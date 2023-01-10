Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Pro-Trump commentator Diamond wasn't sick and 'just collapsed' when she died, her friend Mike Lindell says
Pro-Trump social media personality Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway of the right-wing political commentary sister duo Diamond and Silk wasn't sick before she died this week and "just collapsed" suddenly "out of the blue," her friend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said on Wednesday. "It's very tragic because it's one of the saddest...
San Francisco bakery Arsicault's croissant ranked among top 5 in US by Yelp
What's your favorite croissant at this legendary SF bakery?
SFGate
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
Comments / 0