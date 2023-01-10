ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX Conversation: Taxidermy

By Morgan DeVries
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our January 9th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Brandt Haskell from Ridgeline Taxidermy. During the conversation, Haskell discussed how busy taxidermists are, what they see the most of, how long the difference is between a deer head and the deer’s entire body, and what the strangest thing is that they had to do.

