Pharr, TX

ValleyCentral

Weslaco to repave roads, resulting in traffic closures this week

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco will be prepping to repave roads this week causing road closures through Thursday, officials said. The city’s Public Works Street Division will prep 18th Street from Texas Boulevard to Live Oak Drive for repaving, which will take place next week. Live Oak Drive to 18th Street from Texas Boulevard will […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT closing lanes along I-2, urge commuters to plan alternate routes

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation began closing lanes on Jan. 9 along Interstate 2 in Pharr. Due to the highway construction project, the closures are taking a toll on traffic and have some commuters planning alternate routes.  “Now that they’re doing different closures it’s just going to be crazy. I know […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Efforts underway to finish Nolana Loop expansion

Efforts are underway to finish expanding Nolana Loop. Nolana Loop is no stranger to traffic, especially east of Raul Longoria Road — that's where the road converts from five lanes to only two. Elizabeth Lara owns a business on Nolana, just east of there. She has been there for...
ValleyCentral

Traffic backed up on expressway near Rancho Viejo after crash

RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle crash on the expressway near Rancho Viejo is causing backed-up traffic during rush hour. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral there were no major injuries involved in the crash. Sandoval said the crash involved two vehicles and is a common occurrence […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Vehicle crashes into entrance of Weslaco hospital

A vehicle crashed into the emergency room entrance at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, according to Weslaco police spokesman Miguel Angel Martinez. Police declined to release further details, adding that the crash is under investigation. Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Valley flights resume after pilot system outage

Flights are resuming in Rio Grande Valley airports. The FAA announced an outage to their pilot alert system early Wednesday morning, grounding all planes. The FAA's Notice to Air Missions system sends out real-time flight hazards to commercial pilots like dangerous or strong weather alerts. When the system went down...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead in major accident on Military Highway

UPDATE: This story was updated at 3 p.m. to confirm the death of one individual involved in the crash and again at 3:44 p.m. with the victims name. LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Military Highway is shut down in both directions after a major accident in Los Indios left one dead, authorities say. Law enforcement […]
LOS INDIOS, TX
KRGV

City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance

The city of Edinburg is cracking down on noise control in their city by updating their noise ordinance. The update is to specify what constitutes as a noise violation. “Basically, if there's a loud noise that disrupts the peace and a reasonable person agrees with that, that can be considered a violation,” city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There's also specific times of the day where certain decibel readings and levels can be considered a violation.”
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

South Texas ISD receives additional funding than school districts

A battle is brewing between school districts that could affect property taxes and educational opportunities for Valley children. Several local districts, including Edinburg's, are now challenging the way South Texas Independent School District collects money. Right now, residents in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties are taxed by South Texas ISD...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 across the past three days. Additionally, the county reported 940 new cases during that same time period, between Jan. 6 and 9. Of the 940 were 342 confirmed and 598 probable cases. This raises the total number of cases in Hidalgo County […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

$1.2 million park, boat ramp coming to Rio Hondo

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Rio Hondo has a $1.2 million project called “Boat Ramp Park” which has been in development for 10 years. City Manager Ben Medina said the project is currently awaiting pending offers from construction companies. “As the land became available,...
RIO HONDO, TX
KRGV

Pfizer, Moderna could soon charge for vaccines, boosters

COVID vaccines and boosters could start costing people more than $100. Vaccine maker Moderna said once their government contract ends, it is considering charging between $110 and $130 per dose. The Biden Administration announced last year that the federal government would no longer be paying for the vaccines. This comes...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Diaz: Edinburg is growing so fast; there’s a groundbreaking or ribbon-cutting every day

EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg City Council member Daniel ‘Dan’ Diaz says his city is expanding so fast it is hard to keep up with all the events related to that growth. That, perhaps, is not surprising because, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Edinburg is the fastest growing city in the Rio Grande Valley, with a population now greater than 100,000.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco man sentenced to eight years for deadly crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to state jail Monday after a 2020 crash left one man dead. Gerardo Tamez III was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, Hidalgo County records show. Tamez was arrested Sept. 19, 2020 on charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter with […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Brownsville appoints new city manager

After seven months, a new Brownsville city manager has been selected to run the city's day-to-day operations. At a special city commission meeting Monday night, commissioners officially tapped interim City Manager Helen Ramirez to take the job full-time. Ramirez has been serving as interim city manager since the departure of...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

