least four counts of robbery by threat at different establishments in the Galleria area of west Houston.
Woman found dead in NW Harris County home during welfare check, sheriff's office says
Deputies were responding to a welfare check call when they found a woman dead in the home. Details surrounding her death are still unknown.
Click2Houston.com
Mom arrested after driving intoxicated the wrong way with toddler in car, striking another driver, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A woman who is accused of driving the wrong way on the Sam Houston Tollway, possibly intoxicated, while her 1-year-old child was in the vehicle has been arrested and charged, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Constable deputies responded to a call in regards...
Comments / 0