Montana X-Games Gold Winner Back In The Spotlight
The 2023 Winter X-Games are coming up in Aspen Colorado January 27th-29th,and Montana's very own Quinn Wolferman will be competing again this year in the men's "Knuckle Huck" ski competition. He is the is the defending gold medal winner in the event. He Learned To Ski When He Started Walk.
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
Outlawing Gas Stoves in Montana? Ha. Good Luck with That.
Maybe you haven't noticed the uproar flying around the internet in the past week or so about stoves. Perhaps you've seen some of the memes and are wondering what the big stink is all about. Well... hold onto your shorts, because this is a real doozy. There is talk of...
Are You Breaking This Montana Law? Most Might Not Even Realize It
Have you ever been out enjoying our lovely countryside or maybe you are taking a hike off the beaten path and come across trees or fence posts that have orange paint on them?. Some may think, "that tree must have a disease and will be chopped down". That assumption is not completely out of left field, as that is a way for loggers to know what should stay and what should go. But if you see orange paint on fence posts or trees you could end up with a fine or even some jail time.
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
Is It Time Or Attitude That Makes An Official Montanan?
Let the debate to begin. How long do you have to live in Montana to be considered a "local"? I posed this question to a few of my co-workers and they all answered differently. I am not sure if it is just based on the length of time. Montana has been a popular destination for people moving from out of state. Let's get some rules for the new people who are making our fantastic state their home.
Hot And Fresh Since 1948, This Is Montana’s Oldest Fast Food Spot
Call me a sucker for nostalgia, but I love history. I especially love history when it involves food. Here in Montana, we have quite the culinary history, from pasties to legendary steakhouses to one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in the country, Montana is pretty eclectic. Let's be honest, there's...
Sober Friend: Can You Get a DUI Riding a Horse Drunk in Montana?
Montana continues to be one of the top states for DUI-related accidents in the country. Why? Well, a lot of it boils down to the drinking culture in Montana. We sure do like our beer and the occasional nip off of Grandpa's old "cough medicine." But that is not any excuse to drive impaired.
The Future of Elk Management in Montana Is In Your Hands!
In a first-of-its-kind gathering, The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association along with 8 other organizations welcomes you to discuss the complex issue of Elk Management in Montana. What is trying to be accomplished?. This meeting is open to all, and aims to:. Hear from stakeholders to better understand perspectives and...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Hunters, Attend a Unique Elk Camp at Montana’s State Capitol
You won't be setting up your tent in the rotunda. Bugling down the halls will be frowned upon. But hey, it's January, and you're looking for any way you can to get your Montana elk hunting fix, right? With an emphasis on Montana's outdoor legacy and the legislative habitat and wildlife policies that affect it, the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition presents, Elk Camp at the Capitol.
New Montana Steakhouse Pays Tribute to Longtime Cattle Rancher
Montana and the cattle ranching industry go hand in hand, and a new steakhouse in Bozeman pays tribute to a legendary cattle rancher in the state. When did the J.W Heist Steakhouse open in Bozeman?. If you're craving a good steak, the J.W. Heist Steakhouse opened in Bozeman on January...
keyzradio.com
For anyone who says Eastern Montana is ugly, what do you say now?
One thing you learn quickly when you move to the Treasure State, is people have strong opinions about Eastern Montana. The prevailing sentiment is that it is flat, boring, and just plain ugly. I am not going to say that Eastern Montana is better than Western Montana because I do...
Montana’s Amazing January Snowpack Numbers Signal Much Optimism
When 100% of normal is on the lower side of statewide conditions, you're talking about what has been a prime time snow show so far this year. But that is one of the highlights of the most recent State of the State Snowpack address in Montana. And while things can always change, it was very beneficial to receive that early- season deposit in October, that ended up being a harbinger of things to come in November and December.
Multi-Generational Montanans. What Makes Them Superior? Answered
Perusing Reddit today, I ran across this gem below and I thought I'd answer here, and let you all answer too. I can answer that question by getting off of my high horse, and talking to you directly, like you are from here. I'm not sure you'll like it, but dude, you SO asked for it.
Plug in Pepperoni? You Won’t Hear This Montana Pizza Coming
You might not be ready to own your own electric car yet in Montana. But chances are if you order a Domino's pizza it's going to be arriving via battery power. That's because Domino's has completed a major upgrade of its delivery vehicles, putting 30 electric cars on the road for its Western Montana stores. Franchise owner Jeremy McMillan says the new delivery cars started coming online at the end of November.
Is Bozeman Ready For This New Facility? Residents Say YES!
All you have to do is look around and you can clearly see the growth of our once quiet little town. From million-dollar homes and apartments, Bozeman has become a hot spot for 2nd homes and tourists. When it comes to having new businesses and buildings pop up, some residents...
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
