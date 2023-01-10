Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Jimmy Garoppolo Predicted To End Up Signing With Raiders
Jimmy Garoppolo had a roller coaster ride in 2022. After leading the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three years, the team decided it was time to go in a new direction at the quarterback position. The entire 2022 offseason was spent preparing...
Tom Brady Reportedly Sought After by AFC West Team
A team in the AFC will reportedly go after Tom Brady.
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on Decision to Bench Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler knew benching Carr would be difficult.
Report: Mark Davis has 1 big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas
The Raiders abandoned a rabid fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that Davis has grown frustrated with the... The post Report: Mark Davis has 1 big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says Sean Payton is 'one of the world's best'
As the Denver Broncos’ head coach search heats up, two candidates for the job stand out from the rest: Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Payton went 152-89 with the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021, winning seven division titles in 15 seasons. He also won a Super Bowl with a quarterback who is a similar height to Russell Wilson.
Rams Sean McVay 'Toughest Part' of Retirement Decision
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay broke down the difficult aspects of his retirement decision.
NBC Sports
Purdy taking 49ers star Warner's playoff advice to heart
SANTA CLARA — Fred Warner gave Brock Purdy valuable advice as the 49ers rookie quarterback heads into uncharted territory -- preparing for his first NFL playoff appearance. The team captain and “quarterback” of the defense spoke to the team Tuesday. Much of what he said resonated with Purdy as the rookie prepares to lead his team towards its ultimate goal -- a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to play in Super Bowl LVII.
Rams Ex Andrew Whitworth on Sean McVay Rumors: 'I'd Be Shocked'
Former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth helped shed some light on Sean McVay's retirement rumors.
Crosby Explains Why McDaniels Never Lost Raiders Locker Room
Despite a disappointing 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby takes us inside the locker room to explain why Josh McDaniels never lost his team.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Has Traded for a New Shortstop Option
The former Dodger is back and ready to deliver as a productive hitter.
Dodgers: Whatever He Does, Andrew Friedman Has the Trust of the Players
Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor isn't frustrated with L.A.'s slow offseason because he trusts the front office and what they're trying to do.
KTVU FOX 2
Brock Purdy's, San Francisco 49ers' ongoing success
Once dubbed "Mister Irrelevant," Purdy’s early success solidified him as a star against Tampa Bay. That created demand for his jersey, and a problem for the team store.
Dodgers Fans React to Miguel Rojas for Jacob Amaya Trade
Is this the move Dodgers fans have been waiting for?
NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs
Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
Carlos Correa Returns to Twins on Six-Year Contract, Pending Physical
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa have agreed to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, pending physical, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Field Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their endzone design for this year's postseason. The team is going with the iconic saloon font, gold lettering and red background. Take a look at the Levi Stadium field design here: "Saloon font, red paint — officially back," Niners insider David Lombardi wrote ...
NBC Sports
Purdy's PFF grades vs. Cards show he thrives under pressure
The 49ers' 38 -13 domination of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday is reflected in their PFF grades, which also offer insights on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s abilities. Purdy completed 15 of his 20 attempts for 178 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a 141.2 passer rating -- his highest of the season. While Purdy’s average yards per attempt was 8.9, his average depth of target was his lowest since Week 14 at 6.4 yards.
Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinks NFL awards voters need to reconsider some of their choices. Shanahan pointed out Thursday that running back Christian McCaffrey was not named to either the Pro Bowl or the new players’ All-Pro team. McCaffrey was omitted in favor of Josh Jacobs on the All-Pro team, while Saquon Barkley,... The post Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
