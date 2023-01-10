Read full article on original website
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
Jason Gibbs | A Call for Unity This MLK Day
The start of a new year brings a wealth of new opportunities. Opportunities to set personal and professional goals, discover things about yourself and explore the world around you. With Martin Luther King Jr. Day taking place this coming Monday, Jan. 16, now is the perfect time for internal reflection and committing to make a difference in this world through our words and actions.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita opens its second inclusive play area at West Creek Park
What was once a pile of dirt and an idea has been completed — and children and families in the Santa Clarita Valley can now enjoy the new inclusive play area at West Creek Park in Valencia, announced Santa Clarita city officials. The Santa Clarita City Council hosted a...
2urbangirls.com
Join The Compton Project for the 2nd Annual MLK Unity Skate and Walk Jan. 15
COMPTON, Calif. – The Compton Project and the LHS Skateboards With Special Guest Isabella Blue will Host the 2nd Annual MLK Unity Skate from Compton City Hall to Wilson Skate Park. The event will also kick off the 2023 Ohana Skate Tour. The Ohana Skate Tour will focus on...
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing L.A.'s homeless emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
signalscv.com
Celebrate the music of the ’40s on a ‘Jukebox Saturday Night’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites the community to an elegant evening of wine, dinner and song at the organization’s annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit, “Jukebox Saturday Night,” on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center. You can begin your evening with...
2urbangirls.com
Compton to host Community Workshop / Taller de la comunidad de Compton Jan. 23
COMPTON, Calif. – The city of Compton invites the community to participate in a community workshop on Jan. 23. discussing land use alternatives.
signalscv.com
Attorney expresses gratitude to ‘heroes’ after Val Verde rescue
A prominent Santa Clarita Valley attorney expressed his gratitude Tuesday morning for the people he described as heroes after a harrowing roadside rescue. “I’m very, very fortunate,” said Valencia resident Rick Patterson of Owen, Patterson & Owen. He said he was driving down Hasley Canyon Road during Monday’s...
Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers
After clogged pipes, flooding and a disagreement over what to do, the in-room restrooms at the winter homeless shelter had been shut down for weeks. The post Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers appeared first on Long Beach Post.
signalscv.com
Los Angeles County proclaims local emergency for homelessness
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously proclaimed a local emergency for homelessness in the county, which will remain in effect until its termination is made by the board. The motion authored by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District, and Kathryn Barger, 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley,...
LA’s Mayor Wants To Solve Homelessness. But At One Downtown Hotel The Future Is Uncertain
With less than three weeks to go before the L.A. Grand Hotel is set to close – residents say they’ve received mixed signals about whether they have to vacate.
L.A. Weekly
What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back
The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
foxla.com
LA councilmembers call for permanent tenant protections by end of January
LOS ANGELES - A day after a bid to keep Los Angeles' COVID-19 state of emergency in place until permanent tenant protections are implemented failed by one vote, some council members are pressing their colleagues to move quickly to enact protections for renters who could face eviction after the end of the month.
signalscv.com
Supervisors proclaim January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn dedicating January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in L.A. County. The motion was catalyzed by research that shows firefighters are more likely to be diagnosed with certain...
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
Missing Man Found In Santa Clarita, Arrested For Domestic Violence
A Santa Clarita man who had been missing since New Year’s Eve was found safe Tuesday, when he was arrested after an argument with his girlfriend. At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, Patrick James Yates, 29, was arrested after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend during an argument, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa ...
multihousingnews.com
LA Hotel to Become Affordable Housing
The buyer, a foundation, owns 1,425 affordable units across Los Angeles. The AiDS Healthcare Foundation has acquired a 62-unit hotel in downtown Los Angeles for $6.7 million. Leland Hotel will be transformed into affordable housing for the homeless and extremely low-income residents. Previously known as Rathwell House, the hotel was...
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
spectrumnews1.com
End of meal delivery program affects thousands of LA seniors
LOS ANGELES — Twice a week when the clock strikes one o’clock, several seniors work their way to the courtyard of their South Los Angeles apartment complex. Eagerly waiting for a box packed with meals from Everytable, Joyce Thompson, who is still recovering from an organ transplant surgery, finds the strength to mingle with her girls.
beyondchron.org
LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality
“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
