It may not be hard to believe, but it is still shocking to say it out loud: Liam Neeson is about to star in his 100th film. Throughout his impressive career, the Irish actor has used his very specific set of skills to impress us in 99 thrilling roles that have certainly left a mark on anyone who likes movies. But there's one more to go, so we’re thrilled to exclusively share the first trailer and the poster for Marlowe. We can also share with you the theatrical release date for the movie, which is in just about a month on February 15. In the story, Neeson plays a detective hired to find a missing person.

1 HOUR AGO