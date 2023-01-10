Shelby County Commission's first big 2023 issue: Who's getting blighted or abandoned properties?

Shelby County commissioners want to make some change in how tax-delinquent properties are offered for sale by the county.

At their first meeting of the new year Monday, Jan. 9, the body delayed the transfer of several parcels to the nonprofit Blight Authority of Memphis Inc. because of questions about some of the parcels being sold for less than their appraised value or even taxes owed.

Commissioner Britney Thornton has been the most vocal among commissioners who took office in September who have signaled they want a larger re-examination of county policies for encouraging the redevelopment of blighted or abandoned properties.

“We are between a rock and a hard place here that we need to think through with creative solutions,” she said. “There are still kinks in the process to make sure this is building capacity.”

Commissioner Erika Sugarmon said the explanation of the Blight Authority in committee sessions last week sounded like the organization was a conduit.

“My impression was they are just a middleman,” she said. “They are buying low and selling at a profit. That is a concern.”

Commissioners plan to have an in-depth conversation with the Blight Authority as well as the Shelby County Land Bank during Jan. 18 committee sessions.

The commission also approved a resolution Monday urging the Tennessee Legislature to pass a pending bill that would allow Shelby County to participate in a landlord registry to show the ownership of rental property.

The state law creating the registry currently applies only to Nashville-Davidson County.

Democratic state representative Dwayne Thompson submitted a bill in Nashville last week that would change the law’s application only to counties with a metropolitan form of government and a population of 500,000 or more.

The resolution, which in not binding on the Legislature, was approved on a 10-0-1 vote with commissioner Brandon Morrison abstaining.

Those voting yes were: Shante Avant, David Bradford, Henri Brooks, Charlie Caswell, Miska Clay-Bibbs, Edmund Ford Jr., chairman Mickell Lowery, Sugarmon, Thornton and Michael Whaley.

An earlier version of the resolution failed at the Dec. 19 commission session after Ford, Bradford, Thornton and Whaley recused themselves, leaving it short of the seven votes necessary to pass.

All four plus Avant have disclosed that they own rental property and favored Thompson’s bill.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Burnett Joiner said there was no reason for commissioners to recuse themselves from the vote.

“Recusal is required if you or someone in your household has or will receive a direct benefit as a result of your vote,” Joiner said.

Ford owns rental property in Nashville and has registered as the owner of that property on the Davidson County registry.

As a Memphis City Council member, Ford supported another version of the registry that the Legislature rejected.

“I have to do that long one-page document and I pay $10 a month as long as I am renting out that property,” Ford said.

He anticipated that investors who mounted formidable lobbying resistance in Nashville to the earlier registry proposal would likely counter that information on ownership is available in public records by the Assessor’s office.

“Those who don’t want to be found are going to say that in order to make it look like it’s a brand-new bureaucracy when it’s really being responsible,” Ford said. “We need to know exactly where you are. P.O. boxes — no. LLCs — no. If I can do it for my property, anybody else can do it for theirs.

While some investors list their name and information where they can be readily reached in the information kept by the Assessor’s office, many others list post office boxes and register their ownership as limited liability corporations whose title is often the address they own.

Some of those owners may have dozens of rental properties — each with a separate LLC with the separate addresses as part of the name of the LLC.

Those make it difficult to serve owners with notices of code violations, although Thompson’s bill emphasizes that the registry will make it easier for tenants to take complaints directly to owners and landlords.

On another front of the broader issue, an ordinance that would allow the Land Bank to move tax delinquent property to nonprofits without competitive bidding advanced to third reading later this month. That even though it only got three yes votes.

Nine other commissioners abstained on second reading.

By commission rules, an ordinance advances to third and final reading even if it doesn’t have a seven-vote majority on first and second readings.

George Boyington, government affairs director for Shelby County Assessor Melvin Burgess, said Burgess is working on a final version of the ordinance that could involve appraisals from the assessor’s office of a property’s value.

It could also include some kind of judgment by the Assessor on the likelihood a nonprofit will be able to do something with the property instead of sitting on it.

Thornton complained specifically of nonprofits getting the properties at a low price but not having the money or plans to develop it.

“A number of nonprofits are just sitting on land,” she said specifically of her commission district, which includes Orange Mound. “It’s just a bunch of vacancy.”

The final vote on the ordinance is at the Jan. 23 commission meeting with more discussion during Jan. 18 committee sessions.