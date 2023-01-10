ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

teslarati.com

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket rolls out for first launch of 2023

SpaceX has assembled Falcon Heavy and rolled the rocket out to the launch pad for its first mission of 2023. This particular Falcon Heavy – the fifth overall – is reusing both of the side boosters recovered from the rocket’s fourth launch. Originally scheduled to launch in late 2020, Falcon Heavy Flight 4 finally lifted off from the NASA Kennedy Space Center’s LC-39A pad on November 1st, 2022. The two-year delay was caused almost exclusively by unspecified issues with one or several of the US Space Force-44 (USSF-44) mission’s payloads, forcing SpaceX to store completed Falcon Heavy boosters for more than a year and a half.
FLORIDA STATE
traveltomorrow.com

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
teslarati.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches second batch of 40 OneWeb satellites

SpaceX has successfully completed its second launch for OneWeb, carrying another 40 of the London-based company’s small communications satellites into orbit. Similar to SpaceX’s own Starlink constellation, OneWeb’s primary goal is to serve internet to customers almost anywhere on Earth, particularly in places where traditional high-bandwidth connectivity is currently unavailable or unlikely to ever be available.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
The Independent

Virgin Orbit explains why its rocket failed and burnt up in spectacular fireball

Virgin Orbit’s pioneering rocket stopped working mid-flight, causing it to tumble back down to Earth in a spectacular fireball, the company has revealed.The private space launch company had aimed to conduct a groundbreaking launch from Spaceport Cornwall on Monday evening, attaching a rocket to a plane and then using it to launch a set of satellites into orbit. It would have been the first rocket launch from UK soil, and the first satellites ever launched from Western Europe.But towards the end of the mission, Virgin Orbit reported that its rocket had experienced an “anomaly” and that the mission had failed....
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

HBO Max Raises Price for Ad-Free Service for the First Time Since It Launched

The price of streaming service HBO Max's ad-free tier is increasing to $15.99 from $14.99, the first price hike since it was launched in 2020. Warner Bros. Discovery, the merged company that now runs HBO Max, plans to merge Warner's streaming service with Discovery+ this spring. The company said the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Delta Curbs Employee Access to Luxury Airport Lounges as It Struggles With Crowding

Delta Air Lines plans to curb employee access to its plush and popular airport lounges next month to reduce crowding. Travel rewards credit cards have added to the lounges' popularity. The new change bars staff who are traveling for free from using the lounges, even if they have access through...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Higher Labor Costs Dent Delta's Profit Forecast But Travel Demand Is Still Strong

Delta Air Lines' fourth-quarter profit topped analysts' expectations. Its first-quarter forecast projected higher labor costs. Delta pilots' union is reviewing a contract proposal this week. Delta Air Lines fourth-quarter profit and revenue topped expectations on Friday, but shares fell on the carrier's outlook for the first quarter. Delta said it...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's the Inflation Breakdown for December 2022 — in One Chart

The inflation rate fell again in December, to 6.5% on an annual basis, according to the consumer price index. That's down from 7.1% in November and a 9.1% peak in June 2022. Consumers actually saw overall deflation during the month largely due to plummeting gasoline prices from November to December. Monthly CPI declined 0.1%.

