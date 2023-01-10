Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Marshfield School Board Approves Putting $99.5 Million Referendum on April 4th Ballot
The Marshfield School Board approved moving forward with their $99.5 million referendum. The Board first approved the general obligation bonds and then approved moving forward with putting the referendum question on the April 4th ballot. The Board is asking the public to approved a $99,500,000 referendum for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of:
WSAW
Mid-State hosts local high school students in 20th annual DECA competition
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - High school students representing 13 area school districts gathered at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday for the annual District 2 DECA District Competition. It marks the 20th year Mid-State has hosted the event and they celebrated the occasion with 20 giveaways representing...
WSAW
Gov. Evers holds listening session in Wausau regarding budget issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau was the stop Thursday on a statewide tour by Gov. Tony Evers. It’s a series of listening sessions called ‘Do the Right Thing,’ that’s meant to inform the structuring of the next state budget. After some brief introductory comments by the...
WSAW
Wausau city leaders celebrate clean water, reflecting on PFAS challenge 1 year after telling the public
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, Wausau announced its municipal drinking water is “PFAS free,” after its new water treatment facility came online with new mitigation systems. It comes nearly a year after another announcement, sharing that all of its municipal wells had levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances above recommended state standards at the time.
WSAW
Wausau Public Works discusses plowing, salt operations at CISM meeting
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, staff from the Wausau Department of Public Works presented the latest information on snow plowing operations in the Wausau area to the Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee. With mild weather and more than a week or two without significant snowfall, the city is...
Wausau utility commission approves pilot study on lead service line replacement, calls for improved safety training
The Wausau Water Works Commission on Monday approved a pilot study on the Lead Service Line Replacement Plan for 2023 as an educational element and requested that the city’s Finance Committee consider allocating ARPA funds for the project. The Commission also asked Department of Public Works to develop a...
WSAW
Common council hosts public forum on unhoused population in Wausau area
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Common Council on Tuesday had a chance to hear from people on the front lines about what challenges face the unhoused population. Police Chief Ben Bliven gave a presentation based on the findings of the new community resource specialist. “The mayor asked if I would present to the City Council what city efforts have been made to assist the unhoused population and try to resolve that problem,” Chief Bliven said.
WSAW
Boys & Girls Club of Wausau opens doors to area kids on MLK Day
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Schools being closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day has a lot of area children with a lot of free time on their hands. The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau has decided to open up their facility to all teens, regardless of membership, on Monday from 1-4 p.m. for a series of special presentations. All club members will get to enjoy the entire day of celebratory activities including celebrating civil rights and diversity, art projects, a career tour at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, and a modern Hmong art demonstration including hip-hop dancing and mixed martial arts.
stevenspoint.news
Mitchell’s purchase formed development of Stevens Point
The first piece of property acquired on a land grant in Portage County was downtown Stevens Point and included the landmarks Mathias Mitchell Public Square and the point along the Wisconsin River known as George Stevens’ point because he reportedly built or owned a warehouse there. The property consisted...
WSAW
Dave Eckmann to continue to serve as Chairman of the Board for state chamber group
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce CEO and President, Dave Eckmann will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Advisors for the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives (WCCE) association. The WCCE is the state’s professional association of full and part-time executives and staff members...
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
2 Wausau alders issue call for action on homelessness as anger rises, challenges continue
Two City Council members are asking for a special meeting to discuss the way Wausau is responding to homelessness, as public attention and anger continues to bubble in the community. Gary Gisselman, who represents Wausau’s Dist. 5, and Tom Kilian, representing Dist. 3, will formally ask the full council on...
WSAW
Women of Impact100 Greater Wausau raise over $100K for 2023 donations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sunday at their big reveal celebration, Impact100 Greater Wausau Board members announced they will award $133,000 to local nonprofits in May 2023 at their third annual awards celebration. The Impact Grant winner will receive $100,000 with the remaining $33,000 divided evenly among nonprofit finalists. Marathon...
Wausau Water Works Commission to submit reports to City Council amid calls for dissolution
Wausau’s Water Commission will begin submitting quarterly reports to the City Council, assurances made after some city leaders called for the dissolution of the body itself. The structure of the Commission was discussed Monday during a meeting of the city’s controversial Executive Committee, which is garnering debate about its role and rationale. During Monday’s meeting, Mayor Katie Rosenberg said she will ensure the reports are issued.
WSAW
Wausau Torch Ride to kick off 34th Badger State Winter Games on Jan. 19
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the 2023 Badger State Winter Games draws closer to opening their 34th season, they are excited to announce the fourth annual Snowmobile Torch Ride from Wausau to Eagle River. The Torch Ride will involve 17 snowmobile clubs, four counties, and over 200 miles of snowmobile...
Wausau area obituaries January 9, 2022
DuWayne William Marquardt, age 86, of Wausau passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 2, 2023. DuWayne was born on February 13, 1936 to the late William and Winifred (Bazile) Marquardt. He was baptized on January 16, 1938 at Grace Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine. After High School he met Shirley Zahrt at Schmidt’s Ballroom. The two were united in marriage on September 22, 1956 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Town of Easton. They then moved to Appleton where they resided for 44 years and raised their four children. DuWayne was employed at AZCO as an Ironworker and later as a project manager. His work took him all over the United States, bidding jobs and often running them. He retired in 2002 after 55 years of service. He and Shirley then moved to Wausau permanently and spent winters in Florida.
WSAW
Stevens Point Warming Center in need of volunteers after attendance doubles
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Warming Center is seeing its strongest need for volunteers in seven years, even after hiring more staff to try and handle the increased usage. The shelter’s Volunteer Coordinator Tiffani Krueger said this time last year they had already served 26 people and...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Two New Deputies
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department had the privilege of welcoming two new deputies to the Office. Deputy Morgan Day and Deputy Benjamin Slempkes were sworn in and are preparing to start their training. Deputy Day will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Resource Management and a minor in Criminal Justice.
WSAW
Radon exposure leads to second highest cause of lung cancer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting March 1, daycares in Wisconsin will be required to test for radon. If levels are at or above four picocuries per liter of air, daycares will have to mitigate. Radon isn’t just dangerous for kids, it can be deadly for adults too. The Marathon County...
onfocus.news
Portion of Wood County Highway A to Close January 17
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – County Highway A in Wood County will be closed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for the movement of an oversized load. Plan for an alternate route as this load will not allow for traffic to pass by. Alliant will also have power lines down in the roadway to accommodate this load. See the map below for closure details and suggested alternate route.
Comments / 0