Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NRVNews
Akers, Elizabeth Shrader
Elizabeth Mariah Shrader Akers, 77 of Pembroke, VA passed away at her home on Monday, January 9, 2023. Elizabeth was born on June 29, 1945, in Tazewell Co., VA and was a daughter of the late Elmore Shrader and Lucille Crabtree Shrader. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Arthur Akers and a sister, Phylis.
NRVNews
Farley, Stacey Baker
Stacey Michelle Baker Farley, 54 of Ripplemead, VA departed this life at her home on January 11, 2023. Born on January 6, 1969 in Giles County, Virginia she was a daughter of Wallace and Linda Doyle Baker. Stacey was employed in Human Resources and Liberal Arts at Virginia Tech. She...
NRVNews
Dalton, Ada Elizabeth
Ada Elizabeth Dalton, age 70 of Pulaski passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem. Born September 7, 1952 in Wythe County she was the daughter of the late William Floyd Dalton & Pearl Ellen Snow Dalton. She is survived by her. Significant Other –...
NRVNews
Conner, Margie Akers
Margie Akers Conner, age 90, of Christiansburg, Va. died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Albert B. Conner; son, Albert “Lee” Conner; parents, Golden Davis and Mellie Lee Duncan Akers; brothers, Golden “Kenneth” Akers and Willard “Russell” Akers; nephew, George “Davis” Akers. She attended Bible Holiness Church, Christiansburg, Va.
NRVNews
Hall, Robin Lee
Robin Lee Hall, 65, of Radford, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Radford and retired from Wolverine Gaskets. Robin was an avid outdoorsman and loved traveling. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Jackson and Emmett.
NRVNews
Neece, Alma Cox
Alma Magdalene Cox Neece, 93, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker Cox and Lacona Sutphin DeHart; son, Phillip Rickey Neece; siblings, Gladys Phillips, Troy Cox, Lura Ritter, Mable Akers, Celestie Adams, Truelove Weddle, Sylvia Minnick, Grace Pennington, and June Franklin; sons-in-law, Wesley Neal and Quincy Walker; and her grandson-in-law, Mel Braheny.
NRVNews
Bryson, Andrew Joseph
Our dearly loved A.J. left this earthly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. We feel such profound loss because we had such a profound blessing with our sweet boy. A.J. was a kind, sweet soul and was a friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his parents, Jeremiah...
NRVNews
Akers, Kenneth Ray
Kenneth Ray Akers, age 85, of Dublin, Virginia, died, Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born in Christiansburg, Virginia on May 20, 1937, to the late Henry and Bessie Musselman Akers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Eula Albert Akers; brothers, Carl Akers, Barry Akers; sister, Dorothy Hodge. He retired from VPI & SU after 35 years of service in the printing shop.
NRVNews
Lucado, Brenda Goodwin
Brenda Faye Goodwin Lucado, 75, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Evelyn Goodwin; husband, Norman Leon Lucado; daughter, Mary S. Lucado; and her son-in-law, Frank Rierson. Survivors include her daughter, Eve Rierson; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Julie Lucado;...
NRVNews
Beamer, Bonna Sikes
Bonna Sikes Beamer, 81, of Dublin, Virginia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Grayson County, Virginia to Robert and Ruth Sikes. She was a former English Professor at New River Community College and an active member of the...
NRVNews
Johnston, Melissa Jean
Our dearly beloved Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston, 49, departed this earth to be with our heavenly father on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was loved by everyone she met. Preceding her in death, is her father Roger Lee Johnston. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaye Damron and stepfather, Mike Bahr. Her brothers, Roger Lee Johnston Jr. and wife Sharon and Jassen Dean Johnston and Jessica. Her sister Nancy (Dee Dee) Crawford and husband Kevin. She has many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends that she loved dearly.
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
WVU Medicine to take over Welch Community Hospital
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — One local hospital in a more remote part of Southern West Virginia will be getting some help from the state’s largest provider in healthcare. After being under the control of the McDowell County Commission, Welch Community Hospital (WCH) will now join into the WVU Medicine network of hospitals, clinics, and physician […]
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they're afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police. Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate …. Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police.
lootpress.com
Traffic alert: Lane closure along Robert C. Byrd Drive
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Motorists traveling in the Raleigh County area may need to take note of ongoing roadwork along Robert C. Byrd Drive Thursday afternoon. Roadside crews are currently stationed along Robert C. Byrd Drive which has resulted in the closure of an extensive stretch of a far-right travel lane.
Franklin News Post
WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022
A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
wfxrtv.com
Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. 15 year old Blake Phillips is featured with a huge striped bass he caught with Patriot Charters in the lower Chesapeake Bay.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski residents experiencing trash service issues; Town manager responds
Some people living in the Town of Pulaski are complaining about their new trash collection service. Pulaski residents experiencing trash service issues; …. Some people living in the Town of Pulaski are complaining about their new trash collection service. Ellen Campbell, the wife of late delegate Ronnie …. According to...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
Comments / 0