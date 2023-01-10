Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtimes.com
BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
KOMO News
Tacoma businesses plagued by property crime receive a helping hand
TACOMA, Wash. — Business owners being targeted by vandals in Tacoma could find some measure of relief through a new grant program focused on property damage, but the deadline to apply is coming up. The city has $500,000 in grant funding and is making it available through a program...
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KOMO News
Seattle Community Police Commission hears from critics during feedback session
SEATTLE, Wash. — Public feedback turned contentious Tuesday night as Seattle police outlined a new program that connects recruits with the community. Some critics said the meeting, which was hosted by the Seattle Community Police Commission (CPC), should be about accountability. They said it focused on promoting the police department instead. The complaint was just one of the divisions that surfaced during the virtual public engagement meeting as Seattle police work to build relationships with the people they serve.
KOMO News
Off-duty officers to patrol Bellevue schools as district weighs security options
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District (BSD) is hiring off-duty police officers to provide security while district leaders decide the future of a program that would bring police officers back into schools. The district ordered school resource officers off their campuses in 2021, citing that "the presence of...
US Postal Service holding hiring events across Washington
EVERETT, Wash. — Want to work for the United States Postal Service?. USPS is hosting several hiring events across the state over the next few months. One is being held in Everett on Thursday. “The goal is to hire for unfilled positions in the Everett community and surrounding area....
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
Tacoma 9-year-old making dinner to feed 150 people experiencing homelessness
TACOMA, Wash. — For the third year in a row, Ella Bonds, a 9-year-old from Tacoma, is making dinner for people living on the street. Ella’s mom said it started three years ago when she noticed people living in tents. “Seeing all the tents and the homeless people...
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members still waiting for resolution with Optum-owned clinics
Despite coming to an agreement to keep Regence BlueShield of Washington commercial members in-network at the Polyclinic and Everett Clinic, the payer's Medicare advantage members are still left in limbo, The Daily Herald reported Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington's contract with Optum-owned Everett Clinic and Polyclinic expired Dec. 5....
Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing a school that owns the property where a troublesome water pipe is located.
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
KOMO News
Landslide danger remains a concern near Bolt Creek fire burn scar due to heavy rain
INDEX, Wash. — Many areas in western Washington are under threat of landslides due to the heavy rain that's been dumping on the region Thursday. King and Snohomish county officials are warning residents to be aware of the threat, especially for people living in historically slide prone areas. “The...
KOMO News
Seattle man arrested for armed carjacking spree in King County now charged federally
SEATTLE — A 22-year-old Seattle man charged with multiple felonies in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Nov. 7 was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Thursday. Maar Rambang, who will be charged federally, faces a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, and...
KOMO News
Adrian Diaz sworn in as Seattle's police chief
Adrian Diaz was sworn in as the city’s new police chief on Thursday. In September 2022, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his intent to appoint Diaz as Chief of Police for the Seattle Police Department. He has served as interim police chief since September 2020. (If viewing this story...
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
KOMO News
False report about baby in stolen vehicle prompts large police response in Everett
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said information provided to deputies about a baby being in the backseat of a vehicle stolen in Everett Thursday morning was false. “The reporting party provided false information to law enforcement. There was no child ever involved in...
KOMO News
3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained
RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
q13fox.com
Medical examiner: 11-year-old died from fentanyl in her system, not fight at school
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner determined that an 11-year-old who died last year passed away as a result from fentanyl in her system, not due to an altercation at school. In May 2022, Lenyia Swansey-Faafiti was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, where she died several days...
myeverettnews.com
Afternoon Commute In Everett Slowed For Emergency Road Repair
Editor’s update 7:30 PM: WSDOT says all lanes reopened at 7:15 PM but huge backups remained on all northbound lanes into Everett as well as side streets. No word on how many vehicles were damaged by the broken concrete panel. Editor’s Update 5:15PM, Here’s a look at the WSDOT...
