What Exactly Is Edgar Allan Poe's Accent In 'The Pale Blue Eye'?
Murder, mystery, and a melancholy future poet? The Pale Blue Eye has it all. Set in 1830, Netflix’s new thriller follows retired detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) as he enlists the help of a young West Point cadet, Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), to investigate a series of gruesome murders.
Friday Film Review | "The Pale Blue Eye"
“The Pale Blue Eye” stars Academy Award winner Christian Bale as Augustus Landor, a retired New York detective who the leadership of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point enlists to investigate the grisly, mysterious death of one of their cadets. The death appears to be a suicide, but...
Popculture
Ronan Vibert, 'Saving Mr. Banks' Actor, Dead at 58 After Short Illness
Ronan Vibert, the veteran actor best known for his role in Saving Mr Banks, has died. Vibert passed away at a Florida hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22 following a "brief illness," his manager Sharon Vitro told The Hollywood Reporter. Further information, including the actor's exact cause of death, was not given. Vibert was 58.
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
‘M3GAN’ Review: Blumhouse Killer Doll Movie Puts Fun Twist On Well-Worn Horror Genre
Hoping to take the sub-horror killer doll genre to new heights, producers James Wan and Jason Blum have teamed on what they hope to be a modern technology-infused combo somewhere along the lines of Annabelle meets The Terminator. Short of literally doing that, they have cooked up the latest Blumhouse fright picture, M3GAN, which for the most part follows a formula but shakes it up just enough to have strong appeal — especially for the teen-girl audience that gravitates to these PG13-safe kind of movies. Although it is all entirely predictable, there is some fun entertainment to be had here as...
Ralph Fiennes's Relationship History Includes a Few Familiar Faces
Actor Ralph Fiennes has always been great at playing the villain. He made his film debut as tortured anti-hero Heathcliff in 1992's Wuthering Heights before rising to global fame as war criminal Amon Göth in Schindler's List. Beginning in 2005, he also starred in the Harry Potter franchise as the main antagonist, Lord Voldemort.
Tyler Perry will direct movie Six Triple Eight for Netflix ... film tells story of only all-Black, female troop in World War II
Tyler Perry is slated to direct an upcoming Netflix movie titled Six Triple Eight, which chronicles the only all-Black, female troop in World War II, the 6888th battalion. The 53-year-old director's upcoming film, his fourth for the streaming service, comes from an adaptation from a story penned by Kevin M. Hymel for WWII History Magazine from Sovereign Media.
wegotthiscovered.com
Margot Robbie adds ‘box office poison’ to her resume after 4 cataclysmic bombs in 2 years
There are very few names in Hollywood that are guaranteed to bring in a crowd based on their name alone, and it’s beginning to look as though Margot Robbie will never be one of them, with the two-time Academy Award nominee racking up a quartet of disastrous box office bombs since the beginning of 2020 alone.
Allison Williams Says She Was Called 'Delusional' for Predicting Get Out Oscar Love: I Was 'Right'
Allison Williams recalls to Entertainment Weekly how she knew her movie Get Out was Oscar material but was called "delusional" by her publicist Get Out was destined for Oscar glory — and Allison Williams knew it from the get-go. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly surrounding her new film M3GAN, the actress recalled telling her publicist before she left to film the 2017 Jordan Peele thriller that she believed Get Out "would be nominated for Oscars." "She was like, 'This girl is delusional. Who says that? What kind of pompous weirdo...
Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1
Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
digitalspy.com
First look at Marvel stars in new movie adaptation of beloved book
A trailer and first-look photos have been released for Marvel stars Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams' new movie, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Based on Judy Blume's 1970 novel of the same name, the comedy-drama follows 11-year-old Margaret (Fortson) as she's uprooted from her life in New York City and moves to the suburbs of New Jersey, all while going through the tumultuous throes of adolescence.
Collider
New ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Image Shows Andy Serkis as Millionaire Serial Killer
Gather around Luther fans. Your favorite detective is back in the saddle of crime fighting. Starring Idris Elba in the title role of a troubled detective for five seasons, the much-loved British television series now has a long-awaited feature-length sequel titled, Luther: The Fallen Sun set to premiere in March. For there to be a crime that needs solving, we must also have a villain perpetrating said crime and for this sequel, that role belongs to Andy Serkis. With the film’s release approaching, Netflix has put out a new image that grants us a look at the ominous villain set to clash with Elba’s Luther.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 13 best horror movies releasing in 2023
Surely by now, it’s been well documented that 2022 was a monumental year for the ever-popular horror genre. Genre classics as far as the eye can see were generated this past year, with psychological thrillers like The Black Phone and Nope captivating the entirety of the catalog while slasher sensations like Scream (2022) and X effortlessly kept audiences on their toes. And if thrill-seeking aficionados had high hopes that 2022 would deliver, then fans will be over the moon to learn that 2023 has the potential to be even better.
Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films Boards Pakistan Oscar Contender ‘Joyland’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)
Left Handed Films, the production company of Academy Award-winning producer and actor Riz Ahmed, has joined the Pakistani film “Joyland” as an executive producer. Written and directed by Saim Sadiq, “Joyland” made its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Un Certain Regard jury prize and the Queer Palm. The film has been nominated for best international film at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards and was recently shortlisted for best international feature film at the 95th Academy Awards, as Pakistan’s official entry. The film tells the story of Haider (Ali Junejo), who lives with his...
epicstream.com
A Quiet Place: Day Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailers, News, and Everything We Know
Stay on the sand path - A Quiet Place is back. A Quiet Place is sci-fi from the creative genius of John Krasinski. The film gained much recognition, with the sequel being as well-received as the first one. Now, a few years later, we will be learning what happened in the first 24 hours after the aliens arrived.
Plane review: Gerard Butler's air travel thriller is action movie comfort
Jean-François Richet's Plane is everything you expect from a January Gerard Butler vehicle with a one-word generic title.
Collider
Liam Neeson Stars in His 100th Film in First 'Marlowe' Trailer [Exclusive]
It may not be hard to believe, but it is still shocking to say it out loud: Liam Neeson is about to star in his 100th film. Throughout his impressive career, the Irish actor has used his very specific set of skills to impress us in 99 thrilling roles that have certainly left a mark on anyone who likes movies. But there's one more to go, so we’re thrilled to exclusively share the first trailer and the poster for Marlowe. We can also share with you the theatrical release date for the movie, which is in just about a month on February 15. In the story, Neeson plays a detective hired to find a missing person.
Aunjanue Ellis to Star in Ava DuVernay Film Inspired By ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent’
Aunjanue Ellis, who earlier this year was nominated for an Oscar for her work in King Richard, has lined up the leading role in filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s next feature. Ellis will star in a film inspired by Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson’s 2020 non-fiction book that examines the system of hierarchy that shaped America. The book earned acclaim, and was part of Oprah’s Book Club.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Hilma' Review: Lasse Hallström's Vivid Portrait of a Visionary Artist Captures the Agony and the Ecstasy The Best Women's Designer Belts to Wear This Winter from Hollywood-Loved LabelsDorothy...
