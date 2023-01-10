ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Kendrick made embryos with ‘toxic’ ex who had feelings for someone else

By Nicki Cox
 3 days ago

Anna Kendrick was ready to start a family with a “toxic” ex-boyfriend before learning he had feelings for another woman.

The 37-year-old actress revealed on Monday’s episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast that she and the unidentified ex created embryos together prior to their split.

“I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person,'” she said.

“And then about six years in, about somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, ‘I’m living with a stranger. Like, I don’t know what’s happening.'”

Anna Kendrick says six years into a long-term relationship, her partner changed.
anankendrick/Instagram

Whenever Kendrick would try to bring up the elephant in the room, she claims her ex would “scream” at her until she was “curled in a ball, sobbing.”

In fact, she detailed a time he visited her on set and was acting super “strange,” so she worked up the courage to ask him what was wrong.

“The worst possible thing was, I was like, ‘please don’t say this girl’s name,’ and he started talking about this girl.”

Kendrick revealed her ex had feelings for another person.
Getty Images

The “Pitch Perfect” star says she blamed herself for the relationship failing and was convinced “if we broke up or, you know, if he left, basically, it was a confirmation that it’s because I’m impossible, I’m lucky that he’s even tolerating my bulls—t.”

In an effort to save any remnants of their relationship, the pair started to go to couple’s therapy. Although it didn’t help them as a couple, it helped Kendrick learn to be OK on her own.

The actress and her ex started to go to couple’s therapy, but ultimately broke up.
Getty Images

Kendrick said she started seeing multiple therapists and got into Al-Anon.

“All of these things ended up being very wonderful things for me in the long run, but initially went into them thinking, ‘Tell me how to stop being crazy. Tell me how to stop feeling anything,'” she said.

She said therapy and Al-Anon were “wonderful” things for her.
anankendrick/Instagram

She continued, “I ended up going down to just one therapist eventually and I’m totally obsessed with her … but what she did teach me to do was look at my own experience and decide what I wanted and start drawing boundaries.

“And that was really scary and really hard but that is what ended the relationship.”

