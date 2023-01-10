ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klawock, AK

Comments / 2

Related
Flying Magazine

Ketchikan, Alaska RNAV (GPS)-B (PAKT)

A bucket list trip for many pilots, flying an aircraft up to Alaska can involve some of the most scenic flying in a pilot’s lifetime. For many who are following the coastal route, Ketchikan becomes a first major stopping point for fuel when heading north from the continental U.S. Being next to the ocean, weather conditions may require a pilot to fly an RNAV (GPS) approach. As a potentially unfamiliar mountainous area, flying this approach might be a good idea even in VFR conditions to guarantee a clear shot to the airport.
KETCHIKAN, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Ketchikan’s Kiera O’Brien named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Born and raised in Ketchikan, Kiera O’Brien loved every minute of growing up in the Southeast Alaskan town. “For me, hiking, fishing, being out in nature — those are some of my favorite things in the world,” she said. It also made her...
KETCHIKAN, AK
ktoo.org

Trappers take 62 wolves during month-long Prince of Wales Island season

State wildlife officials say 62 wolves were taken during the 31-day harvest that ran from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15. State biologists say they are comfortable with that number. Based on population estimates and previous harvest rates, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game expected that somewhere between 60 and 100 wolves would be taken this season.
KETCHIKAN, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy