Related
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County, cities cleaning up as another storm approaches
Santa Barbara County and its cities spent Wednesday cleaning up and drying out from a major storm swept through Monday, even as more rain looms on the weekend, albeit not as much precipitation is expected. The National Weather Service Office in Oxnard said the next system is expected to arrive...
syvnews.com
Area schools reopen after massive storm soaks Santa Barbara County
School districts in Santa Barbara County were set to resume normal operations on Wednesday after the multi-day storm soaked much of the area. Due to improving weather and road conditions, most Santa Barbara County public schools are reopening Wednesday, following a one-day school closure Tuesday. Santa Maria Joint Union High...
syvnews.com
Rains pumping up Santa Barbara County reservoirs; Cachuma at 68% capacity
The major storm that battered Santa Barbara County on Monday set creeks and rivers flowing and pumped up reservoirs with runoff from ground already saturated after more than a week of rain. That influx of water will help alleviate the drought that has gripped the area for years, and more...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County reports no deaths, no injuries, no missing persons from storm
Despite record-setting rainfall, widespread flooding, road and highway closures, mass evacuations, damage to infrastructure, power outages, trees down, rock slides, more than 400 calls for help and more than 100 rescues, no deaths, injuries or missing persons have been reported in Santa Barbara County from Monday's storm. County officials said...
syvnews.com
Aircraft makes forced landing on Hwy 246 east of Lompoc
A single-engine aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon on Highway 246 at La Purisima Golf Course east of Lompoc, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol. The aircraft experienced engine failure, forcing the pilot to land on the highway about 12:30...
syvnews.com
'Hopeful we'll find someone': Buellton bowling alley project up for sale after 5 years in flux
The question isn't if but when will the city of Buellton get its long-awaited bowling alley. Formerly Live Oak Lanes, the five-acre entitled development dubbed "Waypoint Family Entertainment Center" is on the market for $3,250,000 as of November, and the hope is that a buyer who has a similar vision will step in.
syvnews.com
About Town: Singers sought to join Santa Ynez Valley Chorale
Singers are being sought to join the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, a longtime community musical group that performs locally throughout the year. Rehearsals start Monday, Jan. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., and every Monday thereafter at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 2627 Janin Way, Solvang. Members will be...
syvnews.com
'Help us get back': Lompoc Animal Shelter reopens doors in effort to rebuild programming
Lompoc's animal shelter on Friday officially reopened to pets — and people — after nearly three years of closure due to a faltering volunteer program catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the shelter is not back to a full-service operation, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar...
syvnews.com
A Walk through the Cypress: Welcoming January with a look back at Talavera
The Lompoc Valley Art Association would like to begin the new year by looking back. We are celebrating the artist Betsee Talavera, one of our cherished members, who quite suddenly passed away in October. Betsee was a prolific artist not only in her work but in her life as well,...
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Stoney
Stoney is a seven-year-old female, gray and white Pit Bull Terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center. Center staff say Stoney is a sweetheart who has a couple "dog buddies" she gets along but isn't a fan of shelter life. To check her out, view the available YouTube shorts at youtube.com/shorts/CWuibgRsS10 and youtube.com/shorts/qN1xtOm_lqM.
syvnews.com
2022 Solvang Danish Days raffle winner announced; 2023 Danish Maid contest open
A winner was announced for the 2022 Solvang Danish Days "Win a Trip for Two to Denmark" raffle that was held Friday in front of The Home Connection store at the close of the town's annual Julefest. Goleta resident Elizabeth Crespo purchased her ticket at the Solvang Visitors Center on...
syvnews.com
While tenants planned long-term, Elks Rec says 1-year leases had purpose
When the Tri-Valley Remote Control Modelers Club entered into a short-term lease agreement with Elks Recreation in 2009 to use property at the rodeo grounds to fly its remote controlled airplanes, the property was a blank slate. The club intended to make the grounds something of a permanent home, and...
syvnews.com
Righetti offense breaks loose as Warriors beat Mission Prep girls
After scoring 49 points in each of their first two Mountain League games, the Righetti girls broke loose for 84 in an 84-47 win against Mission Prep in a league game at Righetti's Warrior Gym Wednesday night. Bree Luna popped in 23 points, Martha Durazo scored 18 and Irie Torres...
syvnews.com
Pirates excel at California Invitational Tournament in Morro Bay
The Santa Maria girls wrestling team struck gold at the California Invitational Tournament (CIT) at Morro Bay, winning the team title. Santa Maria's Alanis Cedeno went unbeaten en route to winning the championship at 126 pounds. Saints Alina Bojorges (101 pounds), Natalia Castro (131) and Vanessa Zayas (137) all finished second.
