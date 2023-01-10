Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
Related
News 12
Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital sets up GoFundMe for puppy with rare congenital disorder
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a furry friend that needs your help. Eight-week-old German Shepherd, Maverick, was surrendered to Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital due to a rare congenital heart defect called "persistent right aortic arch." Office manager Jillian Santana says Maverick has a valve that is constricting...
WTNH.com
Doctor stresses the importance of sleep
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleep is more important than you may think. Dr. Moshe Zutler, the medical director of the Sleep Care Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explains how sleep benefits our bodies and how much sleep we should get every night. Zutler shares how a...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Connecticut Dental Hygienist Saves Stranger’s Life
Linda Irwin, RDH, a dental hygienist in Middletown, Connecticut, was enjoying dinner out in Farmington when she noticed another diner fall out of his chair. The diner was 68-year-old Larry Friel, who was eating with friends in the restaurant when his heart stopped. Irwin leapt into action and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Friel, keeping his heart pumping until emergency medical team members arrived—essentially saving his life. Irwin visited Friel in the hospital during his recovery and the two have become friends. Both Irwin and Friel are now speaking out about the importance of learning CPR and its role in saving lives. Click here to read more.
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
Bronx resident loses car after losing home to fire in 2022
Surveillance video shows a dark SUV near the stolen vehicle with multiple men running between the two cars.
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford
Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport
Police say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head.
News 12
'Jam for JoeJo' benefit concert raises money for Southampton man whose home was destroyed by fire
Bands took the stage at Patchogue Theatre on Thursday to help a Southampton man who lost his home and his pet in a fire just before Christmas. Joe Cassone told News 12 he has received an endless amount of support and love from a group of South Shore musicians since the fire.
News 12
Local human trafficking survivor reflects on her healing journey with help from Bridgeport nonprofit
On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Wednesday, a local survivor opened up about her painful ordeal and explained how a Bridgeport nonprofit is helping her rebuild her life. Iris Jones, 27, is a sex trafficking survivor who says her path to recovery began with one single bold step in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child with woman seen stealing puppy from The Left Paw
Surveillance video also shows the child and woman getting into a black car and driving off.
News 12
Brooklyn high school receives special visit from NYC Schools Chancellor Banks
Students at John Dewey High School in Gravesend gave a warm welcome to the city’s Schools Chancellor David Banks as he toured the school and highlighted how they’re prepping their students. The chancellor made a visit to the school to learn more about the school’s college and career...
Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff
As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
New Britain Herald
'Our door is always open': Youth Center in New Britain helping residents any way it can
NEW BRITAIN – Completing a test in the computer lab Wednesday, Julissa Aguilar said she could have done it on her cell phone but would rather work inside the Youth Center at 144 Clinton St. “Why not?” said Aguilar, alum of the Human Resources Agency of New Britain’s (HRA)...
News 12
Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood
One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
Comments / 0