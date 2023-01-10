Man Accused of Breaking Into Downtown Centralia Building With Dagger Arrested and Charged

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Search of Onalaska Woman’s Residence Reveals Even More Stolen Mail After Arrest
The 40-year-old Onalaska woman arrested last week for allegedly stealing over 315 pieces of mail from multiple addresses was arrested again Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement found a substantial amount of stolen mail in her residence. Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the suspect’s...
thejoltnews.com
Alleged car thief booked on multiple charges
A burglary suspect was booked on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from Sheriff’s deputies and, while in custody, damaged a newly installed camera in a patrol vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a burglary at a residence near Manke Road SE outside of Yelm last night, according to the...
KXRO.com
Drug Task Force search warrant and arrests at South Aberdeen business
Badge create by KXRO. Not actual logo or branding. The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force made an arrest at a South Aberdeen business for an employee selling drugs at work. According to the task force, on January 11 around 3pm, they served a Search Warrant at the Boone Street 7-Eleven located in South Aberdeen.
Chronicle
Sirens: Two Girls Arrested for Assault; More Graffiti; Dog Attacks Livestock; Cat Caper
• A Chehalis man was cited for first-degree criminal trespassing just after 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 9. • A man was trespassed for one year from a business in the 100 block of South Silver Street just after 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 10. Assault. • A Centralia man was arrested...
Tacoma police searching for man who allegedly robbed 76 gas station at gunpoint
Tacoma police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 76 gas station at gunpoint Tuesday. According to police, the man entered the gas station at 2601 North Stevens St. in Tacoma on Tuesday and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The man got away in a white Kia Soul.
The Suburban Times
Deputies arrest violent offender with extensive criminal history, bail set at $5,000
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Last Thursday, Jan. 5, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit teamed up with Department of Corrections officers to arrest a violent felony offender who had an outstanding warrant for escape from community custody. Deputies spotted the suspect outside a residence in the 5900 block...
Chronicle
Second Suspect in Fatal Grays Harbor County Hit-and-Run Arrested
A second suspect in the hit-and-run that left Cody Scott dead last week has been arrested by the Aberdeen Police Department. Jeffrey Steven Foster, 49, was arrested Monday afternoon by detectives from the Aberdeen Police Department, said Lt. Andy Snodgrass. "Our detectives started combing through records with the help of...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor Task Force Busts Convenience Store Employee for Drug Sales
Personnel from the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force made a pair of arrests and seized drugs, vehicles, firearms and cash as part of an investigation into a convenience store employee selling drugs at work. Christopher Charles Impey, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the 7-Eleven where he worked on...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November. Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.
Chronicle
Centralia Police K9 Samson Retiring After Handler Survived Stabbing
After two years of service, Centralia Police Department K9 Samson is being retired at 3 and a half years old to be with his handler, Officer Stephen Summers, who was stabbed while on duty in February 2022. The stabbing occurred after Summers and Samson were called to Chehalis to assist...
Man facing vehicular homicide charge for fiery Bellingham collision that killed one
The man is currently incarcerated in lieu of $1 million bond, according to court records.
Centralia Police Investigating Recent Rash of Graffiti
The Centralia Police Department has identified potential suspects responsible for the recent rise of graffiti in town, but since the suspects are juveniles and thus have extra protections under state law when it comes to being interviewed by police, it may take some extra time for the department to resolve the case.
Man Accused of Raping Girl on Centralia Nature Trail in July 2021 Arrested and Charged
A 19-year-old Centralia man accused of raping a girl he was hiking with in the Seminary Hill Natural Area in July 2021 has been arrested and charged in Lewis County Superior Court. At the time of the alleged incident, the victim was 14 years old and the defendant, Derrick R....
q13fox.com
Police searching for 2 men accused of using elderly woman's stolen credit card
Bonney Lake Police are asking for your help to find 68-year-old James Edward Dodds (1st pic) and 30-year-old Davante Naicell Leach. Detectives say Dodds has been identified as the suspect who stole an elderly woman’s wallet from her shopping cart at Costco on Oct. 25, 2022. Dodds and Leach...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
On 01/10/23 at 10:08 p.m. in the 8000 block of Martin Way E, Sheriff's deputies arrested Paul Arthur Conroy, 64, on suspicion of 1) second-degree assault and 2) unlawful imprisonment. On 01/10/23 at 10:16 p.m. in the 13500 block of Manke Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Clifford Scott Gregg, 28,...
Violent felon with 20 felony convictions arrested with loaded pistol in Tacoma; bail set at $5,000
A man with 20 felony convictions and an outstanding escape warrant was arrested in Tacoma last Thursday, after a struggle with Pierce County deputies. On Jan. 5, Pierce County deputies and officers with the Department of Corrections arrested the man outside a home in the 5900 block of Portland Avenue East.
q13fox.com
Docs: Port Orchard man charged with murder believed victim was stealing mail
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - Court documents say a man accused of shooting and killing another in a Port Orchard neighborhood believed the victim was stealing mail. 39-year-old Chad Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 31-year-old Richard Taii. Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 9 near...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Defends Involvement in Pursuit; Bail Set for Defendant
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders has responded to criticism about his pursuit of a 34-year-old driver who is accused of eluding police in a stolen vehicle and crashing in west Olympia on Jan. 5. In video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Sanders said he intends to continue patrolling Thurston County...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey woman arrested on 2 warrants, charged with 2 more
A Lacey woman initially arrested on two drug-related warrants was charged with two more after police yielded methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl in her coat pocket. Lacey police arrested Kiley Brynn Hanratty, 30, on December 22 after an officer observed a red Honda Accord with no license plates parked behind the Super 8 Motel on College Street SE.
Chronicle
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
