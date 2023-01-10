ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Vikings playoff party appetizers: Fun and healthy options

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — You ready for this? Throw on your favorite "Jock Jams" because a good playoff party begins with great food. Hy-Vee dieticians helped the Sunrise crew kick off a studio celebration for the Vikings with appetizers galore. Along with wings, pretzel bites, and egg rolls, the...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Madoc

This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And Services

It might not be your favorite but it has become the favorite of many locals that continue to enjoy a remarkable dining experience at this joint. This restaurant is a place where delicious food is delivered by a wonderful staff that understands what superior service is all about. The meals taste great because they are made exactly as described on the brand’s website. The restaurant’s wonderful staff compliments it by consistently delivering exceptional service to guests.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Poor ice conditions move Art Shanty Projects ashore

MINNEAPOLIS — The unpredictable winter of 2022-23 continues to throw a wrench in best-laid plans, but will not derail an eclectic and popular art festival that normally unfolds on the surface of a frozen lake. Organizers of the Art Shanty Projects announced Thursday that slushy, unstable conditions on Lake...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"You can't help but love Mo": Celebrating the life of Mo Hassanzadeh

MINNEAPOLIS -- The WCCO family is keeping one of our colleagues in our thoughts and hearts. Anchor and reporter Erin Hassanzadeh is spending time with her family as she mourns the sudden loss of her father.There's a table saved at TJ's of Edina--the best seat in the house--a spot for the diner's leader, a beloved friend, father and husband--Mo Hassanzadeh."Not too often would we come in and he wasn't there," said John Gallagher, a customer. "He'll be missed."At 18 years old Mo left his home country of Iran and came to the U.S. to study engineering. He made Minnesota home when...
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities

EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
EAGAN, MN
KARE

Local chef featured in Apple TV series

ST PAUL, Minn. — Take a walk down memory lane and pull up the Great Minnesota Get-Together 13 years ago. In 2010, the new food sensation was none other than camel on a stick. "I was wondering how else would I get Americans to try camel meat," Chef Jamal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis approves new mobile parking app contract

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis City Council committee has approved a contract for a new mobile parking app, set to go into effect in March of this year. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Policy and Government Oversight Committee approved the three-year, $5 million contract with Flowbird, which will replace the existing app that's currently supplied by a different provider. The city plans to continue using its trademarked “Mpls Parking” branding.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Don’t trash it, fix it! Hennepin County to offer free Fix-It Clinic this weekend

Household items break all the time, but in an effort to keep those items out of the landfill and help people gain valuable repair skills, Hennepin County offers a Fix-It Clinic once a month. The clinic is free and open to the public. People can bring in anything that they can carry for fixing from snow blowers to lamps and coats or dog toys that need mending. The volunteers will not only do their best to fix the item, but they’ll also walk the person through the process in hopes they gain the confidence to do some fixing on their own in their home. The next clinic is Saturday January 14th at the Southdale Library. It will run from noon to 4pm, but the cutoff for items is 3:30pm. February’s clinic will take place at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis on Sunday the 12th.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Functional foods at HyVee

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Functional foods offer a myriad of health benefits that are more than just their nutritional value. They may help reduce risk of certain diseases, support our immune system and more. Registered dietician Melissa Jeager joined KARE 11 Saturday to explain. RECIPE: Blackened Harissa-Spiced Salmon Wrap.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Bring Me The News

U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

