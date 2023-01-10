ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Commission's first big 2023 issue: Who's getting blighted or abandoned properties?

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQ7rQ_0k90tt8000

Shelby County commissioners want to make some change in how tax-delinquent properties are offered for sale by the county.

At their first meeting of the new year Monday, Jan. 9, the body delayed the transfer of several parcels to the nonprofit Blight Authority of Memphis Inc. because of questions about some of the parcels being sold for less than their appraised value or even taxes owed.

Commissioner Britney Thornton has been the most vocal among commissioners who took office in September who have signaled they want a larger re-examination of county policies for encouraging the redevelopment of blighted or abandoned properties.

“We are between a rock and a hard place here that we need to think through with creative solutions,” she said. “There are still kinks in the process to make sure this is building capacity.”

Commissioner Erika Sugarmon said the explanation of the Blight Authority in committee sessions last week sounded like the organization was a conduit.

“My impression was they are just a middleman,” she said. “They are buying low and selling at a profit. That is a concern.”

Commissioners plan to have an in-depth conversation with the Blight Authority as well as the Shelby County Land Bank during Jan. 18 committee sessions.

The commission also approved a resolution Monday urging the Tennessee Legislature to pass a pending bill that would allow Shelby County to participate in a landlord registry to show the ownership of rental property.

The state law creating the registry currently applies only to Nashville-Davidson County.

Democratic state representative Dwayne Thompson submitted a bill in Nashville last week that would change the law’s application only to counties with a metropolitan form of government and a population of 500,000 or more.

The resolution, which in not binding on the Legislature, was approved on a 10-0-1 vote with commissioner Brandon Morrison abstaining.

Those voting yes were: Shante Avant, David Bradford, Henri Brooks, Charlie Caswell, Miska Clay-Bibbs, Edmund Ford Jr., chairman Mickell Lowery, Sugarmon, Thornton and Michael Whaley.

An earlier version of the resolution failed at the Dec. 19 commission session after Ford, Bradford, Thornton and Whaley recused themselves, leaving it short of the seven votes necessary to pass.

All four plus Avant have disclosed that they own rental property and favored Thompson’s bill.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Burnett Joiner said there was no reason for commissioners to recuse themselves from the vote.

“Recusal is required if you or someone in your household has or will receive a direct benefit as a result of your vote,” Joiner said.

Ford owns rental property in Nashville and has registered as the owner of that property on the Davidson County registry.

As a Memphis City Council member, Ford supported another version of the registry that the Legislature rejected.

“I have to do that long one-page document and I pay $10 a month as long as I am renting out that property,” Ford said.

He anticipated that investors who mounted formidable lobbying resistance in Nashville to the earlier registry proposal would likely counter that information on ownership is available in public records by the Assessor’s office.

“Those who don’t want to be found are going to say that in order to make it look like it’s a brand-new bureaucracy when it’s really being responsible,” Ford said. “We need to know exactly where you are. P.O. boxes — no. LLCs — no. If I can do it for my property, anybody else can do it for theirs.

While some investors list their name and information where they can be readily reached in the information kept by the Assessor’s office, many others list post office boxes and register their ownership as limited liability corporations whose title is often the address they own.

Some of those owners may have dozens of rental properties — each with a separate LLC with the separate addresses as part of the name of the LLC.

Those make it difficult to serve owners with notices of code violations, although Thompson’s bill emphasizes that the registry will make it easier for tenants to take complaints directly to owners and landlords.

On another front of the broader issue, an ordinance that would allow the Land Bank to move tax delinquent property to nonprofits without competitive bidding advanced to third reading later this month. That even though it only got three yes votes.

Nine other commissioners abstained on second reading.

By commission rules, an ordinance advances to third and final reading even if it doesn’t have a seven-vote majority on first and second readings.

George Boyington, government affairs director for Shelby County Assessor Melvin Burgess, said Burgess is working on a final version of the ordinance that could involve appraisals from the assessor’s office of a property’s value.

It could also include some kind of judgment by the Assessor on the likelihood a nonprofit will be able to do something with the property instead of sitting on it.

Thornton complained specifically of nonprofits getting the properties at a low price but not having the money or plans to develop it.

“A number of nonprofits are just sitting on land,” she said specifically of her commission district, which includes Orange Mound. “It’s just a bunch of vacancy.”

The final vote on the ordinance is at the Jan. 23 commission meeting with more discussion during Jan. 18 committee sessions.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Applications to open Jan. 24 for MLGW’s home weatherization grant program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced that Shelby County homeowners who need weatherization and energy-efficient repairs should apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program. Share the Pennies is a voluntary program that provides weatherization grants for low-income homeowners. The work includes...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Peppertree tenants to be moved amid ‘dire’ homeless situation

Note: The story was changed to correct the amount of Tesco’s contract with HUD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it’s ending its contract with the owners of the Peppertree apartments in Whitehaven after a long history of maintenance and crime issues. The owners of the complex, Germantown-based Tesco, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘We need big ideas’ to curb downtown crime, Memphis councilman says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown is the heart of the city. It’s where tourists flock, our sports teams play, Broadway shows take the stage, conventions are held, and where, unfortunately, criminals have been prowling. A couple visiting Memphis for a concert in December was riding scooters back to their downtown hotel when they told police a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis poised for stronger economy than many US cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The projections look good for the Memphis-Shelby County economy, according to the Greater Memphis Chamber. Ted Townsend, the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber said the job market across the metro has seen growth seven out of the last nine months. “We have about...
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

No A/C, mold and mice plague these apartments: Here’s how the landlord gets away with it

After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Eight charged with auto theft in less than 24 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight people, including three juveniles, were arrested on auto theft charges in five separate cases in less than 24 hours, Memphis Police said Thursday. Memphis Police say there have been 486 vehicle thefts so far in 2023 compared to only 218 this time in 2022.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City leaders, residents fed up with reckless driving, drag racing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of Memphians sounded off about reckless driving and drag racing at Wednesday night’s town hall meeting. Frustrating boiled over at the community meeting. High Point Terrace resident Lauren Giovannetti is upset about drag racing on Highland Street near the Green Line. “About a year ago, we had two drag racers hanging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Former BBQ restaurant owners indicted on tax fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two former owners of Double J Smokehouse and Saloon have been indicted on fraud charges, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue. On Dec. 15, John Harris, 55, and Markus Harris, 40, were both indicted with a Class B felony count of theft of property over $60,000.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

White Station High School students fight for driver's education classes in title one schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads can be dangerous to drivers and before getting behind the wheel, many people will go through driver's ed to get a license. However according to a recent report by the state Comptroller of the Treasury, it is getting harder to do. As the number of school districts offering driver's ed decreases, while the number of deadly car crashes involving drivers under 20 has increased.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Multiple cars broken into around Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over half a dozen cars were broken into Tuesday night in the Midtown Memphis area. According to an ABC24 crew on the scene, officers responded to at least five break-ins at Aldo's on Cooper Street and at least one at the Malco Studio on the Square.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy