10 YEARS LATER: Lt. Col. Alonzo McGhee’s murder still unsolved
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On January 4, 2013, someone murdered Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alonzo McGhee in the driveway of his Hampton Cove home. He had been shot more than a dozen times. The ink on his divorce papers was still wet and a judge awarded him full custody of...
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after being called to Derrick Street Tuesday night.
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a bank robbery in Huntsville on Wednesday night. The robbery happened at a Regions Bank location on South Memorial Parkway. Officers are searching for two suspects. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD...
Robbery reported at Regions Bank in Huntsville; police searching for 2 suspects
Huntsville Police are looking for two suspects after a reported robbery Wednesday. Police responded to Regions Bank in the 10,000 block of South Memorial Parkway at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. K-9 units were also at the scene. Anyone with information about the robbery or suspects is asked to call Huntsville...
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before. The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine...
Bond set at $400,000 for man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend on fire in Morgan County
Priceville Police reports a Hillsboro man suspected of pouring gas on his ex-girlfriend and setting her on fire Tuesday is now in custody. According to Morgan County Detention Center records, Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, is being held on a $400,000 bond. He's charged with aggravated assault. Police responded to Priceville...
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
Huntsville Police identify 2 killed in I-565 crash
Huntsville Police have identified the two people killed in a major crash and vehicle fire Tuesday on Interstate 565. Willie Nettles, 66, of Athens and Miguel Espinoza, 44, of Georgia were traveling eastbound on I-565 when they crashed near County Line Road (Exit 7). The two-vehicle wreck left all eastbound lanes and some westbound lanes closed for hours Tuesday afternoon as emergency crews responded.
Limestone County coroner identifies man killed in reported logging accident
A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of an alleged logging accident Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a logging company was working in the area of Reunion Church of Christ when 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe was killed. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin described...
Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire
Casey White's defense attorneys file motion to move trial. Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his...
Priceville mayor: Warrant obtained for Hillsboro man who set woman on fire Tuesday night
Priceville Police are searching for a Hillsboro man who officials say poured gas on his ex-girlfriend and set her on fire Tuesday. Police identified the man Wednesday as 22-year-old Marquise Antwan Wayns. The department said officers responded to Priceville Townhomes on North Bethel Road about 9 p.m. Tuesday. There, they...
Security guard charged with drug trafficking at Grissom basketball game
A 25-year-old man who had been hired to assist with security at a Grissom High School basketball game was arrested on drug-related charges.
Suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after finding a gunshot victim Sunday night. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on the...
Two arrested after 11 people shot during 21st birthday party in Huntsville
Sheriff Turner says two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Madison man charged with drug trafficking, destroying state property
A Madison man was charged with drug trafficking and destroying state property after an incident late last year.
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week’s crime of the week is a big story we’ve been telling you about for days now. A man was shot and killed while he slept in his Huntsville Apartment. Authorities are on the hunt for the suspect and they are hoping you...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
2 Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting at Event Center
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died. 2 Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting at Event …. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people...
