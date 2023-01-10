Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and more starring on ‘RHUGT’ Season 4

Plenty of “Real Housewives” OGs will be starring on the next installment of Peacock’s “Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff series.

The streaming service announced the Season 4 cast on Monday and it includes Caroline Manzo of “New Jersey,” Alex McCord of “New York City,” Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks of “Atlanta,” Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammer of “Beverly Hills” and Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi of “Orange County.”

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Caroline Manzo is set to star in Season 4 of Peacock’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Interestingly enough, the group features several stars who participated in Season 2 of the reality show — including Marcille, 38, Parks, 49, Glanville, 50, and Gunvalson, 60 — who filmed at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor estate in the fall of 2021.

This time, the women will head to Marrakech, Morocco, the site of an iconic “RHONY” trip that aired in 2011’s Season 4.

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Alex McCord is also making her long-awaited reality TV return. GC Images

“What is that, is that a buffalo coming down the stairs?” Bravo tweeted , inciting a popular line delivered by Luann de Lesseps in reference to McCord. “No, it’s the official #RHUGT 4 cast and they’re headed to Marrakech!”

While there is excitement for returning “RHUGT” stars, fans are seemingly more pumped to catch up with Manzo, 61, McCord, 49, Grammer, 54, and Rossi, 44, who have made less frequent reality TV appearances over the years.

”CAROLINE MANZO RETURNS,” one person tweeted.

Manzo left “RHONJ” after 2013’s Season 5 and eventually fronted her own series, “Manzo’d with Children,” that aired for three seasons from 2014 until 2016.

Another fan chimed in, “Shoutout to @peacock for gathering together some of the BEST housewives and Caroline Manzo!”

Many more are pumped about McCord’s comeback. After departing “RHONY” in 2011, she and husband Simon van Kempen relocated to his native Australia with their two sons.

Over the past decade-plus, “New York City” fans have loudly expressed the desire for a McCord update via social media. Even a handful of series vets, including Kelly Bensimon, have voiced support for her reality TV return.

“LITTLE MCCORDINATORS, WE WON,” a fan enthused. “I have missed Alex. I am so excited for this!!” added another.

Meanwhile, Rossi lost her “Housewife” status 10 years ago after “RHOC” Season 8 finished airing. A portion of viewers seems eager to see where she’s at today.

“I like Gretchen so good to see her back,” one person wrote.

Gretchen Rossi left “The Real Housewives of Orange County” 10 years ago. Instagram/gretchenrossi

And, of course, Grammer’s fans can’t wait to see her back onscreen — and interact with Glanville, a noted frenemy.

“Ahh can’t wait to see Brandi and Camille go at it,” one fan mused.

Last month, Glanville teased to Page Six last month that “Real Housewives” fans would soon see more of her — and mentioned that she, too, missed bickering onscreen with Grammer. Both women last appeared on “RHOBH” as guests in 2020’s Season 10.

Camille Grammer last appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a guest in 2020’s Season 10. Instagram/therealcamille

“There’s a lot of good things happening in my life and I do owe a lot of thanks to Mr. [Andy] Cohen,” she told us during an episode of our “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

“I like the idea of doing a ‘Legacy Beverly Hills.’ Let’s have Adrienne Maloof come back and Camille, so that I can yell at her — even though I feel bad for what she’s going through because her mother just passed ,” Glanville continued.

Glanville recently joked to Page Six that she would like to “yell at” frenemy Grammer onscreen again. Instagram/brandiglanville

“We don’t like each other, but obviously I don’t wish that for anyone. But … let’s do this again, let’s have fun.”

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 4 is expected to premiere later this year.