Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Vikings playoff party appetizers: Fun and healthy options
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — You ready for this? Throw on your favorite "Jock Jams" because a good playoff party begins with great food. Hy-Vee dieticians helped the Sunrise crew kick off a studio celebration for the Vikings with appetizers galore. Along with wings, pretzel bites, and egg rolls, the...
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And Services
It might not be your favorite but it has become the favorite of many locals that continue to enjoy a remarkable dining experience at this joint. This restaurant is a place where delicious food is delivered by a wonderful staff that understands what superior service is all about. The meals taste great because they are made exactly as described on the brand’s website. The restaurant’s wonderful staff compliments it by consistently delivering exceptional service to guests.
Poor ice conditions move Art Shanty Projects ashore
MINNEAPOLIS — The unpredictable winter of 2022-23 continues to throw a wrench in best-laid plans, but will not derail an eclectic and popular art festival that normally unfolds on the surface of a frozen lake. Organizers of the Art Shanty Projects announced Thursday that slushy, unstable conditions on Lake...
"You can't help but love Mo": Celebrating the life of Mo Hassanzadeh
MINNEAPOLIS -- The WCCO family is keeping one of our colleagues in our thoughts and hearts. Anchor and reporter Erin Hassanzadeh is spending time with her family as she mourns the sudden loss of her father.There's a table saved at TJ's of Edina--the best seat in the house--a spot for the diner's leader, a beloved friend, father and husband--Mo Hassanzadeh."Not too often would we come in and he wasn't there," said John Gallagher, a customer. "He'll be missed."At 18 years old Mo left his home country of Iran and came to the U.S. to study engineering. He made Minnesota home when...
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities
EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Local chef featured in Apple TV series
ST PAUL, Minn. — Take a walk down memory lane and pull up the Great Minnesota Get-Together 13 years ago. In 2010, the new food sensation was none other than camel on a stick. "I was wondering how else would I get Americans to try camel meat," Chef Jamal...
Minneapolis approves new mobile parking app contract
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis City Council committee has approved a contract for a new mobile parking app, set to go into effect in March of this year. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Policy and Government Oversight Committee approved the three-year, $5 million contract with Flowbird, which will replace the existing app that's currently supplied by a different provider. The city plans to continue using its trademarked “Mpls Parking” branding.
Maret Bylander crowned 2023 St. Paul Winter Carnival's Klondike Kate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Winter Carnival's newest mistress of song and merriment earned her sash Wednesday night, outperforming several other contestants to become this year's Klondike Kate. Maret Bylander, of Stillwater, beat out five other women competing for the title at the Double Tree by Hilton...
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Minnesota beekeepers say new bee vaccine will help, but isn't the cure to all their problems
MINNEAPOLIS — Whenever there's a news story about bees, it gets a lot of buzz online, especially when it involves saving the bees. So, when a company announced a new bee vaccine to help, it got a lot of attention. The new vaccine was created by Dalan Animal Health,...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Don’t trash it, fix it! Hennepin County to offer free Fix-It Clinic this weekend
Household items break all the time, but in an effort to keep those items out of the landfill and help people gain valuable repair skills, Hennepin County offers a Fix-It Clinic once a month. The clinic is free and open to the public. People can bring in anything that they can carry for fixing from snow blowers to lamps and coats or dog toys that need mending. The volunteers will not only do their best to fix the item, but they’ll also walk the person through the process in hopes they gain the confidence to do some fixing on their own in their home. The next clinic is Saturday January 14th at the Southdale Library. It will run from noon to 4pm, but the cutoff for items is 3:30pm. February’s clinic will take place at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis on Sunday the 12th.
Functional foods at HyVee
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Functional foods offer a myriad of health benefits that are more than just their nutritional value. They may help reduce risk of certain diseases, support our immune system and more. Registered dietician Melissa Jeager joined KARE 11 Saturday to explain. RECIPE: Blackened Harissa-Spiced Salmon Wrap.
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
Hubbard Signs Legendary Minneapolis Personality Tom Barnard To Podcast and Streaming Deal.
Tom Barnard retire from mornings? Not so fast. The longtime Minneapolis radio personality, who until Dec. 23 woke up listeners for 37 years on Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS, is partnering with Hubbard Radio for “The Tom Barnard Morning Show Podcast.”. “This is an incredible opportunity for Hubbard Radio,”...
Pastor regains movement in hands, toes after being paralyzed in icy fall
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — An icy parking lot is to blame for a local pastor's hard fall that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent has led services at the Christian Life Center in Golden Valley for 22 years. But on Dec. 16, he was walking down a snow-packed hill to talk to tree-trimming workers when he suddenly slipped and broke his neck.
U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital
The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
