ktoo.org
Flagship ferry Columbia will serve Southeast for the first time since 2019
Alaska’s flagship ferry Columbia will sail in Southeast communities this spring. It’s the largest of the Alaska Marine Highway’s ferries, but it’s been docked in Ketchikan since 2019, when it was taken out of service as a cost-saving measure. The Alaska Department of Transportation announced the...
Flying Magazine
Ketchikan, Alaska RNAV (GPS)-B (PAKT)
A bucket list trip for many pilots, flying an aircraft up to Alaska can involve some of the most scenic flying in a pilot’s lifetime. For many who are following the coastal route, Ketchikan becomes a first major stopping point for fuel when heading north from the continental U.S. Being next to the ocean, weather conditions may require a pilot to fly an RNAV (GPS) approach. As a potentially unfamiliar mountainous area, flying this approach might be a good idea even in VFR conditions to guarantee a clear shot to the airport.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ketchikan’s Kiera O’Brien named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Born and raised in Ketchikan, Kiera O’Brien loved every minute of growing up in the Southeast Alaskan town. “For me, hiking, fishing, being out in nature — those are some of my favorite things in the world,” she said. It also made her...
ktoo.org
Trappers take 62 wolves during month-long Prince of Wales Island season
State wildlife officials say 62 wolves were taken during the 31-day harvest that ran from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15. State biologists say they are comfortable with that number. Based on population estimates and previous harvest rates, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game expected that somewhere between 60 and 100 wolves would be taken this season.
ktoo.org
Panel picks five nominees for new chancellor of University of Alaska Southeast
A search committee has picked the chairman of Sealaska Corp. and four education officials as finalists to serve as the chancellor of the University of Alaska Southeast, one of three main branches of the University of Alaska System. On Monday, the university announced the shortlist of candidates for the job...
