Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations

Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Midweek Moment: Snowy day at Tischer Creek

Here’s you opportunity to pause to enjoy the sounds, snow, and deer of Duluth’s Tischer Creek. Mix Vaseline and Toothpaste and Watch What Happens. Put an Ice Cube in Your Burgers and Watch What Happens!. Health Review. I Had Enough of My Keurig! Was About to Throw It...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Snowmobiling rising in popularity since the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 Pandemic and snowy winters has propelled the popularity of snowmobiling in Northern Europe, Canada, and the United States. If you are thinking of getting into snowmobiling there are a few tips to know before you buy. According to Artic Insider, a recent study has shown that the snowmobiling...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Lake Superior Zoo 2023 Goals

For Duluth’s very own, Lake Superior Zoo, 2022 was a year of progress, prospect, renewal, and victories. Over 95,000 people interacted with the Zoo in 2022, with over 89,000 on site visitors and volunteers. At the beginning of each year, the board and its members gather for their annual meeting and review accomplishments and losses from the previous year. So what is one of the biggest priorities of 2023?
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Larson on mayoral challenger: “I am the better candidate for the job”

Following the announcement that former state legislator Roger Reinert will run for Duluth mayor, current mayor Emily Larson sent out a statement in opposition:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a leader focused on solving problems. A leader with good, consistent values and personal relationships, one who has a clear vision for how we move forward together as a community, and a record of effectively getting things done. On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job. Our community will always be stronger when we put people over politics, work hard, stay focused, and deliver results. I’m proud of our successes already and I’m committed to continue building a better Duluth, together.”
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Three teens in custody for firing pellet guns in Skywalk stairwell

Duluth Police say they arrested three teens, with riot charges pending. Officers were dispatched to a stairwell within the Duluth Skywalk, with callers reporting the three had a gun. Others called police, saying the teens were shooting at people with what appeared to be pellet guns. Police say the three...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Berlin, the beloved polar bear has died

Berlin, the polar bear who captured the hearts of many, has died. According to the Lake Superior Zoo, Berlin, at 33, was the oldest polar bear in human care in the United States. For the last 10 years, she had been living at the Kansas City Zoo. Berlin was one...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Kayleigh

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluthians invited to apply for Citizen Police Academy

For those interested in understanding police operations, the Duluth Police Department is looking for 25 people to attend the 2023 Citizen Police Academy. The academy happens every Wednesday from March 8 until May 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. DPD says the Academy offers citizens both in-field and in-classroom...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth men face attempted murder, assault charges related to stabbing

Dustin and Tristan St. Clair face attempted murder charges. The two men are accused of breaking into a home on W Arrowhead Road on Friday morning, and stabbing two people inside. A third victim suffered injuries from being hit in the head with a glass coffee pot. This allegedly stems...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Hibbing man sentenced for 2017 murder

A Hibbing man has been sentenced to 340 months, or 28 years in prison for the 2017 murder of Courtney Fenske. Blake Andrew Stangel, 53, had previously entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Intentional Murder, and First-Degree Aggravated Sale of a Controlled Substance. In November 2017, authorities were notified when...
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

More Duluth businesses are embracing hybrid mode of working

Remote working became the norm during the pandemic lockdown and a lot of employees prefer to continue working this way even though the lockdowns are over. We continue to normalize out of the pandemic and many companies are now requiring their staff to return to the office. But this move is getting significant push back from employees who are in jobs that can be performed virtually. Recently Disney announced that it will now be requiring all employees to work in person four days a week.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Grand Rapids/Greenway girl’s hockey snaps Duluth Marshall win streak

Since becoming their own program Duluth Marshall girl’s hockey and Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) have clashed five times, the Lightning winning each of those matches. On Tuesday they met once again at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Hilltoppers came in winning their last nine games in a row. Duluth Marshall would...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD football’s Ojile, Laing rake in postseason awards

On Tuesday afternoon, The Don Hansen Football Committee released the 2022 Don Hansen All-American Teams. Minnesota Duluth captains Zach Ojile and Brent Laing were among the honorable mentions. The Don Hansen All-American team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen; who passed on Aug. 29,...
DULUTH, MN

