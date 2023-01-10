ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPFO

Hallowell schools experiencing payroll, benefit issues

HALLOWELL (WGME) -- Teachers and staff in Hallowell are saying they aren't being paid the correct amount and are also experiencing issues with their benefits. This is similar to the current situation with Portland schools, which are also experiencing payroll issues and employees not getting their benefits, such as retirement benefits.
HALLOWELL, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Falmouth student earns spot in national science competition

FALMOUTH (WGME) – A Falmouth High School student has earned a spot in a national science competition, and he's the only Maine student to do so. Patrick Wahlig has a spot on the "Regeneron Science Talent Search Top 300," one the most prestigious competitions for high school seniors. Each...
FALMOUTH, ME
WPFO

No serious injuries in crash on I-95 in Wells

WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says no one was seriously hurt in a crash on I-95 in Wells Thursday. Police say two vehicles traveling northbound collided near mile marker 18, sending one of the vehicles through the guardrail and into a southbound lane. The crash shut down a lane...
WELLS, ME
WPFO

Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler withdraws request for protection order

A judge reportedly dismissed a protection order complaint on Wednesday at the request of the mother of a slain Edgecomb 3-year-old, according to the Boothbay Register. On Dec. 27, the mother of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan filed a protection from abuse order against a man she described as "verbally, mentally, and physically abusive."
EDGECOMB, ME
WPFO

Maine man accused of assaulting woman, causing 'permanently debilitating injuries'

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Police say they arrested a Wells man on Thursday for attacking a woman on Christmas Day in Biddeford. The suspect reportedly caused “permanently debilitating injuries.”. Police charged 41-year-old Michael A. Scott with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated domestic violence assault. He was reportedly found on Thursday...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

'Mr. Drew' hopes to expand center for exotic animals in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) – A man who takes care of exotic animals in Lewiston says he needs more space. Drew Desjardins owns "Mr. Drew and His Animals, too." He says his rescue center at the Pepperell Mill on Lisbon Street is outgrowing the space, and he's looking to move. He's...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Maine farmers face new challenges due to high prices

The Augusta Civic Center is set for another busy day for the Agriculture Trade Show. It's a way for farmers to connect and find new opportunities. Some local farmers say they are facing challenges due to high prices. They say it starts with high fuel costs and trickles down from there.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison

(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WINTHROP, ME
WPFO

Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
BERWICK, ME
WPFO

Suspect sought in Maine school break-in, bus vandalism

SUMNER (WGME) -- RSU 10 officials are asking for help identifying the person who broke into the Hartford-Sumner Elementary School and smashed a window in a gym door and windows in two school buses. The break-in happened on Dec. 22 when school was closed for the holidays. The school resource...
SUMNER, ME
WPFO

Brother of alleged murderer sentenced for hindering investigation

The brother of a New York City man accused of killing a West Gardiner man in 2020 has been sentenced for hindering the investigation. According to the Morning Sentinel, 23-year-old Jashaun Lipscombe is accused of shooting Joseph Tracy in Waterville because Tracy was an hour late to give Lipscombe a ride to Bangor International Airport on June 6, 2020.
WATERVILLE, ME
WPFO

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline resigns weeks after being put on leave

BUXTON (WGME) – Buxton's embattled police chief has abruptly resigned. On Wednesday night, the Buxton Select Board accepted the resignation of now former Police Chief Troy Cline. It's not clear why the chief resigned, but as CBS13 first reported last month, he was put on paid administrative leave back...
BUXTON, ME
WPFO

Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
