ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Stephen Curry (shoulder) will start in Warriors' Tuesday matchup versus Suns

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After a 11-game absence with left shoulder subluxation, Curry will make his return at home on Tuesday. In 33.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Curry to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Curry's Tuesday projection includes...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Hayward continues to deal with left hamstring soreness and is doubtful to face Toronto on Thursday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 29.5 minutes against the Raptors. Hayward's Thursday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (illness) questionable on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Suns. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Phoenix. Anderson's Friday projection includes 11.2 points,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will not play in the second half of Wednesday's contest after he suffered a right ankle sprain. Expect Marjon Beauchamp to see more minutes at shooting guard if Allen were to miss more time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Ricky Rubio (knee) questionable on Thursday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Rubio could potentially make his season debut after Cleveland's guard spent one year rehabbing from his left ACL injury. In 14.6 expected minutes, our models project Rubio to score 14.7 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Detroit's Kevin Knox starting for inactive Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) on Tuesday

Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Knox will make his first start this season after Bojan Bogdanovic was ruled out with a calf injury. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project Knox to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Knox's projection includes 13.1 points,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Paul George (hamstring) remains out Friday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. George will remain out due to the right hamstring soreness, though head coach Ty Lue says that the All-Star is progressing and could be available sometime soon. Expect another start on the wing for Nicolas Batum on the wing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) active on Tuesday night

Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will make his return after the veteran missed one game with an illness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Tucker to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

T.J. McConnell (shoulder) questionable Wednesday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell (right shoulder soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the New York Knicks. McConnell left Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets early after injuring his shoulder, but he was able to practice in full on Tuesday. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will have more minutes available if McConnell is unavailable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (hip) questionable for Lakers' Thursday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (hip) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Beverley's availability is currently in limbo after he was unable to practice on Wednesday with a hip soreness. Expect Troy brown to see more minutes if Beverley is ruled out. Beverley's current...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable on Friday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Prince sprained his ankle on Wednesday and is questionable to face the Suns on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.7 minutes against Phoenix. Prince's Friday projection includes 10.0 points,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jordan Poole coming off Warriors' bench on Tuesday night

Golden State Warriors Jordan Poole is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Poole will resume his previous second unit role after Stephen Curry was named Tuesday's starter. In 28.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) probable on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic is listed as probable for Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's game with a calf injury. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Kevin Knox could return to the bench if Bogdanovic is active on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy