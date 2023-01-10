ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can S.F. Make San Jose Avenue Safe?

The original version of this story appeared in The Frisc and is reprinted here with permission. San Francisco’s decade-old campaign for safer streets is heading in the wrong and ever more dangerous direction. In 2022, 37 people, including 19 pedestrians, were killed by drivers. It’s the highest tally since...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way

While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new report from the transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers lost an average of 97 hours in congested traffic in 2022, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco

As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

San Francisco Burger King Franchise Owners Fined $2.2 Million Dollars in Wage Theft Case

San Francisco fast food workers just won a landmark case against two Burger King franchise owners. The California Labor Commissioner’s Office ruled in favor of 230 workers who made their case against owners Monu Singh and Harkiran “Romi” Randhawa for unlawful working conditions, leading to a $2.2 million settlement. The decision came on December 19 and the total bill, which accounts for more than $724,000 in unpaid wages plus interest, and $1.2 million in penalties, must be paid within 45 days. “I am happy that justice is being served,” Daniel Marini, a former Burger King employee, said in a press release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Major Housing Development Could Hit This SF Neighborhood

A new nine-story apartment building may be destined for San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, according to city planning documents. The 104-homes project at 1462 Pine St. could be built on an existing two-story office building, which would be demolished as part of the development. The total lot size is 13,750 square feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm cells batter Bay Area with lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense downpours

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.Dozens also took to social media to post images and videos and to comment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain

The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

