ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Lighthouse on a cliff is this week’s mystery

GwinnettForum has not run through the nation’s vast number of lighthouses. Here’s one sitting on a cliff. Where is it? Send your answers to ellott@brack.net and include your hometown. of San Antonio, Tex. writes: “The last mystery photo is of the Owens-Thomas House, part of the Owens-Thomas House...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

“Museums For All” program offers free or cheap admission to families receiving SNAP benefits

Did you know that SNAP EBT card in your wallet also qualifies you for free or reduced museum admission? Museums For All is a national program that strives to make museums accessible to everyone in the community. The museums that sign up to participate offer a freebie or a discount to people receiving receiving benefits thru the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
secretatlanta.co

23 Exciting Things To Add To Your 2023 ATL Bucketlist

Following the incredible year that was 2022, Atlanta is all set for another fabulous trip around the sun, boasting an incredible mix of things to do throughout! From unmissable exhibitions boasting the best in art and culture, to those must-visit attractions that you’ve yet to experience. Here’s some top-notch inspiration for planning the perfect 2023 in A-Town.
ATLANTA, GA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Zero’ booze is on tap at new bottle shop in Poncey-Highland

The Zero Co. is Atlanta’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop located on a busy strip of Poncey-Highland. Just a block from its parent company Elemental Spirits Co. on North Highland Avenue, the new spot has a similar boutique shopping experience.    The shelves of Zero Co. are dappled with vintage cocktail glasses and colorful decanters, bottles of […] The post ‘Zero’ booze is on tap at new bottle shop in Poncey-Highland appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
InsideHook

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station

The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients. When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Here's how to get free tickets to the Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA — To celebrate the entry of their 40 millionth guest, the Georgia Aquarium is giving away free tickets to one lucky person, according to a post on their Facebook page. The contest started on Wednesday and will end on Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to...
ATLANTA, GA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy