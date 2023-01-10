SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.Dozens also took to social media to post images and videos and to comment...

