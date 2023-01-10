SEATTLE, Wash. — Public feedback turned contentious Tuesday night as Seattle police outlined a new program that connects recruits with the community. Some critics said the meeting, which was hosted by the Seattle Community Police Commission (CPC), should be about accountability. They said it focused on promoting the police department instead. The complaint was just one of the divisions that surfaced during the virtual public engagement meeting as Seattle police work to build relationships with the people they serve.

