Racine, WI

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a 14-year-old girl was shot multiple times in Racine

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a 14-year-old girl was shot multiple times in Racine on Sunday, according to the Racine Police Department.

Shortly after 11:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of 21st Street and South Memorial Drive, where a girl had been shot multiple times, Racine Police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital, then airlifted to Milwaukee. As of Monday, the girl was conscious and in stable but serious condition, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and is being held at juvenile detention, according to police.

The boy and girl know each other, but are not related, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers P3 app.

