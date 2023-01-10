Read full article on original website
sandiegonewsdesk.com
New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”
The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
kcrw.com
More than money needed for reparations in CA, task force says
California is the first state in the nation to create a reparations task force to study the history and effects of systemic racism on Black people, and to look at the many ways to atone for it and remedy it. Dr. Cheryl Grills is a member of that task force and a professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University.
CBS News
California's employment development department requesting funds to implement long-overdue fraud protections
CBS13 has obtained internal EDD communications that reveal the agency is asking for more money. Investigative reporter Julie Watts with details on the draft budget change.
MedicalXpress
What are 'red flag' laws and how can they prevent gun violence?
California's red flag law, which allows people to obtain gun violence restraining orders (GVROs), went into effect seven years ago. Since then, GVROs have been credited with deterring at least 58 potential mass shootings and other types of gun violence in California, including suicides. Currently, 19 states and the District of Columbia have red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection order laws.
AccuWeather
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
Court Rejects Challenge to California's Disclosure of Certain Gun Owner Records to Researchers
From Judge Larry Alan Burns' decision today in Doe v. Bonta (S.D. Cal.):. Five California registered gun owners have filed suit to prevent Rob Bonta, Attorney General of the State of California, from enforcing a California law that permits the State to disclose their personal identifying information to bona fide research institutions for the ostensible purposes of preventing gun violence, shooting accidents, and suicide….
TravelSkills 01-11-23 California's ban on 200,000 vehicles took effect last week
The roads are expected to see fewer vehicles now that a law passed years ago has come into effect. Clean air regulations implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2008 banned any diesel vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds and built before 2010 from the roads beginning Jan. 1, 2023. This translates to about 200,000 vehicles, including 70,000 big rig trucks. “Diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of the cancer risk from airborne toxics,” CARB stated. Opposing the move are trucking associations who question how this will hurt the industry as it’s still in recovery. They argue that “With the slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen what the impact will be.”
sandiegonewsdesk.com
After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.
The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit California
Have you ever heard of a blizzard in California? It may come as a surprise, but even the Golden State, which typically experiences mild weather, isn’t immune to cold and snow during the winter months. In 1952, a massive blizzard struck California, bringing record-breaking snowfall and freezing temperatures. It’s an event that many Californians still remember to this day. In this article, we’ll dive into the details of this historic storm and all it entailed. Get ready for a chilling tale of the biggest blizzard ever to hit California!
Digital IDs could arrive for Californians this spring. Here’s how they’ll work
California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke about the future of digital driver's licenses in the state when sharing his new budget proposal in Sacramento this week.
davisvanguard.org
After Gov Budget Announcement, Prison Closure Advocates Urge ‘Concrete Roadmap’ to Shuttering ‘At Least 7 More State Prisons’
SACRAMENTO, CA – Prison closure advocates Tuesday called for a “concrete roadmap” to the closing of more California prisons following the release of the state’s budget submitted by Gov. Gavin Newsome “failed” to provide the plan. “More prison closures must happen in California,” said...
ksro.com
19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville
The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
abc10.com
Billion-dollar storm? Why California's barrage of storms could prove costly
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A climatologist with The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting that the ongoing storms in California will likely be the first billion-dollar storm of 2023 in the United States. “The size of California, so many assets that are vulnerable near the coast, large populations, large...
5 reasons why Gavin Newsom's California isn't the 'true freedom state'
Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter to make a remarkable claim: "California is the true freedom state."
KTLA.com
California natural gas bills are outrageous: Why is this happening, and what can you do?
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill. As utilities warned, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California, they say. “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65 last...
