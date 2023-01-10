Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable on Friday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Prince sprained his ankle on Wednesday and is questionable to face the Suns on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.7 minutes against Phoenix. Prince's Friday projection includes 10.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) suiting up Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Payton is deailng with a sprained right ankle. However, he was listed probable coming in, and he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor ahead of the holiday weekend.
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (hip) out again Friday for Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shamet has missed the last couple games due to a hip injury, and he'll remain sidelined to kick off the weekend. Dario Saric will likely see another start in Shamet's absence. In 29...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic is listed as probable for Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's game with a calf injury. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Kevin Knox could return to the bench if Bogdanovic is active on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available for Mavericks on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic will be available in his normal first unit role after the Mavericks' superstar was held out one game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Doncic to score 58.9 FanDuel points.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Hayward continues to deal with left hamstring soreness and is doubtful to face Toronto on Thursday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 29.5 minutes against the Raptors. Hayward's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Stephen Curry (shoulder) on Tuesday, Jordan Poole to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Curry will start at point guard after he was forced to sit 11 games with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked fourth (43.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, our models project Curry to score 43.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Kevin Knox starting for inactive Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) on Tuesday
Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Knox will make his first start this season after Bojan Bogdanovic was ruled out with a calf injury. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project Knox to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Knox's projection includes 13.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) not listed on Friday's injury report
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young, who sat out Wednesday's game with an illness, is not included on the injury report for Friday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against Indiana. Young's Friday...
numberfire.com
Robert Williams starting for Boston on Thursday in place of Al Horford (rest)
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday with Al Horford ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Williams to play 21.9 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Thursday projection includes 7.2 points,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) starting for Lakers on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. James missed the team's last game due to left ankle soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. He'll immediately start, taking the place of the sick Patrick Beverley.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (hip) questionable for Lakers' Thursday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (hip) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Beverley's availability is currently in limbo after he was unable to practice on Wednesday with a hip soreness. Expect Troy brown to see more minutes if Beverley is ruled out. Beverley's current...
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole coming off Warriors' bench on Tuesday night
Golden State Warriors Jordan Poole is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Poole will resume his previous second unit role after Stephen Curry was named Tuesday's starter. In 28.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell (shoulder) questionable Wednesday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell (right shoulder soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the New York Knicks. McConnell left Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets early after injuring his shoulder, but he was able to practice in full on Tuesday. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will have more minutes available if McConnell is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) remains out Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. George will remain out due to the right hamstring soreness, though head coach Ty Lue says that the All-Star is progressing and could be available sometime soon. Expect another start on the wing for Nicolas Batum on the wing.
