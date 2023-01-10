ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

sandiegonewsdesk.com

New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”

The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
kcrw.com

More than money needed for reparations in CA, task force says

California is the first state in the nation to create a reparations task force to study the history and effects of systemic racism on Black people, and to look at the many ways to atone for it and remedy it. Dr. Cheryl Grills is a member of that task force and a professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University.
MedicalXpress

What are 'red flag' laws and how can they prevent gun violence?

California's red flag law, which allows people to obtain gun violence restraining orders (GVROs), went into effect seven years ago. Since then, GVROs have been credited with deterring at least 58 potential mass shootings and other types of gun violence in California, including suicides. Currently, 19 states and the District of Columbia have red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection order laws.
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
Reason.com

Court Rejects Challenge to California's Disclosure of Certain Gun Owner Records to Researchers

From Judge Larry Alan Burns' decision today in Doe v. Bonta (S.D. Cal.):. Five California registered gun owners have filed suit to prevent Rob Bonta, Attorney General of the State of California, from enforcing a California law that permits the State to disclose their personal identifying information to bona fide research institutions for the ostensible purposes of preventing gun violence, shooting accidents, and suicide….
SFGate

TravelSkills 01-11-23 California's ban on 200,000 vehicles took effect last week

The roads are expected to see fewer vehicles now that a law passed years ago has come into effect.  Clean air regulations implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2008 banned any diesel vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds and built before 2010 from the roads beginning Jan. 1, 2023. This translates to about 200,000 vehicles, including 70,000 big rig trucks. “Diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of the cancer risk from airborne toxics,” CARB stated. Opposing the move are trucking associations who question how this will hurt the industry as it’s still in recovery. They argue that “With the slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen what the impact will be.”
sandiegonewsdesk.com

After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.

The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit California

Have you ever heard of a blizzard in California? It may come as a surprise, but even the Golden State, which typically experiences mild weather, isn’t immune to cold and snow during the winter months. In 1952, a massive blizzard struck California, bringing record-breaking snowfall and freezing temperatures. It’s an event that many Californians still remember to this day. In this article, we’ll dive into the details of this historic storm and all it entailed. Get ready for a chilling tale of the biggest blizzard ever to hit California!
ksro.com

19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville

The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
UKIAH, CA

