Double killing off O'Neal Lane: Wife was strangled, husband died of gunshot wound, coroner says
A husband and wife discovered slain inside a home off O'Neal Lane on Monday died of different causes: the wife was beaten and strangled, while the husband died of a gunshot wound, a coroner's investigation found. The victims were found inside a home in the 1600 block of Indigo Ridge...
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The father was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after receiving multiple […]
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting victim at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Victor Torry, 20, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, deputies were called to a reported shooting at BREC Sugarland Park.
Autopsy report raises new questions amid investigation into couple's deaths at Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - Several days after deputies found a couple dead inside their suburban Baton Rouge home, an autopsy report has revealed that one of the victims appeared to have been beaten, choked and possibly stabbed. The new development came Thursday, about three days after a family member found Jenell...
BRPD investigating after two shot while inside vehicle on Yaun Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot while sitting in their vehicle outside of a home in the 3300 block of Yaun Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and left a man and woman with...
Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Victim claims landlord attacked him with knife near O'Neal Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - A man told sheriff's deputies his landlord attacked him with a knife late Thursday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the confrontation at a business on O'Neal Lane around 4:41 p.m. Thursday. The victim told deputies his landlord cut him with a knife.
Crash leaves at least one person dead; investigation underway
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglary. Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston...
57-year-old man hit, killed while walking on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man walking on Florida Boulevard was hit and killed Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Grady Roberts, 57. Police said he was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion while walking and was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Police said...
Woman found dead near Ascension Parish fairgrounds died of blunt force trauma, coroner says
BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body, later identified as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls, was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Baton Rouge officials say drug deal leads to shooting, leaves two injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday, Jan. 10 shooting on Wax Road left two people injured and resulted in at least one arrest, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Caleb French, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident. Homicide detectives say French...
Deputies investigating shooting that left Lafayette woman dead
The woman was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one
The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
Infant in critical condition after suspected overdose; mother's boyfriend arrested
HAMMOND - A 1-year-old is still in critical condition after a suspected overdose Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the St. John Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital Thursday while doctors were treating an infant for a possible overdose. The child's mother told deputies she returned to her...
Kids arrested for attempted murder in January 4 shooting in Opelousas
Opelousas police announced criminal charges against five kids - 4 boys and a girl - for attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. It all stems from a shooting last week that left a man wounded.
Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
Dakota Theriot pleads guilty to killing 5 in 2019 shooting spree
WALKER - Dakota Theriot, charged with murdering five people in a shooting spree that spanned multiple parishes in 2019, pleaded guilty Wednesday to all five killings. Theriot, who was 21 years old at the time shootings, first took a plea agreement in Livingston Parish, where he killed his girlfriend — Summer Ernest — along with her brother and father, Tanner and Billy Ernest.
“He was a very dangerous individual" - what led up to a violent rampage in Tangipahoa
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A Tangipahoa man who went on a violent rampage was shot dead during a home invasion. Police Chief Jimmy Travis says the suspect was extremely dangerous. Robert Rheams' violent rampage started Saturday evening around 8 pm. This video shows the brazenness of his crime. He...
Deputy shot, attacked by dogs was attempting arrest for violating protective order, EBRSO says
A pair of pit bulls attacked two East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies who had gone to a Highland Road apartment complex Tuesday to arrest someone for violating a protection order; the officers shot one dog dead, and one of the lawmen suffered a leg wound in the gunfire, an agency spokeswoman said.
