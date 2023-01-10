ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky to retire jersey for Wildcats Hall of Famer Pratt

 3 days ago

Kentucky will retire a jersey to honor the late Mike Pratt, a Wildcats Hall of Fame men’s basketball player and radio broadcaster.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced the honor Monday night during coach John Calipari’s weekly radio show. The retirement ceremony will be held Feb. 4, during a home game against Florida. Pratt, who was an All-American who helped lead the Wildcats to three Southeastern Conference championships and two Elite Eights before working the past 21 seasons as their radio network analyst, died on June 16 at age 73.

Pratt’s jersey will be the 45th to hang from the rafters of Rupp Arena.

Barnhart praised Pratt’s athletic and academic achievements on the broadcast along with his vast knowledge of Kentucky athletics and commitment to the program.

The AD added, “His time as a player, his time as a coach, his time as an analyst on our network for decades and his love for Kentucky just encompasses all of that. ... It’s a great, great honor to be able to share with the family and share with our fan base.”

Pratt averaged 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds over 81 games as a Kentucky starter from 1967-70 while playing with Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Dan Issel and Mike Casey. He played two seasons with the ABA Kentucky Colonels before becoming an assistant and head coach at UNC Charlotte.

Pratt is also a member of the Kentucky Sports and Ohio Basketball halls of fame.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

