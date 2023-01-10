Our dearly beloved Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston, 49, departed this earth to be with our heavenly father on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was loved by everyone she met. Preceding her in death, is her father Roger Lee Johnston. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaye Damron and stepfather, Mike Bahr. Her brothers, Roger Lee Johnston Jr. and wife Sharon and Jassen Dean Johnston and Jessica. Her sister Nancy (Dee Dee) Crawford and husband Kevin. She has many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends that she loved dearly.

