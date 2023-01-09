Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Top Pilates Studios In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollarsAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Lighthouse on a cliff is this week’s mystery
GwinnettForum has not run through the nation’s vast number of lighthouses. Here’s one sitting on a cliff. Where is it? Send your answers to ellott@brack.net and include your hometown. of San Antonio, Tex. writes: “The last mystery photo is of the Owens-Thomas House, part of the Owens-Thomas House...
atlantaonthecheap.com
“Museums For All” program offers free or cheap admission to families receiving SNAP benefits
Did you know that SNAP EBT card in your wallet also qualifies you for free or reduced museum admission? Museums For All is a national program that strives to make museums accessible to everyone in the community. The museums that sign up to participate offer a freebie or a discount to people receiving receiving benefits thru the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Eater
Doraville, Forest Park, and Milton, the Week Kicks Off With OTP Restaurant News
The second location of Lagarde American Eatery, owned by chef Jamie Adams and Leonardo Moura, is now open at Crabapple Market in Milton. Lagarde American Eatery blends Southern, Cajun, and classic New Orleans dishes together. As in Chamblee, the Milton restaurant features a similar menu with dishes like shrimp etouffee,...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
Residents welcome Sandy Springs mixed-use project but with affordable housing concerns
The builder planning to transform a Sandy Springs plaza into mixed-use development was pressed by residents on housing a...
Nearly 2,000 gallons of sewage spills into part of Gwinnett County river
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Crews worked to clean up a sewage spill in Gwinnett County on Tuesday. According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Crews...
secretatlanta.co
23 Exciting Things To Add To Your 2023 ATL Bucketlist
Following the incredible year that was 2022, Atlanta is all set for another fabulous trip around the sun, boasting an incredible mix of things to do throughout! From unmissable exhibitions boasting the best in art and culture, to those must-visit attractions that you’ve yet to experience. Here’s some top-notch inspiration for planning the perfect 2023 in A-Town.
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
‘Zero’ booze is on tap at new bottle shop in Poncey-Highland
The Zero Co. is Atlanta’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop located on a busy strip of Poncey-Highland. Just a block from its parent company Elemental Spirits Co. on North Highland Avenue, the new spot has a similar boutique shopping experience. The shelves of Zero Co. are dappled with vintage cocktail glasses and colorful decanters, bottles of […] The post ‘Zero’ booze is on tap at new bottle shop in Poncey-Highland appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
Tornado watch issued for parts of metro Atlanta | Live updates
ATLANTA — North Georgia is now under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe weather for Thursday, Jan. 12. Georgians need to be weather aware as storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph along with the possibility of a few tornadoes. Several counties are...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients. When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.
LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Warnings issued for Fulton, DeKalb and other metro counties
ATLANTA — Stay weather aware as severe storms are on the way to north Georgia and metro Atlanta areas on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says the area is under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding and brief tornadoes are possible.
Here's how to get free tickets to the Georgia Aquarium
ATLANTA — To celebrate the entry of their 40 millionth guest, the Georgia Aquarium is giving away free tickets to one lucky person, according to a post on their Facebook page. The contest started on Wednesday and will end on Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to...
Four $10K winning Mega Millions tickets sold in northwest Georgia
At least four lucky Georgians got to take home a respectable $10,000 in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night.
fox5atlanta.com
Woodstock store owner says over 1,000 trading cards stolen during break-in
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - About 1,000 trading cards, stolen in a smash and grab at a Cherokee County business. The owner of BT Collectibles in Woodstock says crooks broke through his front door Sunday morning. When he showed up he says display cases were smashed and shards of glass covered the floor.
Gwinnett animal shelter suspends dog intakes, adoptions until Jan. 19
The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is taking the step to protect against dog flu.
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
