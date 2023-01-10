Former CMU Coach Roy Kramer to be Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

Former Central Michigan Head Football Coach (1967-77) Roy Kramer is to be inducted into the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame.

In his 11 seasons, Kramer put up a 83-32-2 record and lead the Chippewas to a Division II National Championship win in 1974. The former head coach was named NCAA National Coach of the Year that same season.

Most recently Kramer alongside Herb Deromedi were recognized for their accomplishments as Central Michigan football coaches. Central Michigan’s football stadium was renamed to the Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Kramer will be inducted at the 65th annual NFF Awards Dinner on December 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.