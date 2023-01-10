ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Watson, Browns regroup following season shaped by suspension

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O57qE_0k90qU4u00

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson is dealing with another suspension, this one not nearly as personal or punishing as the last.

His abridged first season with the Cleveland Browns is over.

He’s on another extended break.

One day after a 28-14 loss in Pittsburgh, Watson and his teammates cleaned out their lockers and tried to identify everything that went wrong during a 7-10 season that was shaped — and shifted — by his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

In some ways, the Browns played two seasons, one before Watson’s ban with Jacoby Brissett as the starter, and then six games with the $230 million quarterback expected to change the franchise’s fortunes.

While going 3-3 down the stretch, Watson showed flashes of the three-time Pro Bowler who led the league in passing while in Houston. But he also had some rough moments, perhaps understandable given a 700-day layoff between games.

Watson knew it would be a challenge. He’s eager for it to continue.

“For 2023, yes, the expectations should be high because we have the talent,” Watson said. “We have the potential and we have the people and the pieces to be able to meet those expectations. We gotta make sure we do everything we can do consistently each and every week to try to meet those expectations.”

The Browns were undone by a lack consistency in all three phases, leading to the team missing the postseason for the second year in a row.

Watson was one of several players who pinned the team’s fall to fourth place in the AFC North on a lack of attention to detail.

“If we can do the little things, I think the big things can happen,” Watson said. “And that might sound kind of cliche, but it’s the truth. You gotta do the little things.”

Bigger, though, was his extended absence.

When they traded for Watson in March, sending three first-round draft picks to the Texans, the Browns understood the risks given his legal entanglement after being accused of sexual harassment and assault by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions.

And when he was ultimately suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Cleveland’s season went from promising to problematic.

The suspension placed added stress on coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff, but general manager Andrew Berry insisted Monday that it didn’t change any goals.

“Our expectations are high every year,” Berry said at a news conference with Stefanski. “Look, it is a performance business, and regardless of circumstance, everybody goes through some level of adversity. In our minds, it has been to win games, and we didn’t do that enough this year.”

Watson’s six-game showcase gave the Browns hope that next season can last deeper into January.

“We’re excited about Deshaun,” Berry said. “We feel good about where he’s going to be as we get into the offseason, work through training camp and ultimately start in September. We are looking forward to that. We are looking forward to working with him.”

ON THE DEFENSIVE

The Browns’ first offseason move came with Stefanski firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods after three seasons.

Stefanski quickly began his search for a replacement, requesting permission to interview Pittsburgh assistant Brian Flores, New England linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai and Tennessee defensive assistant Jim Schwartz.

Stefanski plans a close look at his defense’s scheme and personnel. Cleveland finished fifth against the pass (196.2 yards) but 25th against the run (135.2).

MOVING OUT

Before leaving, Brissett, who is hoping to compete for a starting job elsewhere, signed several of his No. 7 jerseys with personal messages and placed them in the lockers of teammates.

Along with Brissett, running back Kareem Hunt, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Greedy Williams and linebacker Sione Takitaki are among the players not under contract for next season.

Hunt, who grew up in the Cleveland area, said playing for his hometown team was “like a dream come true.”

“I feel like I lived that out and I’m excited to see what else takes place,” he said.

WINNING WAYS

Nick Chubb’s best season ended way too soon for the Pro Bowl running back.

Although he finished with a career-high 1,525 yards, joining Hall of Famer Jim Brown as the only Cleveland players to exceed 1,500, Chubb feels unfulfilled.

“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “Individually, it’s something I’m proud of, for sure. But at the end of the day, I’m about winning and I didn’t have a lot this season. ... Everybody has expectations coming into the season and we didn’t meet any of them.

“So going home right now isn’t great.”

While Stefanski’s first priority is finding a defensive coordinator, he’s got a lengthy list of items to get to in his third offseason. He might not be done re-shaping his staff, and Stefanski intends to meet with Watson to discuss changes to Cleveland’s offense to better suit the mobile QB’s skill set.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Chicago Defender

Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Associated Press

Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used in the first half. He entered late in the first quarter, then was subbed out with 9:25 left in the half. That prompted an argument on the Heat sideline and Dedmon swatted at one of the massage guns behind the bench. The device sailed onto the court — coming to rest about 35 feet from where Dedmon was standing — while play was happening. Dedmon was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. “We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Colts, as well as other teams, could be waiting until after Wildcard Weekend to request interviews with guys like Bills DC Leslie Frazier, Bengals OC Brian Callahan and Bengals DC Lou Anarumo. The Bengals brought in WR Tyshaun James for a workout on Tuesday....
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy