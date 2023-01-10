Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valdostatoday.com
Hunter Lewis Miller
Hunter Lewis Miller, 28, Live Oak, FL passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Born in Daytona Beach, he moved to Live Oak two years ago by way of St. Augustine and Valdosta Ga. Hunter worked as a diesel technician for Walt’s Live Oak Ford family. From a young age, he was passionate about cars, music, and nature, especially Florida’s springs, beaches, and rivers. He was mechanically inclined, artistic, and enjoyed playing the guitar. Hunter is survived by his mother, Robbin Sims; stepfather, David Sims; father, Gregory Miller; brother, Austin Andrew Miller; grandmothers, Renice Jean Hill and Irene (Rene) Lawrie; grandfather, Raymond Hill; aunts, Jennifer Johnson and Ashley Tindle; uncle, Michael Hill; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charles Maynard, and John Lawrie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Hunter to: Plant a tree in his memory or Donate to the Florida Springs.
valdostatoday.com
VSU celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of events on Jan. 16. Valdosta State University celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with community service projects, a march, and more Monday, Jan. 16.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police holding hiring event
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department will be holding an Open Testing hiring event for anyone looking for a career in Law Enforcement. We want you to join our team! We invite you to our Open Testing hiring event on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 6 PM, at City Hall Annex (300 N Lee St). This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
valdostatoday.com
Viking Touchdown Club hosts football awards ceremony
LOWNDES CO. – The Viking Touchdown Club will host an awards ceremony to celebrate the successes of the 2022 football season. According to the Lowndes Vikings Football Facebook page, the Viking Touchdown Club will hold the 2022 Awards Ceremony on Thursday, January 12th, at the LHS Cafeteria. For more...
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass English Instructor awarded
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces English Instructor Miriam Jackson as the 2023 Rick Perkins Award winner. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President, DeAnnia Clements, announced English Instructor, Miriam Jackson, as the 2023 Rick Perkins Award winner. The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction is the Technical College System of Georgia’s Instructor of the Year program.
valdostatoday.com
Ga Releaf will give away free trees to residents
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and the Georgia Tree Council (GTC), working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, established the Ga Releaf Program to provide grant funds to help restore the many environmental, economic, and social health benefits that trees provided in these storm-struck Georgia communities. In addition the Georgia ReLeaf program also makes funding available for tree planting and tree giveaway projects that contribute to tree equity in underserved communities and/or projects that provide environmental benefits to assist with improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and/or mitigating the effects of urban heat islands. This program hopes to continue efforts to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes.
valdostatoday.com
“I Have a Dream” writing contest deadline extended
VALDOSTA – The Turner Center extends the entry deadline for the 3rd annual “Art of Writing” contest “I Have a Dream.”. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League (YoWL) are seeking fiction, non-fiction, and poetry entries for the “Art of Writing” contest. The contest is open to legal residents of Georgia and Florida. Participants must be between the ages of 11 and 18 at time of entry. The contest is hosted annually and is sponsored in part by the Valdosta United Way. Each year, a different theme that inspires young people to express themselves concerning important topics is chosen. The theme for the third annual competition is “I Have a Dream.”
valdostatoday.com
PCOM South Georgia to host open house
MOULTRIE – PCOM South Georgia will host an open house for potential applicants can learn more about the programs and facility. PCOM South Georgia will open its doors for an open house on Thursday, February 2 at 5 p.m. The medical school’s open house provides a chance for potential...
valdostatoday.com
North Patterson Street lane closure
VALDOSTA – Georgia Power urges drivers to be cautious of lane closure while poles are being changed on N. Patterson Street. Georgia Power will shut down the northbound lane at the Center Of The Arts Park, located at 605 N Patterson St, to change out two dangerous poles. This work will begin on Wednesday, January 11th, and be closed until Thursday, the 12th.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta stolen vehicle pursuit leads to arrest of murder suspect
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police pursued a stolen vehicle, leading to two arrests, including a 20-year-old man wanted for murder. On January 9, 2023, at approximately 1:52 am., a citizen called E911 to report that someone had stolen his vehicle. The victim reported that he heard someone start up his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway on Lakeview Drive. The responding officer immediately issued a be on the lookout (bolo) for the vehicle, which included a picture. At approximately 2:20 am., while on patrol in the area of the 2200 block of Barack Obama Boulevard, a patrol officer observed the stolen vehicle stopped at an intersection. The officer began to turn around to investigate the vehicle, when he observed it beginning to travel south on Barack Obama Boulevard.
Comments / 0