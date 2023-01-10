Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Washington High School Coach of the Week (Jan. 2–7)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Washington High School Coach of the Week for Jan. 2–7 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. If you would like to nominate a coach, tag us @SBLiveWA.

THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON COACH OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Ned Bittner, Ilwaco girls basketball – After his team's lopsided 2B Pacific win over Chief Leschi, Bittner picked up his 300th career victory in 19 seasons at the helm of the program.

John Kiley, Olympia boys basketbal l – The Bears came into University Place an underdog at No. 1 and reigning Class 4A champion Curtis - and left with a 72-60 victory, snapping the Vikings' 22-game winning streak against 4A SPSL opponents.

Jojo Mesplie, Toppenish boys basketball – On the same night guard Joshua Perez passed 1,000 career points, Mesplie became the school's all-time winningest coach. After his team's victory over Naches Valley, Mesplie got his 176th win, passing Steve Meyers.

Earl Streufert, Richland boys basketball – The dean of Mid-Columbia Conference basketball, Streufert collected win No. 400 after the Bombers defeated Southridge. The coach has his Richland squad off to a 7-2 start this season and a top-10 ranking.

Shane Wichers, Nooksack Valley girls basketball – In a highly-anticipated rematch of last year’s Class 1A championship, Wichers had his team ready to go in an absolutely dominant 66-52 win over Lynden Christian in a matchup of the state's top two teams.