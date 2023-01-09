ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
THV11

Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
THV11

Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school

Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
WTVCFOX

Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
Kait 8

Community leaders outraged over critical race theory order

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new executive order in Arkansas is hoping to put a stop to certain subjects being taught in school. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her time in office by signing an order to prohibit critical race theory in the classroom. It’s...
KHBS

Arkansas lawmakers to discuss petition rules, daylight saving time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers plan to discuss possible new restrictions to where petitions can be circulated. The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee were slated to discuss the two bills, among others, in their first meeting of the year. However, both discussions were postponed. HB1025 would...
