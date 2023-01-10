The Boston Celtics have been the most dominant team in the NBA so far this season. Boston currently holds the league's best record midway through the season at 30-12. The Celtics have impressed right from opening night and continued to shine. What has made them even more impressive is the fact that they've been so successful even while dealing with a plethora of injuries. Boston missed Robert Williams for the first 29 games of the season and also has been without the services of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Malcolm Brogdon at points throughout the campaign.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO