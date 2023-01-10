ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

signalscv.com

Jason Gibbs | A Call for Unity This MLK Day

The start of a new year brings a wealth of new opportunities. Opportunities to set personal and professional goals, discover things about yourself and explore the world around you. With Martin Luther King Jr. Day taking place this coming Monday, Jan. 16, now is the perfect time for internal reflection and committing to make a difference in this world through our words and actions.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Celebrate the music of the ’40s on a ‘Jukebox Saturday Night’

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites the community to an elegant evening of wine, dinner and song at the organization’s annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit, “Jukebox Saturday Night,” on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center. You can begin your evening with...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Attorney expresses gratitude to ‘heroes’ after Val Verde rescue

A prominent Santa Clarita Valley attorney expressed his gratitude Tuesday morning for the people he described as heroes after a harrowing roadside rescue. “I’m very, very fortunate,” said Valencia resident Rick Patterson of Owen, Patterson & Owen. He said he was driving down Hasley Canyon Road during Monday’s...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Los Angeles County proclaims local emergency for homelessness

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously proclaimed a local emergency for homelessness in the county, which will remain in effect until its termination is made by the board. The motion authored by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District, and Kathryn Barger, 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back

The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Supervisors proclaim January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn dedicating January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in L.A. County. The motion was catalyzed by research that shows firefighters are more likely to be diagnosed with certain...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023

LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
multihousingnews.com

LA Hotel to Become Affordable Housing

The buyer, a foundation, owns 1,425 affordable units across Los Angeles. The AiDS Healthcare Foundation has acquired a 62-unit hotel in downtown Los Angeles for $6.7 million. Leland Hotel will be transformed into affordable housing for the homeless and extremely low-income residents. Previously known as Rathwell House, the hotel was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Smithonian

California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

End of meal delivery program affects thousands of LA seniors

LOS ANGELES — Twice a week when the clock strikes one o’clock, several seniors work their way to the courtyard of their South Los Angeles apartment complex. Eagerly waiting for a box packed with meals from Everytable, Joyce Thompson, who is still recovering from an organ transplant surgery, finds the strength to mingle with her girls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beyondchron.org

LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality

“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA

