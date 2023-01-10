Read full article on original website
Vanna White Left In Tears After Pat Sajak's Comment
The 'Wheel Of Fortune' host really got to the letter turner.
Andrew Shue Says When He 'Fell in Love' With Amy Robach—'She Was Glowing'
"I'm just completely enraptured and in love," the "Melrose Place" star said on "The Doctors" in May.
‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources
Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!” ABC execs are said to be seriously considering dropping the 49-year-old married anchor after her sordid affair with also married c o-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45, was exposed in November! “She’s lost most of her friends and support inside the network,” revealed the network. “She’s brought scandal to a show the prides itself as a family program...
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected. The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son. The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981. Rich’s other TV...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
Reba McEntire Describes Finding Love Again With ‘Handsome Mysterious Cowboy’ Rex Linn
Reba McEntire is in love with Rex Linn and wants the world to know. And she recently shared the story behind the sweet romance while chatting about her most recent acting project, The Hammer. The Lifetime Movie stars McEntire as traveling circuit judge Kim Wheeler. And Linn also has a...
Is Scott Caan From 'Alert' Married?
Listen. We will always be down for a CSI, FBI, SVU type of show. They slap every time and always hit. If it's a night where you don't know what to watch, just put on one of these shows. They'll suck you in and you'll end up watching five in a row. We promise. This is why we're so excited about Fox's newest cop drama, Alert: Missing Persons Unit.
Tennis Player Naomi Osaka Pregnant With First Child
Naomi Osaka has news to share: she’s pregnant. The star tennis player took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she’s expecting. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she posted along with an image of an ultrasound, seen below. More from The Hollywood ReporterNaomi Osaka Launching Media Company With LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHillCrypto Craze Hits Cannes as FTX Strikes Deal to Take Over Lead Sponsorship of amfAR GalaNaomi Osaka Exits IMG to Launch Athlete Management Banner With Longtime Agent Though she didn’t reveal more about the father, Osaka, 25, has...
Today’s Hoda Kotb discusses heartbreaking loss after flipping career in new direction
TODAY star Hoda Kotb and a special guest have discussed a heartbreaking tragedy on the daytime TV anchor's podcast. County music singer Wynonna Judd appeared on the third season of Kotb’s “Making Space” talk show and the episode went live on Monday. Wynonna’s appearance on the podcast...
Kelly Clarkson Covers The Hell Out Of Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night)”
This might just be Kelly Clarkson’s best Kellyoke segment yet…. She’s known to cover country songs quite often on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she recently tipped her cap to the great Ronnie Milsap with an incredible cover of his hit “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night).”
‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Drops Major News on Fans Following Epic Crossover Event
After the big-sized NCIS crossover event aired on Monday night on CBS, star Brian Dietzen was sharing some good news. Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show, headed over to Twitter. He celebrates the record response to the crossover that brought the Washington, D.C., Hawaii, and Los Angeles branches of NCIS together.
Matthew McConaughey Says We Should All Be More ‘Selfish,’ His Reason Why Makes a Lot of Sense
Matthew McConaughey is many things. He’s an Oscar-winning actor and a New York Times best-selling author. At one point, he considered becoming a gubernatorial candidate in Texas candidate but decided against it. His social media allows us to see he is also a bit of a philosopher. Earlier today,...
Jon Pardi’s Wife Summer Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Revealing Maternity Shoot
“Last Night Lonely” singer Jon Pardi and his wife Summer have spent months preparing to become first-time-parents. Jon and Summer have shared their excitement for the arrival of their yet-unborn baby girl on multiple occasions. In the last few months, they’ve posted stunning pictures from their baby shower and other celebrations. But now, Summer Pardi is celebrating her pregnancy in a brand-new way. Recently, the mama-to-be took part in an entirely nude photoshoot, with just weeks to go until she and Pardi’s daughter arrives.
