San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mavs No Longer Interested in Myles Turner Trade? - NBA Rumor Tracker

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been in trade rumors for several years now, but he has yet to be shipped out of the Hoosier State. The Dallas native has been linked to the Mavericks in the past but no deal ever surfaced to land him on his hometown team.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

OKC Thunder Earn Huge Road Win in Philadelphia

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the 76ers 133-114 in Philadelphia on Thursday night in the second game of a long road trip. The win pushes OKC’s season record to 19-23. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was, unsurprisingly, the Thunder’s leading scorer once again, tallying 37 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal. For the 76ers, Joel Embiid led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Luka vs. LeBron: Who’s the Real MVP? Proof in Mavs at Lakers

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *There are a couple of players in the NBA with more talent. Some with more popularity. And lots with less whining. But, make no mistake, there isn’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Oklahoma City’s Backcourt Shows Off in Close Loss to the Heat

Oklahoma City had a chance to pull off an impressive road win on national television against one of the East’s playoff teams, but a last minute collapse buried the Thunder. Miami came away with a 112-111 win in a back-and-forth game. The Thunder held a five-point lead with under...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Thunder: Jaden Springer Won’t Play After Big Game

Jaden Springer had what you could consider to be a breakout game for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. As the Sixers dominated the Detroit Pistons, gaining a lead beyond 40 points, the Sixers started calling their key players off the floor for the night as early as the third quarter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Injury Report: Steph Curry’s Injury Status vs. Spurs

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry returned to game action on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns, and he was clearly out of rhythm. Playing for the first time after an 11-game absence, Curry looked better as the game went on, but both he and his teammates looked a step slow, and a shorthanded Suns team jumped all over them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This Insane Stat Shows Just How Dominant Celtics Have Been so Far This Season

The Boston Celtics have been the most dominant team in the NBA so far this season. Boston currently holds the league's best record midway through the season at 30-12. The Celtics have impressed right from opening night and continued to shine. What has made them even more impressive is the fact that they've been so successful even while dealing with a plethora of injuries. Boston missed Robert Williams for the first 29 games of the season and also has been without the services of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Malcolm Brogdon at points throughout the campaign.
BOSTON, MA
Footwear News

Is This Jayson Tatum’s Jordan Brand Signature Shoe?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Images of what appeared to be Jayson Tatum’s first signature basketball shoe surfaced on social media yesterday but according to the NBA star himself, that was not the case. Sneaker leak social media account @Kicksvisionofficial shared images on Instagram yesterday of what was reported to be the unreleased Jordan JT1, Tatum’s first signature model with NBA legend Michael Jordan’s namesake brand. Following the Boston Celtics’ victory against the Brooklyn Nets yesterday, Tatum said in the post-game interview that the sneaker...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Colts Head Coach On Verge of Finding New Home?

During the mid-point of the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season, Frank Reich was fired as head coach by owner Jim Irsay after a rough, 3-5-1 beginning to the season. Since then, Reich used that time to contemplate where (or if) he would continue coaching. Not only was he still willing and wanting, but he’s already drawn interest from the Carolina Panthers, who have offered him an interview for the head coaching position.
