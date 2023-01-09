Read full article on original website
Weslaco to repave roads, resulting in traffic closures this week
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco will be prepping to repave roads this week causing road closures through Thursday, officials said. The city’s Public Works Street Division will prep 18th Street from Texas Boulevard to Live Oak Drive for repaving, which will take place next week. Live Oak Drive to 18th Street from Texas Boulevard will […]
TxDOT closing lanes along I-2, urge commuters to plan alternate routes
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation began closing lanes on Jan. 9 along Interstate 2 in Pharr. Due to the highway construction project, the closures are taking a toll on traffic and have some commuters planning alternate routes. “Now that they’re doing different closures it’s just going to be crazy. I know […]
KRGV
Efforts underway to finish Nolana Loop expansion
Efforts are underway to finish expanding Nolana Loop. Nolana Loop is no stranger to traffic, especially east of Raul Longoria Road — that's where the road converts from five lanes to only two. Elizabeth Lara owns a business on Nolana, just east of there. She has been there for...
Traffic backed up on expressway near Rancho Viejo after crash
RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle crash on the expressway near Rancho Viejo is causing backed-up traffic during rush hour. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral there were no major injuries involved in the crash. Sandoval said the crash involved two vehicles and is a common occurrence […]
18-wheeler full of cabbage overturns closing I-69C northbound lanes
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is reporting northbound U.S. 281 main lanes are all clear in the area after an 18-wheeler loaded with cabbage overturned Tuesday night. A TxDOT spokesperson said the main lanes were cleared and reopened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Davis Road. A media release from the city sent […]
KRGV
Vehicle crashes into entrance of Weslaco hospital
A vehicle crashed into the emergency room entrance at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, according to Weslaco police spokesman Miguel Angel Martinez. Police declined to release further details, adding that the crash is under investigation. Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.
KRGV
Valley flights resume after pilot system outage
Flights are resuming in Rio Grande Valley airports. The FAA announced an outage to their pilot alert system early Wednesday morning, grounding all planes. The FAA's Notice to Air Missions system sends out real-time flight hazards to commercial pilots like dangerous or strong weather alerts. When the system went down...
One dead in major accident on Military Highway
UPDATE: This story was updated at 3 p.m. to confirm the death of one individual involved in the crash and again at 3:44 p.m. with the victims name. LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Military Highway is shut down in both directions after a major accident in Los Indios left one dead, authorities say. Law enforcement […]
KRGV
City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance
The city of Edinburg is cracking down on noise control in their city by updating their noise ordinance. The update is to specify what constitutes as a noise violation. “Basically, if there's a loud noise that disrupts the peace and a reasonable person agrees with that, that can be considered a violation,” city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There's also specific times of the day where certain decibel readings and levels can be considered a violation.”
KRGV
South Texas ISD receives additional funding than school districts
A battle is brewing between school districts that could affect property taxes and educational opportunities for Valley children. Several local districts, including Edinburg's, are now challenging the way South Texas Independent School District collects money. Right now, residents in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties are taxed by South Texas ISD...
DPS: Man in coma after another driver flees three-vehicle crash on foot
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Edinburg that left one man in a coma. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Alamo Road south of Texas Road, east of Edinburg. The […]
Ollie’s grand-opening nears for Harlingen store, but what is it?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The wait is almost over. The much-anticipated opening of the major discount store Ollie’s has been set in Harlingen. On Wednesday, signs could be seen posted on the doors, which were open, granting a view of a team of workers gathering for a meeting inside. “A new Ollie’s is opening on […]
Hidalgo County reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 across the past three days. Additionally, the county reported 940 new cases during that same time period, between Jan. 6 and 9. Of the 940 were 342 confirmed and 598 probable cases. This raises the total number of cases in Hidalgo County […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
$1.2 million park, boat ramp coming to Rio Hondo
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Rio Hondo has a $1.2 million project called “Boat Ramp Park” which has been in development for 10 years. City Manager Ben Medina said the project is currently awaiting pending offers from construction companies. “As the land became available,...
Trending discount store chain opening new location in Cameron County
A trending discount store chain is opening another new location in Texas this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the rapidly expanding discount retail store chain Ollie's Good Stuff Cheap is opening its newest Texas store location in Harlingen, according to the company's website.
KRGV
Pfizer, Moderna could soon charge for vaccines, boosters
COVID vaccines and boosters could start costing people more than $100. Vaccine maker Moderna said once their government contract ends, it is considering charging between $110 and $130 per dose. The Biden Administration announced last year that the federal government would no longer be paying for the vaccines. This comes...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Diaz: Edinburg is growing so fast; there’s a groundbreaking or ribbon-cutting every day
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg City Council member Daniel ‘Dan’ Diaz says his city is expanding so fast it is hard to keep up with all the events related to that growth. That, perhaps, is not surprising because, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Edinburg is the fastest growing city in the Rio Grande Valley, with a population now greater than 100,000.
KRGV
Brownsville police aims to prevent theft of catalytic converters through new program
Brownsville police are looking for 10 Brownsville residents who want to help potentially catch on what would be catalytic converter thieves. The plan is to have officers engrave a serial number onto your catalytic converter. That number help scrapyards to see if any catalytic converters they are buying are stolen.
Weslaco man sentenced to eight years for deadly crash
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to state jail Monday after a 2020 crash left one man dead. Gerardo Tamez III was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, Hidalgo County records show. Tamez was arrested Sept. 19, 2020 on charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter with […]
KRGV
Brownsville appoints new city manager
After seven months, a new Brownsville city manager has been selected to run the city's day-to-day operations. At a special city commission meeting Monday night, commissioners officially tapped interim City Manager Helen Ramirez to take the job full-time. Ramirez has been serving as interim city manager since the departure of...
