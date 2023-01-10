ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting victim at BREC park

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Victor Torry, 20, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, deputies were called to a reported shooting at BREC Sugarland Park.
Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Crash leaves at least one person dead; investigation underway

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglary. Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston...
57-year-old man hit, killed while walking on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man walking on Florida Boulevard was hit and killed Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Grady Roberts, 57. Police said he was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion while walking and was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Police said...
Woman found dead near Ascension Parish fairgrounds died of blunt force trauma, coroner says

BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body, later identified as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls, was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one

The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
Dakota Theriot pleads guilty to killing 5 in 2019 shooting spree

WALKER - Dakota Theriot, charged with murdering five people in a shooting spree that spanned multiple parishes in 2019, pleaded guilty Wednesday to all five killings. Theriot, who was 21 years old at the time shootings, first took a plea agreement in Livingston Parish, where he killed his girlfriend — Summer Ernest — along with her brother and father, Tanner and Billy Ernest.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

