Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
Related
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (shoulder) will start in Warriors' Tuesday matchup versus Suns
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After a 11-game absence with left shoulder subluxation, Curry will make his return at home on Tuesday. In 33.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Curry to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Curry's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Hayward continues to deal with left hamstring soreness and is doubtful to face Toronto on Thursday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 29.5 minutes against the Raptors. Hayward's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (illness) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Suns. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Phoenix. Anderson's Friday projection includes 11.2 points,...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will not play in the second half of Wednesday's contest after he suffered a right ankle sprain. Expect Marjon Beauchamp to see more minutes at shooting guard if Allen were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Ricky Rubio (knee) questionable on Thursday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Rubio could potentially make his season debut after Cleveland's guard spent one year rehabbing from his left ACL injury. In 14.6 expected minutes, our models project Rubio to score 14.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Kevin Knox starting for inactive Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) on Tuesday
Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Knox will make his first start this season after Bojan Bogdanovic was ruled out with a calf injury. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project Knox to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Knox's projection includes 13.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) remains out Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. George will remain out due to the right hamstring soreness, though head coach Ty Lue says that the All-Star is progressing and could be available sometime soon. Expect another start on the wing for Nicolas Batum on the wing.
numberfire.com
Knick starting RJ Barrett (finger) in Wednesday's lineup, Immanuel Quickley to bench
New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett is starting in Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After a six-game absence with a finger laceration, Barrett will make his 36th start this season. In 34.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 30.5 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) active on Tuesday night
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will make his return after the veteran missed one game with an illness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Tucker to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell (shoulder) questionable Wednesday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell (right shoulder soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the New York Knicks. McConnell left Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets early after injuring his shoulder, but he was able to practice in full on Tuesday. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will have more minutes available if McConnell is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (hip) questionable for Lakers' Thursday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (hip) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Beverley's availability is currently in limbo after he was unable to practice on Wednesday with a hip soreness. Expect Troy brown to see more minutes if Beverley is ruled out. Beverley's current...
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable on Friday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Prince sprained his ankle on Wednesday and is questionable to face the Suns on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.7 minutes against Phoenix. Prince's Friday projection includes 10.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole coming off Warriors' bench on Tuesday night
Golden State Warriors Jordan Poole is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Poole will resume his previous second unit role after Stephen Curry was named Tuesday's starter. In 28.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart starting for Boston on Thursday in place of injured Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. As expected, Smart will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out with an adductor injury. Our models expect Smart to play 35.0 minutes against the Nets. Smart's...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Grant Williams for inactive Robert Williams (injury management) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant Williams will make his 16th start this season after Robert Williams was ruled out for injury management purposes. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Grant Williams to score 21.3 FanDuel points. Williams'...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic is listed as probable for Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's game with a calf injury. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Kevin Knox could return to the bench if Bogdanovic is active on Wednesday.
Comments / 0