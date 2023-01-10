ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma businesses plagued by property crime receive a helping hand

TACOMA, Wash. — Business owners being targeted by vandals in Tacoma could find some measure of relief through a new grant program focused on property damage, but the deadline to apply is coming up. The city has $500,000 in grant funding and is making it available through a program...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Community Police Commission hears from critics during feedback session

SEATTLE, Wash. — Public feedback turned contentious Tuesday night as Seattle police outlined a new program that connects recruits with the community. Some critics said the meeting, which was hosted by the Seattle Community Police Commission (CPC), should be about accountability. They said it focused on promoting the police department instead. The complaint was just one of the divisions that surfaced during the virtual public engagement meeting as Seattle police work to build relationships with the people they serve.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
beckerspayer.com

Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members still waiting for resolution with Optum-owned clinics

Despite coming to an agreement to keep Regence BlueShield of Washington commercial members in-network at the Polyclinic and Everett Clinic, the payer's Medicare advantage members are still left in limbo, The Daily Herald reported Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington's contract with Optum-owned Everett Clinic and Polyclinic expired Dec. 5....
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Adrian Diaz sworn in as Seattle's police chief

Adrian Diaz was sworn in as the city’s new police chief on Thursday. In September 2022, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his intent to appoint Diaz as Chief of Police for the Seattle Police Department. He has served as interim police chief since September 2020. (If viewing this story...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained

RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
RENTON, WA
myeverettnews.com

Afternoon Commute In Everett Slowed For Emergency Road Repair

Editor’s update 7:30 PM: WSDOT says all lanes reopened at 7:15 PM but huge backups remained on all northbound lanes into Everett as well as side streets. No word on how many vehicles were damaged by the broken concrete panel. Editor’s Update 5:15PM, Here’s a look at the WSDOT...
EVERETT, WA

