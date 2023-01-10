Read full article on original website
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Can S.F. Make San Jose Avenue Safe?
The original version of this story appeared in The Frisc and is reprinted here with permission. San Francisco’s decade-old campaign for safer streets is heading in the wrong and ever more dangerous direction. In 2022, 37 people, including 19 pedestrians, were killed by drivers. It’s the highest tally since...
S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way
While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new report from the transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers lost an average of 97 hours in congested traffic in 2022, the...
SFGate
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco
As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
San Francisco bakery Arsicault's croissant ranked among top 5 in US by Yelp
What's your favorite croissant at this legendary SF bakery?
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
Eater
San Francisco Burger King Franchise Owners Fined $2.2 Million Dollars in Wage Theft Case
San Francisco fast food workers just won a landmark case against two Burger King franchise owners. The California Labor Commissioner’s Office ruled in favor of 230 workers who made their case against owners Monu Singh and Harkiran “Romi” Randhawa for unlawful working conditions, leading to a $2.2 million settlement. The decision came on December 19 and the total bill, which accounts for more than $724,000 in unpaid wages plus interest, and $1.2 million in penalties, must be paid within 45 days. “I am happy that justice is being served,” Daniel Marini, a former Burger King employee, said in a press release.
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
Video captures moment lightning strikes SF's Sutro Tower, Transamerica Pyramid
It was a light show in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon. Video captured lightning striking not only Sutro Tower but the Transamerica Pyramid and a crane near Highway 101.
sfstandard.com
Major Housing Development Could Hit This SF Neighborhood
A new nine-story apartment building may be destined for San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, according to city planning documents. The 104-homes project at 1462 Pine St. could be built on an existing two-story office building, which would be demolished as part of the development. The total lot size is 13,750 square feet.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
San Francisco gallery owner seen on video spraying homeless woman, declines to apologize
"I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets," says a gallery owner seen spraying a homeless woman with a hose.
Storm cells batter Bay Area with lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense downpours
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.Dozens also took to social media to post images and videos and to comment...
SFist
Struggling SF Bar Owners Say People Aren't Drinking Like They Did Pre-COVID
Is it true that people are going out to bars less often now than they did three years ago? That may not be true in many parts of the country, or even in parts of San Francisco, but for some neighborhood and after-work bars, things still haven't gotten back to normal.
NBC Bay Area
Video Shows SF Business Owner Spraying Unhoused Person With Hose
A viral video showing a local business owner spraying an unhoused person with a garden hose was met with outrage in San Francisco. Edson Galvez said he was making a delivery when one of his employees saw what was happening, pulled out a phone, and caught the stunning scene. In...
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
Eater
Here Are the Most Delicious Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s about to be the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing prosperity, longevity, and peace. While we don’t know what this new year will bring you, what we do know for sure is there are plenty of places to eat and celebrate the Lunar New Year around the Bay Area.
oaklandside.org
Is there any budget-friendly — and decent — pizza left in the East Bay?
When Berkeley pizza party staple West Coast Pizza closed its doors last fall, East Bay families let out a collective cry of woe. Where would parents of hungry teens find inexpensive, tasty pizza cut just the right size for sharing?, Nosh readers wrote in to ask. Where would we all get our cheesy sticks?!
48hills.org
Why is Breed resisting a life-saving program that faces no real legal or financial obstacles?
There is no legal or procedural obstacle to setting up safe drug-use sites in San Francisco except the political intransigence of the mayor, the city attorney, and maybe the district attorney. Those sites would, by all accounts, save lives, reduce drug use, help thousands of people, and cut the cost...
