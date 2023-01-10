ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Accused Of 'Killing Its Own Troops' In Effort To 'Maintain Discipline' As Vladimir Putin's Forces Flee Frontlines Of Ukraine War

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
Russia is reportedly killing its own troops to prevent soldiers from fleeing Ukraine or turning their back on Vladimir Putin ’s ongoing “special military operation,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come after Russia has already lost more than 3,000 soldiers in 2023 alone, Putin has now reportedly ordered his National Guard – called the Rosgvardia force – to gun down any troops thinking about fleeing the frontlines of the war.

According to Daily Star , Putin made the desperate order in an effort “to maintain military discipline and prevent the spread of panic among personnel."

Even more shocking are the reports out of Ukraine that suggest at least six Russian troops have already been shot and killed by their own forces before having a chance to escape the war-torn nation.

Russia’s National Guard has reportedly put in place “barrier soldiers” whose sole purpose is to block any Russian troops attempting to flee the battlefield.

This shocking development also comes amid reports indicating Putin has lost more than 111,000 soldiers since his “special military operation” first began on February 24, 2022.

"They are afraid. You can feel it. And they are right to be afraid. Because they are losing. Drones, missiles, anything else will not help them,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a recent address. “Because we are together. And they are together only with fear.”

Soldiers working for Russia’s national guard have also been dubbed Kadyrovites due to their allegiance to the Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov , as well as “TikTok warriors” because of their penchant for posing on the popular social media site TikTok.

"But if earlier these ‘TikTok warriors’ mainly looted businesses and intimidated the local population, now they have another important task: to control the mobilized [soldiers] who are completely maladaptive, unpredictable and may run away at any moment," said Ivan Serhiyovych Fedorov , the mayor of the Ukrainian city Melitopol.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news that Russian forces are killing their own soldiers comes just days after it was revealed that Russian forces are also using the bodies of their dead to create “makeshift walls” to protect against incoming enemy fire.

“Soldiers showed me a section where dead bodies are piled up like something you would see in a movie,” Ukraine spy chief Kyrylo Budanov revealed last week. “There are hundreds of dead bodies just rotting away in the open field.”

“In places they are piled on top of other bodies like makeshift walls,” he continued, “when Russian troops attack on that field they use those bodies for cover, like a shield.”

