Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
High egg prices plague consumers, businesses
Egg prices remain high, concerning producers, consumers and businesses. According to Jada Thompson, an assistant professor of agricultural economics at the University of Arkansas, there's been a large spike in the cost of a carton of eggs year-over-year.
KATV
Arkansas Center for Health Improvement wants to eliminate asset limit for food stamps
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on Jan. 5 that they are urging the Arkansas General Assembly and Sarah Huckabee Sanders administration to get rid of the asset limit for food stamps. "The Governor’s Food Desert Working Group, on which I was honored to...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders signs 8 executive orders in first 48 hours
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Within the first hour of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn in, she got down to business by signing seven executive orders on Tuesday and adding another to the count on Wednesday. Here they are:. Hiring freeze on government agencies. There is a moratorium on...
Drag queens, daylight savings & vaccine harm focus of early bills filed in Arkansas legislature
Arkansas legislators are wasting no time getting bills filed for the current session, and while several bills cover government work such as budget fillings, others get into social issues.
Gov. Sanders issues another school-focused executive order
On her second day in office, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued another executive order pertaining to education in The Natural State.
Arkansas teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two days in office. One signed during her first day has drawn interest from Arkansans in the education field.
Online vehicle registration affected by cyber-attack in Arkansas
Most of Arkansas' two-and-half-million drivers are running into issues renewing their car tags this year. The cause isn't a car crash but more of a web crash all because of cyber-attack months ago.
Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
ualrpublicradio.org
Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school
Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
WTVCFOX
Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
KATV
Arkansas Dems: Yes to Pre-K expansion; no to school vouchers, eliminating state income tax
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday morning, Senate Minority Leader Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, and House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, announced their goals for the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session. “Arkansas made history with the inauguration of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the first woman to hold that office. We...
Kait 8
Community leaders outraged over critical race theory order
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new executive order in Arkansas is hoping to put a stop to certain subjects being taught in school. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her time in office by signing an order to prohibit critical race theory in the classroom. It’s...
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
KHBS
Arkansas lawmakers to discuss petition rules, daylight saving time
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers plan to discuss possible new restrictions to where petitions can be circulated. The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee were slated to discuss the two bills, among others, in their first meeting of the year. However, both discussions were postponed. HB1025 would...
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arkansas Activities Association Announces 2023 Regional & State Tournament Host Sites
The Arkansas Activities Association announced on Wednesday the host sites for the 2023 regional and state tournament sites for soccer, baseball, softball, track & field, cross country, and volleyball. In a press release from the office of Bobby Swofford at the Association, “the Arkansas Activities Association Board of Directors voted...
Comments / 0