Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs No Longer Interested in Myles Turner Trade? - NBA Rumor Tracker
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been in trade rumors for several years now, but he has yet to be shipped out of the Hoosier State. The Dallas native has been linked to the Mavericks in the past but no deal ever surfaced to land him on his hometown team.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
OKC Thunder Earn Huge Road Win in Philadelphia
The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the 76ers 133-114 in Philadelphia on Thursday night in the second game of a long road trip. The win pushes OKC’s season record to 19-23. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was, unsurprisingly, the Thunder’s leading scorer once again, tallying 37 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal. For the 76ers, Joel Embiid led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Luka vs. LeBron: Who’s the Real MVP? Proof in Mavs at Lakers
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *There are a couple of players in the NBA with more talent. Some with more popularity. And lots with less whining. But, make no mistake, there isn’t...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hollywood Classic! Luka Doncic’s Triple-Double Powers Mavs Past LeBron James’ Lakers in Double OT
After losing two consecutive games, the Dallas Mavericks came into Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night hungry for a win against a Los Angeles Lakers team that had won six of its last eight games. Despite building a 19-point lead in the first quarter, the Mavs found themselves in a nail-biter...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oklahoma City’s Backcourt Shows Off in Close Loss to the Heat
Oklahoma City had a chance to pull off an impressive road win on national television against one of the East’s playoff teams, but a last minute collapse buried the Thunder. Miami came away with a 112-111 win in a back-and-forth game. The Thunder held a five-point lead with under...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Thunder: Jaden Springer Won’t Play After Big Game
Jaden Springer had what you could consider to be a breakout game for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. As the Sixers dominated the Detroit Pistons, gaining a lead beyond 40 points, the Sixers started calling their key players off the floor for the night as early as the third quarter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Steph Curry’s Injury Status vs. Spurs
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry returned to game action on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns, and he was clearly out of rhythm. Playing for the first time after an 11-game absence, Curry looked better as the game went on, but both he and his teammates looked a step slow, and a shorthanded Suns team jumped all over them.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This Insane Stat Shows Just How Dominant Celtics Have Been so Far This Season
The Boston Celtics have been the most dominant team in the NBA so far this season. Boston currently holds the league's best record midway through the season at 30-12. The Celtics have impressed right from opening night and continued to shine. What has made them even more impressive is the fact that they've been so successful even while dealing with a plethora of injuries. Boston missed Robert Williams for the first 29 games of the season and also has been without the services of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Malcolm Brogdon at points throughout the campaign.
Is This Jayson Tatum’s Jordan Brand Signature Shoe?
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Images of what appeared to be Jayson Tatum’s first signature basketball shoe surfaced on social media yesterday but according to the NBA star himself, that was not the case. Sneaker leak social media account @Kicksvisionofficial shared images on Instagram yesterday of what was reported to be the unreleased Jordan JT1, Tatum’s first signature model with NBA legend Michael Jordan’s namesake brand. Following the Boston Celtics’ victory against the Brooklyn Nets yesterday, Tatum said in the post-game interview that the sneaker...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Colts Head Coach On Verge of Finding New Home?
During the mid-point of the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season, Frank Reich was fired as head coach by owner Jim Irsay after a rough, 3-5-1 beginning to the season. Since then, Reich used that time to contemplate where (or if) he would continue coaching. Not only was he still willing and wanting, but he’s already drawn interest from the Carolina Panthers, who have offered him an interview for the head coaching position.
LSU increasing security after fans of TikTok-star gymnast create ‘mob-like’ scenes at Utah meet, coach says
"We live in a day and age where social media drives everything and it's unfortunate that that kind of behavior can happen," LSU head coach Jay Clark said during a media session on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
